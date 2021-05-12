WHAT'S COOKING? Squash is topic at salon

With garden season under way, I have written about watermelon and cucumbers and am getting great responses from readers. It seems folks have been enjoying these veggies their whole lives but didn’t realize that vegetables comprised mostly of water could contain so many vitamins and minerals and be used to create so many recipes. Thank you for your emails and shared messages. As I was reading back over them one evening I felt squash should be the next topic. And what occurred the next day confirmed my feelings.
I went to have some hair care at my favorite salon, which is directly across the street from the Pendarvis S.C. Certified Roadside stand. A kind lady asked the stylist if she would like to walk with her across the street to the produce stand. None of us waiting was in a hurry, so Paige walked over with the client, and she, too, returned with a large box brimming with produce. I asked in jest, “What time is dinner?” Paige replied that the contents were ingredients for her Mother’s Day menu of tomato pie, squash casserole and sweet corn. Someone chimed in, “How do you make your squash casserole? There are tons of different recipes for that.” Paige told us how she made her version and others shared their recipes. To me it was a delightful conversation that confirmed my column idea for this week. I hope you will try and enjoy them all!
Double cheese squash casserole
1 medium Vidalia onion, chopped
1 stick butter
2 pounds yellow squash, cleaned, sliced
8 ounces Velveeta cheese, cubed
1 sleeve Ritz crackers, crumbled
3 large eggs, beaten
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/8 teaspoon Cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon brown sugar
Put the onion and butter into a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté the onion until it is very lightly browned. Add the squash to the skillet and cook it over medium heat until the squash is tender. Add the cheese and crushed Ritz crackers. Continue to cook until the cheese melts, Let it cool for about 20 minutes. Then stir in the beaten egg until all ingredients are well combined. Put this mixture into a buttered baking dish that is approximately 8x11. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave the oven “on” while you add the topping.
Topping
1-1/2 cups grated medium or sharp cheddar cheese
1 sleeve Ritz crackers, crumbled
1/2 stick butter, melted
Sprinkle the grated cheese on top of the casserole. Sprinkle the crushed Ritz on top of the cheese. Evenly drizzle the melted butter over the cracker crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 more minutes.
Stuffed curried-squash
4 large yellow squash
3 spring onions (green onions), chopped
1/2 cup lightly cooked, drained bacon pieces
1 teaspoon curry powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1/8 teaspoon brown sugar
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Slice the squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out the contents (pulp) and reserve it. Put the squash halves in simmering water for five minutes. Remove them and set them aside to cool. Over medium heat, pan fry the onions, bacon pieces, squash pulp, curry powder, salt, pepper and brown sugar for about five minutes, stirring until everything is evenly combined. Stuff the squash halves with the wonderful mixture and place them in a buttered casserole dish. Place the dish in the preheated oven and bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes or until the tops of the stuffed squash are golden brown.
Sausage-squash savory skillet
1 large Vidalia onion, peeled, coarsely chopped
1 pound Andouille sausage (or your favorite), sliced into bite-size pieces
2 pounds fresh yellow squash, sliced (yellow squash, zucchini, or both)
Salt and pepper to taste
Pinch sugar
In a large, heavy skillet, cook the sausage and onion until they are lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add the squash and cook until they are crisp-tender. Season with the salt, pepper and a “pinch” of sugar. Simmer another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. This entre tastes good when served with just about any kind of side dish.
