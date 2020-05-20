WHAT'S COOKING? Strawberry harvest awakens tastebuds

People all over our bountiful T&D region have been buying strawberries for weeks now and are enjoying the plump, fresh strawberries ... savoring every bite because they are so flavorful and add color to any salad, dessert, or as a side dish. Too, they are literally packed with nutritional value, especially Vitamin C, plenty of fiber, antioxidants and phytochemicals known to prevent certain diseases. Berries of all kinds provide folic acid, which helps prevent birth defects and may help reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and colon cancer. As a bonus, berries help lower LDL cholesterol, a contributor to heart disease, stroke and arteriosclerosis.
Before strawberry season winds down, you, may want to consider adding strawberries to your cereal, snacking on berries, topping your bowl of fat free ice cream with berries, stirring berries into your yogurt or tossing berries into your dinner salad. Of course, you could always whip up the traditional strawberry shortcake or trifle. With Memorial Day indoor meals and cookouts in the planning stages, remember that strawberries add an immense amount of flavor and a lovely dash of color to your table.
Strawberry-pineapple congealed 'supreme'
2 small boxes strawberry Jell-O
3-1/2 cups boiling water
1 can crushed pineapple, drain and reserve juice
2 cups strawberries, washed and cut into small pieces
1-1/2 cups hot water
1 large tub Cool Whip
8-ounce block cream cheese
2 eggs
2 tablespoons flour
3/4 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Pour the boiling water into a large bowl. Pour the Jell-O in and stir it until it is well dissolved. Add the strawberries and pineapple. Pour this mixture into 13-X 9-inch glass or plastic dish. Refrigerate until firm. To make the second layer, mix Cool Whip and cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth. Spread on top of the Jell-O layer. For the third layer, use a small saucepan to mix and cook (over low heat) the reserved pineapple juice, eggs, flour, sugar and lemon juice. Cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Allow this mixture to cool almost completely. Spread it on top of the cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with finely chopped pecans if you desire, or top with strawberry pieces. Refrigerate this until your are ready to serve it.
Light 'n creamy strawberry pie
1 large graham cracker pie crust
1 cup sugar
1-1/2 cups water
2 heaping tablespoons cornstarch
2 cups fresh strawberries, cut in chunks
3-ounce package strawberry Jell-O
1 large tub of Cool Whip
In a small saucepan, combine sugar, water and cornstarch. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; reduce heat to medium and boil, stirring frequently, until mixture is clear and thickened. Remove from heat and stir in dry Jell-O. Refrigerate – in the pan – until slightly congealed. Stir in the strawberry chunks and pour into pie shell. Chill until firm. It’s actually best when chilled overnight. Top with Cool Whip a few minutes before serving. For those of you who are trying to cut calories, you may want to use sugar-free Jell-O and fat-free Cool Whip.
Old-fashioned strawberry pie
2 Pillsbury piecrusts
4 cups stemmed strawberries
1-1/2 cup sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
Land ‘O Lakes Sweet Cream ‘N Salted Butter
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Using a large 9-inch or 10-inch pie plate, brush the bottom and sides of the plate with soft butter, then place a Pillsbury Pie Crust in the plate.
Add 4 cups of stemmed, cleaned and well-drained strawberries, cut into small pieces. In a small bowl, combine 1-1/4 cup sugar with 3 tablespoons of cornstarch. Sprinkle this mixture over the strawberries. Evenly distribute small, thin pats of butter over the top of the strawberries. Cover with a second piecrust. Crimp the edges of the piecrust together and slice a few small slits in the top of the crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
Quick and easy strawberry cake
1 box white cake mix
1 cup Wesson oil
1 large box strawberry Jell-O (minus 2 tablespoons for the frosting)
4 large eggs
2 tablespoons self-rising flour
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, beat the cake ingredients together until well combined. Pour the batter into a “greased” 9-X 13-inch baking pan or into two 9-inch round cake pans. Bake for the time directed on the white cake mix box. Use a toothpick to check for doneness.
No-sugar-added Strawberry Frosting
8-ounce block Philadelphia cream cheese, at room temperature
2 tubs Extra-Creamy Cool Whip, at room temperature
2 tablespoons strawberry Jello-O mix
1/2 cup strawberries, well drained and chopped
In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese for about two minutes. Add the other ingredients and beat well for about two minutes. Be sure to scrape the strawberry residue from the sides of the bowl back into the frosting after a minute of beating. If you drain the strawberries well, this icing will be of a good spreading consistency.
