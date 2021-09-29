WHAT'S COOKING? Time to ‘fall’ for apple desserts

1/4 cup chopped nuts, optional

Heat the oven to 400 F. Cut the 5 tablespoons butter into 1/4-inch bits and put it in the fridge or freezer. Lightly butter a square baking pan. Toss the apples with the lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of the brown sugar in a large bowl, and spread them out in the prepared pan.

Combine the chilled pieces of butter with the oats, flour, salt, remaining brown sugar and the nuts in a food processor and pulse a few times, then process a few seconds more, until everything is combined but not too finely ground. (To mix this by hand, mash the mixture together between your fingers.)

Crumble the topping over the apples and bake this creation for 30 to 40 minutes, until the topping is browned and the apples are tender and bubbling. Serve hot, warm, or at room temperature, with ice cream if you like. This recipe makes six to eight servings.

Fat-free fresh apple cake

2 cups (cored, diced) your favorite apples

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

1 egg, beaten