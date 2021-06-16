WHAT'S COOKING? 'Sweet' corn ideas

I pressed the “send” button on last week’s column on green beans and within less than 20 minutes I got two messages from friends -- one who lives near Branchville and one near Harleyville – informing me that their tender “sweet” corn was ripe and ready to sell. The next day I was driving through Holly Hill to Eutawville and saw several “sweet corn for sale” signs posted along the way. The messages and the roadside signs triggered my longing for some warm, fresh boiled ears of corn-on-the-cob lightly rubbed with salted butter. And I started thinking about stirring up some really excellent corn creations that truly entice folks to the table at meal time.
Keep these recipes on hand during our summer garden season and beyond. I hope you enjoy them, and I thank you for reading and corresponding!
Curried creamed corn
2 cups fresh cut corn (or one 10-ounce pack frozen whole kernel corn)
1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper or sweet red pepper
1/4 cup chopped white or yellow onion
1/2 teaspoon instant chicken bouillon granules
1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon curry powder as preferred
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 cup whole milk
3-ounce package cream cheese, cubed
In a medium saucepan, combine the corn, chopped pepper and onions, bouillon, curry powder, salt and black pepper. Stir in the milk and heat the contents to boiling. Reduce the heat immediately, stir, cover the pan and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes until the corn is crisp-tender. Stir in the cubes of cream cheese and continue stirring until the cheese has melted. This makes four awesome servings.
NOTE: To make Mexicali Creamed Corn, follow the recipe above, but you must omit the curry powder. And, after the cream cheese melts, add 1/8 teaspoon chili powder, 1/8 teaspoon Cayenne pepper and 2/3 cup of finely chopped cherry tomatoes and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.
Old fashioned creamed corn
2 cups fresh cut corn (or one 10-ounce pack frozen whole kernel corn)
5 ounce can evaporated milk
1/3 cup water
1/2 stick of butter
2 teaspoons sugar
1-1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
In a medium saucepan, combine the corn, evaporated milk and water and cook these ingredients on medium heat for about 15 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent sticking or scorching. Cut the butter into thin pats and distribute the pats on top of the corn. As the butter melts, stir it into the corn-cream mixture. Add sugar and cornstarch and reduce the heat to simmer. Allow the corn to simmer (stirring every few minutes to prevent sticking) until it thickens (15 to 20 minutes). This recipe makes four servings.
Kentucky corn pudding
(Some folks call this “corn pie”)
3 tablespoons butter, room temperature
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons self-rising flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 large eggs, beaten
2 cups fresh cut corn, well drained
1-3/4 cup evaporated milk
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, use a hand mixer to blend the butter, sugar, flour and salt. Beat in the eggs. Stir in the corn and milk. Pour this mixture into a buttered casserole dish and bake the "pudding" at 325 degrees for 25 minutes. Stir and put the dish back into the oven for about 15 to 20 minutes -- until the center is “set” and the top is lightly browned. This recipe makes four servings.
Grilled corn
8 or more ears of fresh corn
1/2 cup salt
1 gallon cold water
Take care to leave the corn husk attached at the bottom of each ear of corn, peel down the husk and carefully remove the silks from the corn. Pull the husks back to cover each ear of corn and tie the tip of the husks with string or a thin strip of corn husk. Dissolve the salt in a large bowl of cold water. Soak the corn in the salty water for about two hours. Heat your grill to medium heat. Shake the water off of each ear of corn and place it on the grill. Grill for five minutes, rotate slightly and cook for five more minutes. Continue until the corn has been fully grilled (roasted) all over.
Skillet corn
1 stick butter
2 cups fresh cut corn (or one 10-ounce pack frozen whole kernel corn)
1 cup water
2 tablespoons sugar (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Melt the butter in a large skillet and pour the corn and water into the pan. Season the ingredients with salt, pepper and sugar. Bring the contents to a slow boil; then reduce the heat to simmer. Cover the skillet and let the corn simmer for about 20 minutes. Stir and simmer, uncovered, for 10 more minutes. Be sure to stir often to prevent the corn from sticking to the skillet. This recipe makes four servings.
