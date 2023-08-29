The Times and Democrat will be running the Best of What's Cooking? from columnist Teresa Hatchell. This column ran originally on August 11, 2021.

The headline of this column may have some of you wanting to skip reading it because “okra” is a vegetable many folks don’t want to even try. Okra’s fuzzy, pod-like appearance and seedy, slimy contents are “turnoffs” for people who aren’t prone to try new recipes. This vegetable is literally filled with nutrients, among them vitamins A, B, C and K, potassium, calcium, folic acid, fiber and antioxidants, and if you cook it right, it may be just as delicious as it is nutritious. One hint is to slice okra in fairly thick pieces to “tone down” the texture. Hint #2: you may use the same seasonings and techniques you use to fry, roast, grill, broil or bake other vegetables to truly transform okra. And, (3) when you add it to a recipe, it thickens the consistency and binds the flavors.

If this information has I peaked your curiosity, I am hoping you will decide to try the first two recipes. If you really want to please your palate and give your body a dose of nutrition, let me encourage you to try the robust gumbo that is filled with okra, chicken and slices of link sausage. This soupy creation may be customized by adding a dash of this or a cup of that, but please don’t omit the basic ingredients if you want to awaken your senses and energize your body.

Summer succotash

2 cups seeded tomatoes, cut in bite-size pieces

3 pods of okra, cut in 1/2-inch pieces

1-1/2 cups butter beans

1-1/2 cups tender white corn cut from cob

3 cups of hot water

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Boil the tomatoes, okra, beans and corn in the hot water. After 10 minutes, stir in the salt and sugar and reduce the heat to simmer for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally until the vegetables are tender, but not mushy. Drain the excess water off and add the butter and pepper. Toss the veggies until everything is well combined. This recipe makes eight servings.

Okra-bacon fried rice

(From Carolyn W. Mizzell)

6 slices of Carolina Pride bacon

4 cups fresh okra, sliced

1 yellow onion, chopped fine

Salt and pepper to taste

4 cups cooked rice

In a large skillet over medium heat, fry the bacon. Drain the bacon on a paper towel-lined plate. In the bacon drippings, fry the okra, stirring occasionally. After about five minutes, add the onions, salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally for about five more minutes. When the okra is soft and the onions are browned, pour in the cooked rice and crumble the bacon into the mixture. Cook on medium-low, stirring or "tossing" constantly until the rice is slightly fried.

Chicken-sausage-okra gumbo

2 quarts water

4 boneless chicken breasts

4 boneless chicken thighs

1 medium to large white onion, chopped

1 or 2 bay leaves

1/3 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 pound smoked link sausage (Andouille is best), cut into 1/2-inch slices

2 teaspoons bacon drippings (from breakfast)

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 pounds okra, cut into 1/2-inch rings

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons Texas Pete hot sauce

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 can Hunt’s tomato sauce

1 can Hunt’s tomato puree

In a large Dutch oven, combine 2 quarts of water, chicken, chopped onion, bay leaves, cayenne pepper and teaspoon of salt. Bring these ingredients to a boil; cover; reduce heat; and simmer for an hour. Remove the chicken from the broth and allow the chicken to cool. Set the Dutch oven aside and save the broth in it. Remove the skin from the chicken. Discard the skin, cut the chicken into pieces and set it aside. Dip the fat from the very top of the broth and discard.

In a large, heavy skillet, brown the sausage slices over medium heat. Use a slotted spoon to remove the sausage from the skillet, and drain the sausage well on paper towels. Leave the sausage drippings in the skillet and add the bacon drippings. Heat the combined drippings over medium heat until the ingredients are hot, but not scorching hot. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly until the roux is caramel-colored (about 15 minutes). Add the okra, finely chopped onion and black pepper. Cook for about 10 minutes. Pour this roux into the Dutch oven that contains the chicken broth and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add chicken, sausage, Texas Pete, Worcestershire sauce, tomato sauce and tomato puree. Simmer these ingredients, uncovered, for about an hour and a half, stirring occasionally. This recipe yields about 4 quarts of gumbo that you may serve in a bowl or over hot rice and/or with cornbread.