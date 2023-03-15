On Saturday, I cooked a small meat loaf, some sweet skillet corn, a bowlful of creamy mashed potatoes and tiny green peas for dinner. It is one of my son’s favorite meals because it contains all of the flavors of Shepherd’s Pie and he points that out from time to time. You see, he doesn’t prefer several foods combined in the same dish nor any type of casserole (except “macaroni pie” of course). But he savors this particular meal — with all of the ingredients prepared separately — every few weeks year round. I enjoy it too, but I stir the yummy stuff together on my plate.

When I sat down to write this column about St. Patrick’s Day, I realized that it may be helpful to some readers if I share this “some-like-it-separate” information along with the traditional Shepherd’s Pie recipe so that everyone in your household may enjoy this delicious meal “one way or another.”

St. Patrick’s Day is also a fine day for a myriad of recipes containing potatoes and cabbage — both of which are quite healthful. Whichever recipes you choose, they will surely put nutrients in your systems and a spring in your step!

Shepherd’s Pie

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 cup chopped sweet onion

1/4 cup chopped celery

1-1/2 pounds lean ground beef or ground lamb

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon sugar (optional)

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon dried, chopped garlic

1 heaping tablespoon plain flour

1 cup beef consume

1 can each sweet peas, sliced carrots, and corn (I use tender white corn.)

For the potato topping

4 large baking potatoes, peeled, cubed

6 tablespoons salted butter

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon each salt, black pepper

1 cup shredded mild cheddar cheese

To make the filling, pour the oil into a large skillet and heat it on medium heat until it is slightly bubbling. Add the chopped onions and celery and saute them for about 5 minutes, stirring gently. Add the ground beef or ground lamb and brown it thoroughly over medium heat for about 5 to 10 minutes and be sure it is evenly combined with the onions/celery. Add the salt, pepper, Cayenne pepper and sugar and cook for an additional five minutes, stirring every minute or so. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and garlic and cook for two or three minutes. Stir in the flour until there are no lumps. Stir in the beef consume, peas, carrots and corn and bring the contents to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and allow the filling to simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the meat filling from the burner, set it aside.

Smooth butter on the sides and bottom of a nice, large casserole dish and preheat your oven to 375 while you make your potato topping. Boil the potatoes until they are tender. Drain them and put them into a large mixing bowl. Put the butter in immediately so it will melt into the warm potatoes, then add the whole milk, garlic powder, salt, pepper and cheese. Use an electric hand mixer to blend all of the ingredients until they are smooth.

Transfer the meat mixture evenly into the buttered casserole dish and top the meat evenly with the potato mixture. DO NOT STIR IT. Bake this “pie” uncovered at 375 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until the top is nicely browned. This creation makes six to eight servings.

Bacon and new potatoes

6 slices of bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

24 new potatoes (small red skinned potatoes)

12 pearl onions, peeled

3/4 cup chicken broth

1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced (optional)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon sugar (optional)

Cook the bacon in a large, heavy bottomed skillet until it is crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan and reserve two full tablespoons of the bacon drippings. Set the pieces of bacon aside. Pour the excess bacon drippings out of the pan and put the reserved two tablespoons of drippings back into the skillet. Add the potatoes and onions to the bacon drippings. Cook these ingredients over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until the potatoes and onions are light brown. Add the chicken broth and bring the contents of the skillet to a boil. Gently stir the ingredients until everything is evenly combined. Cover the skillet, reduce the heat to simmer for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. If you opt to add the mushroom slices do so now and cook, uncovered, over high heat, stirring constantly, but gently so the potatoes won't become mushy. When all of the liquid in the skillet has evaporated, gently stir in the cooked bacon, salt, pepper and sugar. This recipe yields six servings.

Colcannon

6 russet or 10 red-skinned potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks

4 lightly packed cups chopped cabbage

5 to 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for serving

3 green onions, minced (about 1/2 cup)

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/3 teaspoon black pepper

1-1/4 cup whole milk or cream

In separate saucepans, boil the potatoes and cabbage until they are tender. Drain them well and put them into a large mixing bowl. Put the butter in immediately so it will melt into the warm vegetables, stir in the minced onions, salt, garlic powder, pepper and whole milk. Use an electric hand mixer to blend all of the ingredients until they are smooth for a healthy side dish to any Irish entrée.

Cabbage casserole

1 large, leafy head of cabbage, cored and shredded

2 large carrots, grated

1 can cream of onion soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

2 cups grated medium Cheddar cheese

1 stick butter, melted

1 package Pepperidge farm herb dressing mix

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Steam the cabbage and carrots until slightly tender. Drain this steamed mixture well. In a large bowl, combine the steamed vegetables with onion soup, mushroom soup, cheese and half of the melted butter. In a separate bowl, combine half of the dressing mix and the other half of the melted butter. Add this dressing/butter mixture to the cabbage/carrot mixture and stir it until the ingredients are well combined. Put this mixture into a lightly buttered casserole dish. Sprinkle the other half of the dry dressing mix over the top. Bake this mouthwatering casserole at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.