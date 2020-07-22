WHAT'S COOKING? Sweet 'projects' yield much happiness

In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the butter and sugar together until they reach a light and fluffy consistency. Add the egg yolks one at a time, beating well after each is added. Use a large spoon to stir in the vanilla extract. Sift the flour and salt together into a separate bowl. You may want to sift it twice for a truly fluffy cookie texture. Then add the flour-salt mixture to the creamed mixture a little at a time, stirring the “dough” until it is totally smooth. Chill the dough in the refrigerator at least one hour. Shape the dough into 1-inch balls and place them on an ungreased cookie sheet about two inches apart. Press your thumb (or the bottom of a new, narrow, tapered candle into each cookie to make an indention. Bake the cookies at 300 degrees for about 20 minutes. Do not allow them to brown. Remove them from the oven and fill each indention with one half teaspoon of your favorite marmalade(s) or jam(s). In other words, you may fill six cookies with peach marmalade and six with strawberry jam, etc. Slip the cookies back into the 300 degree oven for about four minutes, or until they are just barely browned. Remove them from the oven and allow them to cool. The filling will thicken as the cookies cool. This recipe makes about 40 cookies.