WHAT'S COOKING?: Squash: A simple vegetable with many recipe possibilities

Saturday, I was hungry for something extra flavorful, so I made a large skillet of bacon, onions and squash. After all of the ingredients were in the pan, I let them simmer – or “cook down” for a half hour to be certain the flavors had melded. Now, I’ve run my recipe for stewed (low fried) squash a time or two over the years, but, because it’s such a delicious way to cook squash, I’m reprinting it again.

And, while everyone is trying to watch their cholesterol and fat intake, it is okay to splurge every once-in-a-while – especially during fresh vegetable season. So, I am running recipes for squash fritters, squash-Vidalia casserole, stuffed curried squash and scalloped squash recipes.

We all know that there are countless squash recipes, so I am saving a few for later and asking you to email me your best squash recipe. In the meantime, please be making plans for healthy menus and safe activities for Memorial Day weekend.

Stewed squash

4 strips bacon

1 large yellow onion, coarsely chopped

4 cups boiled yellow squash, well drained (Remember, it takes about six cups raw squash to make 4 cups boiled, drained squash.)

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large skillet (cast iron is best), fry the four strips of bacon. Remove bacon from the pan and put it on a plate lined with white paper towels to drain. In the bacon drippings, sauté the onion pieces on medium heat until they are transparent. Add the well-drained squash to the sautéed onions and continue cooking on medium-low heat, uncovered for about 5 minutes. Crumble the bacon and add it to the squash and onions. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cook for about 30 minutes on low heat, stirring every 10 minutes or so. Then, enjoy! (If you’re adhering to a low-cholesterol diet, simply omit the bacon and sauté the onions in four tablespoons of your favorite “heart smart” butter substitute. Then add the squash, salt and pepper and cook according to the heat levels and times described above.)

Squash fritters

2 pounds yellow squash, sliced

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

2 eggs, beaten

Salt and pepper to taste

Flour

Vegetable oil

Boil squash until nice and tender. Drain it well and mash it thoroughly. Add chopped onion and eggs, salt, pepper and just enough flour to make a medium-firm mixture. Drop by tablespoonful into a skillet of hot oil and brown on both sides.

Squash-Vidalia casserole

10 medium summer yellow squash

1 large Vidalia onion, peeled, sliced

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/3 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

3/4 cup milk

3 tablespoons melted butter

2 cups crushed Ritz crackers

3 cups grated mild or sharp Cheddar cheese

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease a 3-quart casserole dish by smearing the bottom and sides with butter or margarine. Wash the squash and cut it into 2-inch cubes. Combine the squash with the onions in a saucepan and cook in a little salted water, boiling for about 10 minutes or just until the veggies are tender. Drain them well in a colander and arrange them in the prepared casserole dish. In a small bowl, combine the eggs, salt, black and Cayenne pepper, milk, butter, crushed Ritz crackers and half of the cheese. Stir these ingredients thoroughly and pour over the squash and onions. Sprinkle the top with the remaining cheese. Bake casserole at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Let it “set” at least five minutes before serving. It may be baked (without the top layer of cheese) as much as a day ahead of time and refrigerated. When ready, remove the casserole from the refrigerator and let the dish set for about 15 minutes. Microwave it for about five minutes to warm up the ingredients and the dish. Finally, sprinkle the remaining cheese across the top and pop the dish in a 350 degree oven until the top is nicely browned,

Stuffed curried-squash

4 large yellow squash

3 spring onions (green onions), chopped

1/2 cup lightly cooked, drained bacon pieces

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon brown sugar

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Slice the squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out the contents (pulp) and reserve it. Put the squash halves in simmering water for five minutes. Remove them and set them aside to cool. Over medium heat, pan fry the onions, bacon pieces, squash pulp, curry powder, salt, pepper and brown sugar for about five minutes, stirring until everything is evenly combined. Stuff the squash halves with the wonderful mixture and place them in a buttered casserole dish. Place the dish in the preheated oven and bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes or until the tops of the stuffed squash are golden brown.

Scalloped squash

8 medium summer yellow squash

1 large Vidalia (or yellow) onion, sliced

2 eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 teaspoon pepper

3/4 cup milk

3 tablespoons melted butter

3/4 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups fresh bread crumbs

3 cups grated sharp Cheddar cheese

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease a 3-quart casserole dish. Wash the squash and cut it into 2-inch cubes. Combine with the onions in a saucepan and cook in a little salted water, boiling for about 10 minutes or just until tender. Drain vegetables well, and arrange in the prepared casserole dish. In a small bowl, combine the eggs, pepper, milk, butter, salt, crumbs and half of the cheese. Stir thoroughly, and pour this mixture over the squash and onions. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo. com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0