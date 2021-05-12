WHAT'S COOKING? Squash is topic at salon

With garden season under way, I have written about watermelon and cucumbers and am getting great responses from readers. It seems folks have been enjoying these veggies their whole lives but didn’t realize that vegetables comprised mostly of water could contain so many vitamins and minerals and be used to create so many recipes. Thank you for your emails and shared messages. As I was reading back over them one evening I felt squash should be the next topic. And what occurred the next day confirmed my feelings.

I went to have some hair care at my favorite salon, which is directly across the street from the Pendarvis S.C. Certified Roadside stand. A kind lady asked the stylist if she would like to walk with her across the street to the produce stand. None of us waiting was in a hurry, so Paige walked over with the client, and she, too, returned with a large box brimming with produce. I asked in jest, “What time is dinner?” Paige replied that the contents were ingredients for her Mother’s Day menu of tomato pie, squash casserole and sweet corn. Someone chimed in, “How do you make your squash casserole? There are tons of different recipes for that.” Paige told us how she made her version and others shared their recipes. To me it was a delightful conversation that confirmed my column idea for this week. I hope you will try and enjoy them all!