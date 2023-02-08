With Valentine’s Day less than a week away thoughts of love abound in our minds – love for family members and friends, Agape (Christian) love for others… and of course … romantic love. I began my preparations for Valentine’s Day this past weekend by taking quite a while to select cards for special people in my life. I picked out candy and some small gifts to go along with the cards.

Then I thought to myself: “I put time, money and care into each purchase I made, so this coming weekend I will include loving care when I stir up some treats for the folks on my list.

Delicious Divinity

7-ounces marshmallow cream

1/2 cup water

2 cups sugar

Pinch of salt

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup slightly roasted, chopped pecans

Place the marshmallow cream in a large bowl and set it aside. Stir the water and sugar in a heavy saucepan. Bring this mixture to a boil. Boil it for two minutes, stirring continually to make a syrup. Pour the hot syrup into the marshmallow cream. Beat the ingredients with a hand mixer until the mixture loses its gloss. Stir in the salt, vanilla and pecans just until all of the ingredients are well combined. Using a teaspoon, drop the divinity (in small mounds) onto waxed paper. The divinity will harden as it cools.

No-fuss fudge

3/4 cup margarine

3 cups sugar

2/3 cup evaporated milk

12-ounce package semi-sweet chocolate chips (or caramel or white chocolate chips)

7-ounces of marshmallow cream

1 cup chopped slightly toasted pecans (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a heavy saucepan, mix the margarine, sugar and milk. Bring this mixture to a full boil, stirring it constantly. Continue boiling the mixture for five minutes over medium heat, stirring constantly to prevent it from scorching. Totally remove the saucepan from the heat. Gradually stir in the chips until they are melted. Add the marshmallow cream, nuts (optional) and vanilla and stir all of these ingredients well. Immediately pour the fudge into a greased 9x13-inch-dish or pan. Cool it at room temperature. Cut it into squares. This recipe makes three pounds of delicious fudge.

Butterfinger candy delights

2 blocks white chocolate, melted in a bowl in your microwave

Cheez-its crackers (use the new large-cracker size)

Creamy peanut butter

Put a long sheet of waxed paper on your counter. Spread peanut butter on one side of 20 or so large Cheez-its crackers. Top each with another cracker. Use a spoon to dip these cracker/peanut butter sandwiches in melted white chocolate and allow these cracker delights to cool on the waxed paper. (You may use dark chocolate or milk chocolate if you prefer and you may sprinkle them with red or multi-colored sprinkles as they begin to dry.)

No-bake strawberry pie

1 large Keebler graham cracker pie crust

1 cup sugar

1-1/2 cups water

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 small box (3-ounce) strawberry Jell-O

2 cups fresh strawberries, cleaned, stemmed, drained, cut in chunks

1 large tub of Cool Whip

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, water and cornstarch. Bring this mixture to a boil, stirring constantly; reduce the heat to medium and boil, stirring frequently, until the mixture is clear and thickened. Remove the pan from the heat and immediately stir in the dry Jell-O. Refrigerate – in the pan – until the mixture slightly congeals. Stir in the strawberry chunks and pour the mixture into the pie crust. Chill the pie until the filling is firm. It is actually best when chilled overnight. Top with Cool Whip a few minutes before serving. For those of you who are trying to cut calories, you may choose to use sugar-free Jell-O and fat-free Cool Whip.

‘Honey Bun’ cake

1 box yellow cake mix (Duncan Hines butter recipe mix)

3/4 cup Crisco oil

4 eggs

1 (8-ounce) carton sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup light brown sugar (do not pack it down)

3 teaspoons cinnamon

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Mix the first five ingredients until well blended and put half of the mixture into a 13-x9-inch, greased and floured pan. In a separate bowl use a fork to combine the brown sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle half of this mixture over the batter and swirl it with a fork. Pour the remainder of the batter in and top it with the remaining brown sugar mixture. Swirl it with a fork. Bake at 325 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes.

Glaze

3 cups 10X powdered sugar

6 tablespoons whole milk

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla

In a medium bowl, stir the ingredients until they are well combined and pour the glaze over the cake while it is hot. This cake is totally delicious.