The Times and Democrat will be running the Best of What's Cooking? from columnist Teresa Hatchell. This column ran originally in August of 2014.

The school year is about to begin, and kids everywhere will be enjoying educational opportunities and learning experiences. And, I sincerely hope that mothers and fathers everywhere are reminding their children that breakfast is the most important meal of the day because it jump starts their metabolism and provides protein and other nutrients to get their brains in gear.

Despite its reported benefits, breakfast is still one of the most neglected meals of the day, mainly because people don’t get up early enough to allow time for proper nutrition in the mornings. According to a 2014 Gallup survey of 407 children in grades four through eight, nearly 60 percent of children interviewed said they skipped breakfast. Moreover, two-thirds of the children said that they are allowed to decide for themselves what to eat. Some children have parents who, because of their work schedules, have little or no time to prepare and serve breakfast. Often children have long bus rides and are hungry when they arrive at school. Because these children do not eat a nutritious breakfast at home, they remain hungry until lunchtime, or they snack on less nutritious food to quiet their rumbling stomachs. Hunger in the morning can leave children cranky and lethargic. Most significantly, hunger dulls a person’s capabilities of thinking, reasoning, imagining and creating.

Now, I always made sure my sons had a good breakfast before school and taught them that eating breakfast is an excellent habit. My middle son was never a breakfast enthusiast. But I insisted that he drink a glass of juice or milk and eat a banana, a granola bar, a package of instant grits and bacon topped with a slice of cheese. I cut peanut butter toast into various shapes, made cheese toast, and even baked extra quiche so there would be enough left over for breakfast. I know firsthand that children are drawn to the breakfast table for tacos, quesadillas and breakfast pizzas. You may want to try a fruity quesadilla or to whip up a peanut butter and banana quesadilla. Both recipes are filled with enough vitamins and minerals to keep your child’s mind and body going until lunch time.

Cinnamon-apple breakfast quesadilla

Two 6-inch flour tortillas

1/2 cup chunky applesauce, divided

1 teaspoon cinnamon-sugar divided

1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2 tablespoons vanilla yogurt (optional)

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Place one tortilla on an ungreased baking sheet. Spread 1/4 cup chunky applesauce over the tortilla. Reserve 1/4 cup chunky applesauce for a tasty topping. Sprinkle half of the cinnamon-sugar over the applesauce. Top with cheese and the second tortilla. Sprinkle the remaining cinnamon-sugar on top. Bake at 400 degrees for 6 to 8 minutes or until golden brown. Allow the quesadilla to cool for two minutes. Cut the quesadilla into quarters and serve it with the reserved applesauce and vanilla yogurt.

Peanut butter and banana quesadilla

Two 6-inch flour tortillas

2 tablespoons peanut butter

1 small banana

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Put one tortilla on an ungreased cookie sheet. Spread one tablespoon of peanut butter on the tortilla. Slice the banana and place the slices on top of the peanut butter. Place the second tortilla on top. Bake a 400 degrees for five minutes. Allow the quesadilla to cool for two minutes and cut it into quarters.