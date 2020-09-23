WHAT'S COOKING? Time to social distance in apple orchards

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An amazing amount of correspondence I received for the past several days all focused on last week’s topic and made me think: Social distancing with your family and close friends by taking a small journey to the apple orchards in the foothills of South Carolina an excellent idea!

I have received texts, emails, and other social media messages from a few of my relatives, a good many readers, showing them and their children with baskets in tow, reaching into trees and selecting fresh, juicy apples. I received greetings from some families as far north as Virginia. Their notes and captions and the bright smiles on their faces reflected that they were enjoying themselves. Yes, this method of “social distancing” brings greater meaning to the old adage: “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.”

We all know that apples are quite healthy snacks, and we established last week that they are delicious in entrees and salads. This week we are going to focus on apples having the perfect flavor and texture for a huge variety of desserts! I am sharing with you several delicious apple recipes that your family and friends will surely enjoy. Please give them a try over the coming weeks

Apple-pineapple bake

1/3 cup plain flour

3/4 cup sugar