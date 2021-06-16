WHAT'S COOKING? 'Sweet' corn ideas

Kentucky corn pudding

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, use a hand mixer to blend the butter, sugar, flour and salt. Beat in the eggs. Stir in the corn and milk. Pour this mixture into a buttered casserole dish and bake the "pudding" at 325 degrees for 25 minutes. Stir and put the dish back into the oven for about 15 to 20 minutes -- until the center is “set” and the top is lightly browned. This recipe makes four servings.

Grilled corn

Take care to leave the corn husk attached at the bottom of each ear of corn, peel down the husk and carefully remove the silks from the corn. Pull the husks back to cover each ear of corn and tie the tip of the husks with string or a thin strip of corn husk. Dissolve the salt in a large bowl of cold water. Soak the corn in the salty water for about two hours. Heat your grill to medium heat. Shake the water off of each ear of corn and place it on the grill. Grill for five minutes, rotate slightly and cook for five more minutes. Continue until the corn has been fully grilled (roasted) all over.