WHAT'S COOKING? Squash totally 'delish' in entrees, desserts

Since March, I have written about my excitement about fresh produce season and specifically have given several recipes for squash side dishes. Since then, I have had many requests for more squash recipes, and I have shared some in various columns "along and along."
However, I can tell you from many years of gardening experience that squash and cucumbers grow very well in the rich soil we are blessed to have. So most people who grow them have a bountiful yield so they need some recipe alternatives to make flavorful use of their homegrown vegetables.
Now in years past, I’ve run a recipe for Sausage-Squash Savory Skillet a few times and Steak 'n Vegetables With Tasty Sauce one time. But because both are such easy and totally delicious entrees, I’m reprinting them. And I am offering great recipes two wonderful ladies shared with me many years ago when their church cookbook came out (and sold out very quickly).
While there are a million squash recipes, very few folks think of cooking squash as a dessert. However, the late Savaughen Bowers’ Squash Custard Pie and a similar variation, my Aunt Stella Mizzell’s 'Basic' Squash Pie, both from the Mount Zion Baptist Church Cookbook -- are simply yummy desserts and are packed with veggie goodness as is the Squash Bread Recipe that follows. If you decide to stir up these squash ideas, I certainly hope you and your family will enjoy them!
Sausage-Squash Savory Skillet
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 large onion, peeled and coarsely chopped
1 pound link smoked sausage, sliced into bite-size pieces
2 pounds fresh yellow squash, sliced in circles (yellow squash, zucchini, or both)
1/2 teaspoon light brown sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
In a large skillet, cook the sausage and onion in the olive oil until the sausage is lightly browned and the onions are transparent. Add the squash and cook until they are crisp-tender. Season the dish with light brown sugar, salt, pepper if desired. Simmer another five minutes, then serve. (You may use this same recipe and replace the squash with coarsely shredded cabbage, or you may add some cabbage to the original recipe. That makes it extra delicious.)
Steak ‘n Vegetables With Tasty Sauce
1 large yellow or sweet onions, cut into 8 wedges
2 large baking potatoes, cut into 8 lengthwise wedges
4 zucchini or yellow squash, cut in half lengthwise
3 tablespoons olive oil
2-pound boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 1 inch thick
Tasty Sauce (recipe below)
Place the vegetables, cut side up, on waxed paper and drizzle them with olive oil. Place the beef steak on one side of the rack in a broiler pan so the surface of the meat is three to four inches from the heat. Arrange the onion and potato wedges on the other side. Broil for 16 to 21 minutes until the steak is rare (140 degrees F) to medium (160 degrees F) and potatoes and onions are tender. Halfway through the cooking time, turn the steak and vegetables over and place the squash, cut side up, on the pan. While it is broiling, prepare the Tasty Sauce below.
Tasty Sauce
1 cup A.1. Thick and Hearty Sauce
2 tablespoons ready to serve beef broth
4 tablespoons grape jelly or red currant jelly
Combine the steak sauce, broth and jelly in a 2-cup glass measuring cup. Microwave on High for two to three minutes (until the jelly is melted and the sauce is hot. Stir to combine these ingredients well before serving the sauce. This recipe will yield about one and a half cup of sauce.
Squash Custard Pie
1/2 stick butter
3/4 cup sugar
3 large eggs, beaten
1-1/2 cup grated squash
2 tablespoons self-rising flour
3 teaspoons lemon extract
1 lightly baked piecrust
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs, then flour, squash and lemon extract. Stir until well combined. Pour into the pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Let stand until cool before serving.
Dessert Squash Pie
3 cups cooked squash
4 tablespoons margarine
1 cup sugar
3 large eggs, beaten
1/2 cup self-rising flour
4 teaspoons lemon extract
2 lightly baked piecrusts
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine cooked squash with margarine, sugar, eggs and flour. Add lemon extract last and stir until well combined. Divide this mixture evenly among the two pie crusts. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes. Let stand until cool before serving.
Sweet Squash Bread
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
3/4 cups sugar
1/2 cup oil
2 teaspoons vanilla
1-1/2 cup coarsely shredded, tightly packed squash (summer or zucchini)
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-x-5-x-3-inch loaf pan. In a medium bowl, combine all dry ingredients, except the sugar, thoroughly. Set this bowl aside. In a large bowl, beat the eggs well. Add the sugar, oil and vanilla. Beat these ingredients until they are well combined (about three minutes). Stir in the squash. Add the dry ingredients. Mix them just until the dry ingredients are moistened. Pour this mixture into a loaf pan. Bake this batter in the prepared pan at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center of loaf comes out clean. Cool this pan on a rack. Remove the bread from the pan after 10 minutes. Wrap the bread with Saran Wrap to cool, and enjoy it. It is a most scrumptious bread any time of year!
