We had a family baby shower this past Sunday for my nephew and his beautiful wife, who are expecting a baby girl in June. They were newlyweds studying abroad and were somewhat “confined” in a 400-square-foot flat (apartment) in London during the outbreak of the pandemic They had limited access to groceries so much so that they emailed me an SOS that began: “Man cannot live on eggplant alone.” They asked for recipes to help them better enjoy eggplant (a vegetable that is in the “squash family” and is interchangeable with zucchini and squash in recipes). I have rarely cooked with eggplant -- except to make Ratatouille -- so I decided to answer their request by gathering the most flavorful zucchini recipes I could find. And, I wrote a column about it at the time so that everyone in our readership area could benefit from these truly delicious, nutritious menu items.

Sausage-squash savory skillet

1 large Vidalia onion, peeled, coarsely chopped

1 pound Andouille sausage (or your favorite), sliced into bite-size pieces

2 pounds fresh yellow squash, sliced (yellow squash, zucchini, or both)

Salt and pepper to taste

Pinch sugar

In a large, heavy skillet, cook the sausage and onion until they are lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add the squash and cook until they are crisp-tender. Season with the salt, pepper and a “pinch” of sugar. Simmer another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. This entree tastes good when served with just about any kind of side dish.

‘Some Like It Hot’ pasta salad

6 cups water

12-ounces rotini noodles

2 ripe zucchini, cleaned, cut in chunks

3 medium yellow squash, cleaned, cut in chunks

1 medium sweet onion, coarsely chopped

3 medium or large eggs, hard-boiled, peeled, chopped

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

Seasoning salt (to taste)

Black pepper (to taste)

In a large saucepan, bring six cups of water to a rapid boil. Stir in the noodles, zucchini, squash and onion. Reduce the heat and low boil the ingredients for about 10 minutes. Drain the cooked mixture well and return the contents to the pot. Set the burner at simmer. Add the chopped eggs, mayonnaise, Cayenne pepper, seasoning salt and pepper. Stir well. Simmer for about five minutes gently stirring every minute or so.

Zucchini-pasta salad

1 (12-ounce) box rotini or elbow noodles

2 medium zucchini, cut in bite-size pieces

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

3 medium hard-boiled eggs, chopped

2 tablespoons mayonnaise (or plain yogurt)

Seasoning salt (to taste)

Black pepper (to taste)

In a large saucepan, bring six cups of water to a rapid boil. Stir in the noodles, squash and onion. Reduce the heat and “low boil” for about 8 minutes. Drain the cooked mixture well and return the contents to the pot. Set the burner at simmer. Add the chopped eggs, mayonnaise (or yogurt), seasoning salt and pepper. Stir just until the ingredients are combined and simmer for about five minutes.

Sausage-zucchini skillet

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large sweet onion, peeled, coarsely chopped

1 pound link smoked sausage, sliced into bite-size pieces

2 pounds fresh zucchini, sliced in circles (zucchini, yellow squash or both)

1 teaspoon light brown sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large skillet, cook the sausage and onion in the olive oil until the sausage is lightly browned and the onions are transparent. Add the zucchini and cook over medium heat for about 10 minutes -- until they are tender but not mushy. Season the dish with light brown sugar, salt and pepper if desired. Simmer for another five minutes, then serve it.

Baked chicken-zucchini-carrots

1/2 cup frozen orange juice concentrate

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves or 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves, crushed

Generous dash black pepper

4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves or big thighs

1 can (10-1/4 ounces) Campbell’s Healthy Request Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup

2 medium zucchini, sliced (about 3 cups)

3 large carrots, cut into 2-inch matchstick-thin strips (about 3 cups)

In a 2-quart shallow baking dish, combine the orange juice concentrate, thyme and pepper. Add the chicken pieces and turn them to coat each piece. Cover the dish and refrigerate it for about 30 minutes, turning the chicken occasionally. Spoon off the marinade and reserve it. In a small bowl, combine the soup, carrots, zucchini and reserved marinade. Pour this vegetable mixture over the chicken in the baking dish. Cover the dish tightly and bake it at 400 degrees for one hour. Remove the chicken from the dish. Stir the well-cooked sauce left in the baking dish. Serve the sauce with the chicken. You may choose to garnish each plate with an orange slice and a bit of fresh rosemary.

Zucchini bread

1-1/2 cups self-rising flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 cup unpeeled, finely shredded zucchini

1/4 cup cooking oil

1 large egg

1/4 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, cinnamon and nutmeg. In another mixing bowl combine the white sugar, brown sugar, shredded zucchini, cooking oil, egg and lemon peel. Use a hand mixer to combine this very well. Stir in the flour mixture just until all of the ingredients are combined. Stir in the chopped walnuts. Pour the batter into a greased 8x4x2-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Allow the loaf to cool for 10 minutes. Remove the bread from the pan and place it on a wire rack to cool completely.