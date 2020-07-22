WHAT'S COOKING? Sweet 'projects' yield much happiness

Since early spring, I have focused the vast majority of recipes in this weekly column on culinary creations that bring out the wonderful flavor, texture and nutrition of spring and summer produce grown right here in South Carolina. So we have focused on our health, as we all should continue to do every day! But, as I have said from time to time, we should allow ourselves a tiny “splurge” every so often.
So, this week I am offering a few recipes that are sweet, wonderful “family” projects that are as much fun to make as they are tasty. First below are chocolate chip cookies in a pan (which are quick to make because you don’t have to scoop out individual portions of dough and roll them into small spheres). You merely spread the batter into a prepared pan, bake, cool, and slice into small square “cookies.” The thumbprint cookies are way beyond fun to make because they truly are a “hands-on delicacy.” Too, please try the crazy dipped pretzel rods for a sweet ‘n salty change of pace.
Chocolate chip cookies in a pan
2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, room temperature
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large eggs, room temperature
2 cups Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease or butter a 15x10-inch jelly-roll pan or a large, deep cookie sheet. In one bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda and salt. Toss lightly with a fork to be sure the dry ingredients are evenly combined. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla extract. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Gradually beat in the flour mixture. Stir in the chocolate morsels. Spread batter into the prepared pan and bake for about 20 minutes. Be sure they are just golden brown on top. Allow the pan to cool completely, and then cut the “cookies” into squares or bars. This recipe makes about four dozen “cookies,” according to how big you cut the squares or bars.
Thumbprint cookies
1 cup butter, room temperature
3/4 cup sugar
Yolks of 2 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2-1/4 cup plain flour (White Lily)
1/4 teaspoon salt
One or more jars of your favorite jam and/or marmalade
In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the butter and sugar together until they reach a light and fluffy consistency. Add the egg yolks one at a time, beating well after each is added. Use a large spoon to stir in the vanilla extract. Sift the flour and salt together into a separate bowl. You may want to sift it twice for a truly fluffy cookie texture. Then add the flour-salt mixture to the creamed mixture a little at a time, stirring the “dough” until it is totally smooth. Chill the dough in the refrigerator at least one hour. Shape the dough into 1-inch balls and place them on an ungreased cookie sheet about two inches apart. Press your thumb (or the bottom of a new, narrow, tapered candle into each cookie to make an indention. Bake the cookies at 300 degrees for about 20 minutes. Do not allow them to brown. Remove them from the oven and fill each indention with one half teaspoon of your favorite marmalade(s) or jam(s). In other words, you may fill six cookies with peach marmalade and six with strawberry jam, etc. Slip the cookies back into the 300 degree oven for about four minutes, or until they are just barely browned. Remove them from the oven and allow them to cool. The filling will thicken as the cookies cool. This recipe makes about 40 cookies.
Crazy dipped pretzel rods
1 cup Semi-Sweet milk chocolate or white chocolate morsels
2 teaspoons vegetable shortening
16 pretzel rods
Semi-sweet chocolate mini morsels and/or sprinkles (optional)
Additional morsels for drizzling (optional)
Line a baking sheet with wax paper. In a large, uncovered bowl, microwave one cup of your flavor of morsels and vegetable shortening on medium power for 1 minute. Stir the mixture well. If the morsels are not fully melted, microwave for additional 15-second intervals, stirring just until the morsels are melted. Dip pretzel rods about three inches into the melted morsels, tilting the bowl for easier dipping. Use the side of the bowl to remove the excess. If you want to decorate them, you may sprinkle them with morsels or sprinkles. Place the rods on the prepared baking sheet. Refrigerate them for 20 minutes or until they are “set.” Store these yummy rods in an airtight container at room temperature. For a fancy drizzle, microwave three tablespoons of the opposite color of morsels in a heavy-duty plastic bag on medium power for 30 seconds. Clip a tiny corner from the bag and drizzle the melted chips over the dipped pretzels on the baking sheet. Refrigerate them until firm and store them as directed above.
