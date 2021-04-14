WHAT'S COOKING? Time for sharing recipes that contain ‘mayo’

My nephew and his lovely wife of two years are living, working and studying abroad. During the initial outbreak of COVID, they were on a strict lockdown in their 400 square-foot living quarters, and their supply of food was extremely limited. At one time they wrote: “Man cannot live on eggplant alone!” So when things got better they moved out to the countryside and have discovered the joys of gardening. From time to time they text me for specific recipes, and my most recent response to their inquiry for several foods was rather lengthy, so I emailed the recipes rather than texting them.
Editing myself before I pressed “send,” I noticed that three of the five recipes they requested included varying amounts of mayonnaise – my recently shared “Eggcellent” egg salad and Mom’s deviled eggs, and a variation of a quiche that I have shared in the past. Not particularly fans of mayonnaise as a condiment, they wondered if it could be substituted in these recipes. So, I explained to them that the ingredients in mayonnaise are: egg yolks, neutral-flavored cooking oil, lemon juice and a small amount of salt. When mayonnaise is stirred into recipes it takes on a whole new dimension – especially when it is cooked into a recipe.
In my family, Duke’s has been the preferred brand for as long as I can remember. You and your family may enjoy another of the several kinds of “mayo,” which should work fine in the delicious recipes below. Please give them a try if you will.
Duke’s cheese cloud
(This recipe, similar to quiche, is from a magazine clipping I’ve had for quite some time.)
3/4 cup Duke’s mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Sauer’s Instant Minced Onion (or 1 small onion diced and sautéed in 1 teaspoon butter)
2 teaspoons Sauer’s ground mustard
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 cups grated Swiss, Cheddar, or Longhorn cheese
6 medium or large eggs
6 slices white bread, crust removed
2 cups whole milk
1/2 pound bacon, cooked, drained, crumbled (optional)
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, use a spoon to combine the first eight ingredients. Crumble the bread and stir it into the mixture. Stir in the milk and bacon. Pour this mixture into a 1-1/2-quart baking dish (or quiche dish). Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. This recipe yields six to eight slices.
‘Ritzy’ baked chicken
2 cups crushed Ritz crackers
3/4 cup finely shredded cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon dried minced onion
6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs
1 cup mayonnaise
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Spray a large baking pan with Pam to prevent sticking. (I rub my baking dishes with Land ‘O Lakes butter.) In a long, flat dish, toss the Ritz crumbs, cheese and minced onion until evenly combined. Brush a light coating of mayonnaise on both sides of each piece of chicken. Dip the chicken in the Ritz mixture and coat each piece on both sides. Place the chicken in the prepared pan. Place the pan in your oven, and bake the chicken at 400 degrees for 30 minutes.
‘Some like it hot’ pasta salad
6 cups water
12-ounces of rotini noodles
2 ripe zucchini, cleaned, cut into chunks
3 medium yellow squash, cleaned, cut into chunks
1 medium sweet onion, coarsely chopped
3 medium or large eggs, hard-boiled, peeled, chopped
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper
Seasoning salt (to taste)
Black pepper (to taste)
In a large saucepan, bring six cups of water to a rapid boil. Stir in the noodles, zucchini, squash and onion. Reduce the heat and low boil the ingredients for about 10 minutes. Drain the cooked mixture well and return the contents to the pot. Set the burner at simmer. Add the chopped eggs, mayonnaise, Cayenne pepper, seasoning salt and pepper. Stir well. Simmer for about five minutes gently stirring every minute or so. Pasta salad is best when served slightly warm.
Rich asparagus soufflé
2 cans asparagus (broken pieces)
1 can cream of onion soup
1 cup mayonnaise
6 eggs (beaten in one at a time until well blended)
16 ounces grated mild Cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and place the mixture in a medium casserole dish that has been "greased" with butter. Because it’s a soufflé, place the casserole dish in a pan of water. Bake it at 325 degrees for one hour. Test for doneness with a toothpick.
