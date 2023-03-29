This past Thursday I stopped by to visit “Grandmother Betty,” who is my youngest sister’s mother-in-law, but actually allows our extended family to be part of her core family and welcomes us with love. We even get to call her “Grandmother.” When I dropped in, this wonderful lady and her daughter were about to head over to Providence to pick some plump, juicy strawberries. You see Grandmother has eight great-grandchildren without counting all of her “grandchildren-in-love.” Fairly beaming with kindness at all times, she is as beautiful and active as ever, filling in at the piano at church when needed and baking a few times a week. She welcomes a flow of loved ones almost every day and likes to have a delicious supply of wholesome snacks for them to enjoy — thus the outing to pick fresh strawberries!

We all know that strawberries are literally packed with nutritional value. They provide large amounts of vitamins, especially vitamin C, plenty of fiber, plus antioxidants and phytochemicals known to prevent certain diseases. Berries of all kinds provide folic acid, which helps prevent birth defects and may help reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and colon cancer. Berries can also help lower LDL cholesterol, a contributor to heart disease, stroke and arteriosclerosis. Strawberries and other berries are high in ellagic acid, which has been shown to help reduce colon and cervical cancer and leukemia.

As strawberry season progresses you may want to consider adding strawberries to your cereal, snacking on berries, topping your bowl of fat free ice cream with berries, stirring berries into your yogurt or tossing berries into your dinner salad. But if you really want to get creative, try the following recipes.

Fruit bowl delight

2 cups washed, cored, sliced sweet apples

2 cups frozen peaches, thawed and well-drained

1 cup watermelon, cut from the rind, seeded and cubed

2 cups seedless grapes, any variety

2 ripe bananas, sliced

1 cantaloupe, cut from the rind, seeded, cubed

2 pints fresh strawberries, sliced

6-ounce can frozen orange juice, thawed

1 or 2 kiwi fruits, peeled, sliced to garnish the top

In a clear glass bowl, layer the fruit from apples up to the strawberries. Drizzle the orange juice over the fruit (keeps the fruit from turning brown). Cover the bowl well, and allow the ingredients to marinate in the refrigerator for two hours. Garnish the top with the kiwi slices. This recipe makes 10 servings. (You may use more types of fruit and/or rearrange the layers to your liking.

Strawberry pretzel salad

3/4 cup margarine, room temperature

4 tablespoons light brown sugar

3 cups crushed pretzel sticks

6-ounce box strawberry Jell-O

2 cups boiling water

3 cups strawberries, washed, drained, cut into small pieces

8-ounce block cream cheese, room temperature

3/4 cup sugar, sifted

1 large tub Cool Whip

In a medium bowl, combine the margarine, brown sugar and crushed pretzels. Stir well and press this mixture into a lightly buttered 9-x 13-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Allow it to cool completely. In a medium bowl, dissolve the Jell-O in the two cups of boiling water. Allow the Jell-O to cool for about 20 minutes before adding the strawberry pieces. Stir until combined and chill this mixture until it is partially congealed. In yet another bowl stir together the cream cheese and sifted sugar and fold in the Cool Whip. Spread this over the pretzel crust. Pour the strawberry mixture over the cream cheese layer and chill until the top layer is completely firm. This may be served on a small plate as a scrumptious dessert, or you may put each serving atop a leaf of Romaine lettuce and serve it as a fruit salad.