WHAT'S COOKING? Stir up a batch of chili

Having received emails from several readers about their displeasure with the cold, wet weather and their “need” for some “hearty” chili recipes, I am changing the topic I planned for this week. But first please let me urge you not to let the gloomy weather get you down. Surely none of us can do anything to change the weather but we can stir up the following chilies that are simple to prepare, yet bursting with incredible flavor … and each of them takes no more than an hour from start to finish.