WHAT'S COOKING? Time to ‘fall’ for apple desserts

I hope all of you wonderful T&D readers agree that these cool mornings and evenings are so exhilarating. This time of year always stirs my appetite for desserts made with healthful apples. You see, when I was growing up, brisk days signaled that it was time for us to grab some apples from our family’s fruit bowl and transform them into snacks that filled our home with the perfect autumn aroma – apples and cinnamon. We baked, stewed or microwaved a few apples with cinnamon and sugar … so easy but extremely delicious!
Nowadays there are many varieties of fresh apples that are flavorful simply washed and eaten, but I fondly remember all of the fruit salads, cobblers and pies that were prepared in our kitchen over the years. Many of you probably have some apple recipes in your file, but with the holiday season approaching, I am sharing several dessert/snack recipes. All of them are basic enough for anyone to make, and they offer a healthy, scrumptious change of pace.
Heart-warming apple crisp
5 tablespoons cold butter, plus more for greasing the pan
6 cups cored, sliced apples (2 to 3 pounds)
Juice of 1/2 lemon
2/3 cups packed brown sugar
1/2 cup rolled oats (not instant oats)
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup chopped nuts, optional
Heat the oven to 400 F. Cut the 5 tablespoons butter into 1/4-inch bits and put it in the fridge or freezer. Lightly butter a square baking pan. Toss the apples with the lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of the brown sugar in a large bowl, and spread them out in the prepared pan.
Combine the chilled pieces of butter with the oats, flour, salt, remaining brown sugar and the nuts in a food processor and pulse a few times, then process a few seconds more, until everything is combined but not too finely ground. (To mix this by hand, mash the mixture together between your fingers.)
Crumble the topping over the apples and bake this creation for 30 to 40 minutes, until the topping is browned and the apples are tender and bubbling. Serve hot, warm, or at room temperature, with ice cream if you like. This recipe makes six to eight servings.
Fat-free fresh apple cake
2 cups (cored, diced) your favorite apples
1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 cup self-rising flour
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
1 egg, beaten
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Place prepared apples in a bowl. Combine the sugar and cinnamon and add this mixture to the apples. Stir until the apples are coated. Let them stand while you stir together the flour and nuts to coat them. Stir this into the apple mixture. Stir in the beaten egg. Stir thoroughly to combine all ingredients into a nice batter. Pour this into an 8-x8-inch lightly greased pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, until done in the center.
Apple snack cake
2 eggs
1 cup dark brown sugar
3/4 cup white sugar
1/3 cup melted butter
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour
3 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
4 cups cored, coarsely chopped Granny Smith apples
1 cup walnut pieces (optional)
In a large bowl, beat the eggs well. Add both sugars, the butter and vanilla and beat with a hand mixer until the ingredients are smooth. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Use a mixer to blend the dry ingredients into the egg mixture. Then fold in the apples and nuts. Put this batter into a well-buttered 9-x13-inch baking pan. Bake the cake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until the cake tests done. Set the pan on a wire rack to cool. Cut into squares or rectangles and serve.
‘Chocolate-covered apples’ cake
(Years ago a friend of mine shared this cake recipe - possibly a “young helpers are invited” project.)
1 box chocolate or German chocolate cake mix
3 large eggs
1 can of apple pie filling
1 regular tub Cool Whip
2 tablespoons cinnamon-sugar
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-x13-inch baking pan. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the cake mix and eggs until there are no lumps remaining. Stir in the can of apple pie filling until a nice batter forms. Pour this into the prepared pan and bake it for 35 to 40 minutes. Allow it to cool a bit while you stir the cinnamon-sugar into the Cool Whip to create a perfect topping to dollop on each piece.
Plain apple cobbler
(For those who want a ‘pure apple’ flavor, this cobbler has no spices in it, but you may add cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, etc.)
Batter:
1/4 cup soft shortening (Crisco is best.)
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup plain flour (do not sift)
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup milk
Stir these ingredients together well to form a nice batter.
Filling:
1 cup fresh thin Granny Smith apple slices
3/4 cup water
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup fresh thin apple slices for top
Arrange the one cup of fresh apple slices in the bottom of a two-quart casserole dish. Pour the batter evenly over the fruit slices. Put the water and sugar in a small saucepan and boil it, stirring continually, until the sugar dissolves and transforms into a syrup consistency. Pour the syrup over the batter. Top this with a half cup of thinly sliced apples. Bake it at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. (This same cobbler idea is good with other fruits – pears, blueberries, peaches, etc.)
