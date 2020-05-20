WHAT'S COOKING? Strawberry harvest awakens tastebuds

Pour the boiling water into a large bowl. Pour the Jell-O in and stir it until it is well dissolved. Add the strawberries and pineapple. Pour this mixture into 13-X 9-inch glass or plastic dish. Refrigerate until firm. To make the second layer, mix Cool Whip and cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth. Spread on top of the Jell-O layer. For the third layer, use a small saucepan to mix and cook (over low heat) the reserved pineapple juice, eggs, flour, sugar and lemon juice. Cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Allow this mixture to cool almost completely. Spread it on top of the cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with finely chopped pecans if you desire, or top with strawberry pieces. Refrigerate this until your are ready to serve it.