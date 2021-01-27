WHAT'S COOKING? Stir up a batch of chili

Having received emails from several readers about their displeasure with the cold, wet weather and their “need” for some “hearty” chili recipes, I am changing the topic I planned for this week. But first please let me urge you not to let the gloomy weather get you down. Surely none of us can do anything to change the weather but we can stir up the following chilies that are simple to prepare, yet bursting with incredible flavor … and each of them takes no more than an hour from start to finish.
I guarantee that the recipes below will provide you with chili that will nourish and warm you through-and-through. They are a treat for your taste buds, too, and they may even brighten your day!
Delicious Mexi-chili
(This recipe has no meat or poultry, only beef broth.)
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon chipotle powder
Salt to taste
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons tomato paste
28 ounces crushed tomatoes in puree
3 cups beef broth (or low-sodium broth)
15-ounces tender white corn, drained
Shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and tortilla chips, for serving
In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil until it’s simmering. Add the onion and garlic and cook over high heat, stirring, until these veggies are barely softened, about 5 minutes. Add the chili powder, cumin and chipotle powder and season with salt. Cook these ingredients until the liquid has evaporated (about 5 minutes). Stir in the flour, the tomato paste and the crushed tomatoes in puree. Add the beef broth and drained corn and simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the chili has thickened slightly, about 30 minutes. Ladle the chili into bowls and serve topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream with tortilla chips or cornbread on the side.
Sauce-to-taste chili
2 pounds of ground chuck, ground sirloin, or ground turkey
1 large yellow onion, chopped
28 ounces crushed tomatoes in puree
2 cups beef broth (or low-sodium broth)
15 to 19 ounces red kidney beans, undrained
1/3 cup French’s Worcestershire Sauce
2 packages (1-1/4 ounce each) chili seasoning mix
Dash or two or three hot sauce (your favorite brand and amount)
In a large nonstick pot, brown the ground beef or poultry. Add the onion and cook for about eight minutes. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Heat this mixture to boiling, and reduce the heat to simmer, stirring often, with the lid slightly “cocked” for about 40 minutes to allow the flavors to blend. If it is not spicy enough for you, add another dash of hot sauce, stir and simmer for 5 more minutes.
Deluxe seafood chili
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 celery stalks, chopped
1 large white or yellow onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
28-ounce can diced tomatoes
1 or 2 teaspoons Tabasco pepper sauce
1 teaspoon salt
8 ounces small shrimp or bay scallops
6 ounces lump crabmeat, picked over to remove any cartilage
Chopped cilantro for topping (optional)
Heat the oil in a 4-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add the celery, onion and garlic. Cook on high for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the cumin and chili powder and cook for one minute. Stir in the tomatoes with their liquid, Tabasco sauce and salt. Heat this mixture to boiling over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and put a lid on the pan. Simmer for at least 15 minutes to blend the flavors. Stir in the small shrimp or scallops and crabmeat and heat to boiling. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 5 minutes or until the seafood is tender. To serve, ladle the chili into bowls and sprinkle it with chopped cilantro (optional). This recipe makes six servings.
Three-bean-veggie chili
(This recipe has no meat, poultry or seafood but you may add some if you prefer.)
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 large yellow onion, diced
2 medium carrots, peeled and diced
1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
28-ounce can diced tomatoes
15-1/2-ounce can red kidney beans
15-1/2-ounce can garbanzo beans
15-1/2-ounce can black beans
2 teaspoons Tabasco pepper sauce
2 teaspoons chili powder
Heat the oil in a 4-quart saucepan over medium heat. Brown the onion. Add the carrots, green bell pepper and garlic. Cook until the vegetables are tender (about 15 minutes), stirring occasionally. Stir in the tomatoes with their liquid, red kidney beans, garbanzo beans, black beans, Tabasco sauce and chili powder. Heat this mixture to boiling over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and put a lid on the pan. Simmer the chili for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to blend, stirring occasionally. This recipe makes six servings.
