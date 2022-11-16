WHAT'S COOKING?: Sweet potatoes are nutritious, delicious

I can hardly believe there are only eight days until Thanksgiving! You, too, may feel that this year seems to be passing much too quickly. At a family/friends event I attended several days ago, we all agreed that we need to be thinking about what we plan to cook for November 24. Among favorite holiday side dishes, “sweet potatoes” ranked in the top three in our group.

It seems that, nowadays, people enjoy baked sweet potatoes, olive oil coated-seasoned-roasted sweet potato wedges, fried sweet potatoes, sweet potato pies, candied yams, and various and sundry other such concoctions.

If you watch the food networks you’ll see that nutritionists emphasize that sweet potatoes can actually reduce stress as they may satisfy both the urge you get for carbohydrates and the yearning you get for sweets when you are under stress. They are packed with beta-carotene and other essential vitamins, and the fiber in them helps your body process the carbohydrates in a slow, steady manner. For more information you may want to “Search” “sweet potatoes” so you will know exactly what a huge amount of nutrients you will be ingesting as you enjoy these delicious recipes.

Sweet ‘Potater’ pound cake

(This is a recipe shared by Sandra Whetstone of Norway. Her grandmother gave it to her in a handwritten family cookbook when Sandra got married in 1960.)

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups sugar

4 large eggs at room temperature

2-1/2 medium sweet potatoes peeled, cooked, mashed

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup grated coconut (Sandra uses the frozen kind, thawed.)

1 cup chopped pecans, optional (“but so good in it”)

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream the butter well in a large bowl, then add the sugar slowly, beating well after each cup is added. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each egg is cracked into the bowl.

In a separate bowl, combine and sift the dry ingredients twice. Then slowly add the dry ingredients to the creamed mixture and beat well after each addition. The batter will be stiff. Stir in the vanilla, coconut and chopped pecans. Stir with a wooden spoon, mixing well.

“Grease well a 10-inch tube pan and spoon the batter into the pan.” Bake at 350 degrees for one hour and 15 minutes or until a tester comes out clean. When the cake is done, cool it on a rack for 15 minutes, then turn it out of the pan onto a cake plate and cool completely. This cake really needs no frosting. But, if frosting is desired, make a cream cheese frosting or any other frosting desired.

Sweet potato bread

(This recipe makes two loaves.)

4 large eggs

2/3 cup water

2 cups peeled, cooked, mashed sweet potatoes

1 cup oil

3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1-1/2 teaspoon salt

2-2/3 cups sugar

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the eggs, sweet potatoes, oil and water. As you add the dry ingredients, stir (do not beat) the batter until it is perfectly smooth. Grease and flour two loaf pans. Spoon the batter (equally) into the pans. Bake the bread at 350 degrees for an hour or until the loaves test done. Cool the loaves on a wire rack. (Please note that pumpkin may be substituted for sweet potatoes, and brown sugar may be substituted for sugar.)

Candied yams

4 cups white sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

3 cups water

1 stick margarine or butter

8 medium dark orange sweet potatoes

In a large Dutch oven pot, combine the white sugar, cinnamon, water and margarine or butter. Bring these ingredients to a slow boil, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to “simmer” and allow the “syrupy” ingredients to simmer about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. The easiest way to peal the sweet potatoes is to zap them four at a time in the microwave for about 3 minutes each batch. Allow the sweet potatoes to cool to the touch. Peel them and slice them lengthwise. Put them into the “syrup” in the pot. Cover the pot and allow them to simmer for about 30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. The longer they simmer, the better they taste, but keep the heat very low.

Sweet potato delight

3-1/2 cups boiled, drained, mashed sweet potatoes

1-1/2 cups sugar

1 stick butter, room temperature

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Top crust

1-1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/3 cup soft butter

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup chopped pecans, optional

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, stir the mashed sweet potatoes, sugar, butter, two eggs and vanilla extract until all of the ingredients are well combined. Place this mixture in a lightly buttered casserole dish. In a separate bowl, combine all of the ingredients for the top crust. Toss them with a fork to mash out all lumps in the brown sugar. Put an even layer of crust on top of the sweet potatoes to create a cover. Bake this at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. The top should be medium-brown.

Sweet potato casserole with marshmallow topping

3-1/2 cups boiled, drained, mashed sweet potatoes

1-1/2 cups light brown sugar

1 stick of butter, room temperature

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon orange juice concentrate

1 tablespoon Real lemon juice

Small can of crushed pineapple, well drained

1 cup black or white raisins, optional

Small bag miniature marshmallows

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, use a mixer to combine the mashed sweet potatoes, sugar, butter, cinnamon, orange juice and lemon juice. Mix these ingredients until the consistency is smooth. Stir in the crushed pineapple and raisins. Place the mixture in a medium-size casserole dish that has been “greased” with butter. Bake it at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Evenly place the miniature marshmallows on top, and bake the casserole until the marshmallows are light brown (about 10 minutes). Keep an eye on the casserole, because marshmallows burn easily.