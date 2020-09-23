WHAT'S COOKING? Time to social distance in apple orchards

An amazing amount of correspondence I received for the past several days all focused on last week’s topic and made me think: Social distancing with your family and close friends by taking a small journey to the apple orchards in the foothills of South Carolina an excellent idea!
I have received texts, emails, and other social media messages from a few of my relatives, a good many readers, showing them and their children with baskets in tow, reaching into trees and selecting fresh, juicy apples. I received greetings from some families as far north as Virginia. Their notes and captions and the bright smiles on their faces reflected that they were enjoying themselves. Yes, this method of “social distancing” brings greater meaning to the old adage: “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.”
We all know that apples are quite healthy snacks, and we established last week that they are delicious in entrees and salads. This week we are going to focus on apples having the perfect flavor and texture for a huge variety of desserts! I am sharing with you several delicious apple recipes that your family and friends will surely enjoy. Please give them a try over the coming weeks
Apple-pineapple bake
1/3 cup plain flour
3/4 cup sugar
1 large can crushed pineapple with juice
3/4 stick butter or margarine
6 to 8 large apples, peeled and diced
1 large tub Cool Whip
1 cup chopped, lightly toasted pecans
1 cup bottled cherries, cut in halves, drained of juice
Combine the flour and sugar in a saucepan. Add the crushed pineapple. Cook on low, stirring continually until smoothly combined and thickened. Add the butter or margarine. Stir in the diced apples. Spread this mixture evenly in a long glass ovenproof dish that has been “greased” with butter. When it has thoroughly cooled, spread Cool Whip over the top and decorate the top with pecans and well-drained cherries. Cover the dish with Saran Wrap and refrigerate until you are ready to serve this delicious “bake.”
Applesauce spice cake
(You may peel and core your apples, stew them awhile and process them to make your own applesauce. Or you may buy a good brand in a jar at your local grocer.)
1/2 cup shortening
2 cups sugar
2 large eggs, beaten
1-1/2 cups of applesauce
2-1/2 cups self-rising flour
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon cloves
1/2 teaspoon all spice
1/2 cup boiling water
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream together the shortening and sugar. Using an electric mixer beat in the eggs and applesauce until a creamy batter is formed. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, cinnamon, cloves and all spice.
Add this flour mixture to the batter alternately with 1/2 cup of boiling water. Stir thoroughly and pour the batter into a well-greased tube pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about one hour. Use the toothpick test in the center area of the cake to determine when it is fully done. (You may add chopped pecans, chopped walnuts and/or raisins to this recipe.) . This may be served with whipped topping, ice cream, caramel sauce, or a light dusting of powdered sugar.
Apple torte
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup unsalted butter, soft and at room temperature
1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
2 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup whole milk
1 apple, cored and cut into 1/4-inch slices
3 tablespoons lightly toasted, sliced almonds (optional)
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease and flour an 8-inch square glass dish (2-inches deep). In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the butter and 1/4 cup sugar until light in color, Add the eggs and vanilla and mix until well blended. Alternately add the dry ingredients and the milk, stirring gently between additions, just until blended. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan.
Arrange the apple slices on top, pressing them in slightly, and sprinkle the top with the remaining sugar and nuts (if using nuts). Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Serve warm or at room temperature with no topping or with your choice of topping. This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.
Like magic apple pie
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon sugar
1 large egg
2/3 cup shortening (butter-flavored)
3/4 cup water
16-ounce can apple pie filling or make an equivalent amount of sweetened, stewed apples
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 heaping teaspoon apple pie spice or cinnamon
Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. In a medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, egg, shortening and water. Mix for about two minutes or until the ingredients become a nice smooth batter. Pour this batter into a very lightly greased 9x11x2-inch pie pan and smooth the batter evenly into the pan. In a separate bowl, mix the apple pie filling (or sweetened, stewed apples), lemon juice and apple pie spice or cinnamon. Pour this fruit mixture into the center of the batter. DO NOT stir this filling in with the crust! Bake at 425 degrees for about 40 minutes or until the crust is lightly browned,
Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo.com.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.