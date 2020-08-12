WHAT'S COOKING? Squash totally 'delish' in entrees, desserts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since March, I have written about my excitement about fresh produce season and specifically have given several recipes for squash side dishes. Since then, I have had many requests for more squash recipes, and I have shared some in various columns "along and along."

However, I can tell you from many years of gardening experience that squash and cucumbers grow very well in the rich soil we are blessed to have. So most people who grow them have a bountiful yield so they need some recipe alternatives to make flavorful use of their homegrown vegetables.

Now in years past, I’ve run a recipe for Sausage-Squash Savory Skillet a few times and Steak 'n Vegetables With Tasty Sauce one time. But because both are such easy and totally delicious entrees, I’m reprinting them. And I am offering great recipes two wonderful ladies shared with me many years ago when their church cookbook came out (and sold out very quickly).