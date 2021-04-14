WHAT'S COOKING? Time for sharing recipes that contain ‘mayo’

My nephew and his lovely wife of two years are living, working and studying abroad. During the initial outbreak of COVID, they were on a strict lockdown in their 400 square-foot living quarters, and their supply of food was extremely limited. At one time they wrote: “Man cannot live on eggplant alone!” So when things got better they moved out to the countryside and have discovered the joys of gardening. From time to time they text me for specific recipes, and my most recent response to their inquiry for several foods was rather lengthy, so I emailed the recipes rather than texting them.

Editing myself before I pressed “send,” I noticed that three of the five recipes they requested included varying amounts of mayonnaise – my recently shared “Eggcellent” egg salad and Mom’s deviled eggs, and a variation of a quiche that I have shared in the past. Not particularly fans of mayonnaise as a condiment, they wondered if it could be substituted in these recipes. So, I explained to them that the ingredients in mayonnaise are: egg yolks, neutral-flavored cooking oil, lemon juice and a small amount of salt. When mayonnaise is stirred into recipes it takes on a whole new dimension – especially when it is cooked into a recipe.