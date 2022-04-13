WHAT'S COOKING?: Take time to ‘observe’ Easter

As I have done each year, I remind you all about the importance of taking time out to “observe” Easter even among the current world circumstances. I wrote during April 2020 as the pandemic shook the world: “Easter transcends all else.” And it continues to reign in my heart and countless others’ hearts as it is about the ultimate loving sacrifice Jesus made for mankind. He lived to be our example and died to provide for our salvation. Asked many times during His 33 years of life to reveal the most important thing God requires of people, Jesus always answered that we are to “love one another.”

So, on Easter and throughout the year, we should let our love and compassion flow beyond our immediate realm. “Boundless kindness” – what a wonderful concept to put into practice for the rest of our lives. After all, we are members of the most important family -- the Family of God.

Perhaps you are planning a nice after-service dinner. If so, the following recipes include my most flavorful chicken entrée recipe and a few of my very favorite side dishes. I hope you and your “crew” will enjoy them this Easter weekend. And let us all pray frequently and fervently for one another and for “Peace on Earth.”

Sweet ‘N Spicy Chicken

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon peel

1 medium yellow onion, peeled, cut in eight sections

1 fresh jalapeno pepper, halved and seeded

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon blackening seasoning

2 teaspoons poultry seasoning

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

8 boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Spread two tablespoons vegetable oil in a 9-x13-inch baking pan. In a medium bowl, combine the honey, lemon juice and lemon peel. Whisk until well combined. Reserve a half-cup of this mixture and set it aside. Put the remaining mixture into a food processor or blender container. Add the onion, jalapeno, paprika, tablespoon of oil, garlic salt, blackening seasoning, poultry seasoning, cinnamon, black pepper and allspice. Process these ingredients until they're very finely chopped, scraping down the sides of the container when necessary. Spread this mixture evenly over both sides of the chicken pieces. Arrange the pieces in the prepared baking pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Place the chicken on a serving platter and top each piece with a portion of the reserved honey-lemon mixture. Serve with plain or brown rice or with your favorite "flavored" rice. This recipe makes 8 servings.

Orange-Glazed Carrots

1-1/2 pounds carrots (8 or 9 carrots)

1 cup fresh orange juice

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

Peel the carrots and cut them into 2-inch lengths. Halve or quarter the pieces lengthwise so that all pieces are the same thickness. Place the carrots in a large skillet with fresh orange juice, salt and pepper. Bring these ingredients to a boil. Reduce the heat to simmer. Cover, and cook over simmering heat, tossing occasionally, until the carrots are tender – six to eight minutes. Uncover. Cook until the liquid is reduced to a glaze (about two to three minutes more). Stir in two tablespoons cilantro if desired. Serve these delicious carrots immediately. They go well with any entree!

Squash-Vidalia Casserole

10 medium yellow squash

1 large Vidalia (or yellow) onion, peeled, sliced

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/3 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

3/4 cup milk

3 tablespoons melted butter

2 cups crushed Ritz crackers

3 cups grated mild or sharp Cheddar cheese

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease a 3-quart casserole dish by smearing the bottom and sides with butter or margarine. Wash the squash and cut it into 2-inch cubes. Combine the squash with the onions in a saucepan and cook in a little salted water, boiling for about 10 minutes or just until the veggies are tender. Drain them well in a colander and arrange them in the prepared casserole dish. In a small bowl, combine the eggs, salt, black pepper, Cayenne pepper, milk, butter, crushed Ritz crackers and half of the cheese. Stir these ingredients thoroughly, and pour this mixture over the squash and onions. Sprinkle the top with the remaining cheese.

Bake this casserole at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Let it “set” at least five minutes before serving. It may be baked (without the top layer of cheese) as much as a day ahead of time and refrigerated. Then, as meal preparations are wrapping up, remove the casserole from the refrigerator and let the dish set for about 15 minutes. Microwave it for about five minutes to warm up the ingredients and the dish. Finally, sprinkle the remaining cheese across the top and pop the dish in a 350 degree oven until the top is nicely browned.

Broccoli-Bacon Salad

1 large bunch broccoli

1 small red, white or yellow onion, coarsely chopped

1 cup shredded mild cheddar cheese

1/2 cup raisins or seedless grapes

3/4 cup mayonnaise (or fat-free mayonnaise)

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper (or black pepper)

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

6 slices bacon, cooked, drained and crumbled

Be sure to wash the broccoli well. Allow it to dry in a colander. Chop the broccoli into small pieces. (NOTE: If you prefer, you may steam -- not boil -- the broccoli for two minutes but no longer). Chop it to desired size and cool it to room temperature. Add the chopped onion, shredded cheese and raisins or grapes and toss these ingredients gently but well. To make a "dressing," use a separate bowl to whisk together the mayonnaise, sugar, Cayenne pepper and vinegar. When you are ready to serve the salad, add the crisp bacon crumbles and the dressing. Toss the salad gently, but coat everything evenly. (CAUTION: If you put the bacon in the salad too soon, it will lose its tongue-tingling crispiness.) This is a delicious salad in which you may use more cheese or your favorite kind of cheese.

Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo. com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0