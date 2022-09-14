WHAT'S COOKING?: Spinach fortifies your system

Something about football season makes me crave hot spinach-artichoke dip and spinach-bacon dip. It seems our entire game-watching crew feels the same way because when I whip up a “batch” of either dip, it's devoured quickly. I also enjoy thick spinach-artichoke dip used as a “spread” on a turkey Panini or on toasted rye bread topped with a few slices of turkey and/or ham. Both are so delicious and mega-nutritious.

Fortunately, spinach has always been on my family’s menu lineup. My mother served spinach as a side dish or in a recipe at least once a week when we were growing up. You see, my dad served in the U.S. Air Force until I was nine years old, and we moved all over the United States. So our family learned to enjoy a great variety of foods, including spinach. Actually, I am thankful I have always enjoyed every kind of green, leafy vegetable because when I eat “greens” it seems that I can almost feel the vitamins and minerals enriching my body.

With the huge nutrition trend that is continuing to benefit families everywhere, spinach is being used to make appetizers and salads, baked into various dishes— even included in an array of entrees. Please try adding some to your family’s diet — a little at a time. To get you started on the pathway of boosting your diet with spinach, I am including some easy recipes below. I truly hope you and your family will enjoy these delicious creations.

Spinach-artichoke dip

2 jars (6 ounces each) marinated artichoke hearts, drained, chopped

1 package (10-ounce) frozen chopped spinach, thawed, well drained

1 garlic clove, pressed

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 cups grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Drain and coarsely chop the artichoke hearts with a food chopper. Mix the artichoke hearts, spinach and remaining ingredients in a bowl. Two options: Spoon the mixture into a baking dish and bake the dip for 20 to 25 minutes until it’s beginning to brown on top. OR, put the mixture into a small crock pot and heat it on "medium" until it’s heated throughout, stirring every five minutes. Reduce the setting to "low "and keep the pot plugged in during serving time. This is good on cocktail bread slices, toast points, crackers, chips or fresh vegetables.

Spinach-bacon dip

1-1/2 cup sour cream

1 cup mayonnaise or Miracle Whip

10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, well drained

1 cup diced red-skinned apple

1-ounce package dry vegetable soup mix

1 cup Hormel Premium Real Crumbled Bacon

In a medium bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise or Miracle Whip, spinach, apple, soup mix and crumbled bacon. Chill the dip for several hours. Serve it with assorted vegetables, nacho chips or toasted bread slices. This recipe makes plenty for a group.

Spinach-Vidalia cheesy bake

2 (10-ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach

3/4 cup whole milk

1 cup shredded mild Cheddar cheese

3 medium eggs, beaten

4 or 5 tablespoons chopped Vidalia onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

2 cups Ritz crackers, broken into small pieces

1 tablespoon butter, melted

Cook the spinach, following the directions on the packages. Use a colander to drain it thoroughly. In a large bowl, mix the milk, 1/2 cup of the cheese, eggs, onion, 1/2 teaspoon salt, dash of pepper and then stir in the drained spinach. Pour this mixture into a well-greased 8x8x2-inch baking pan. Bake this dish at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Use a medium bowl to combine the Ritz cracker pieces, the remaining cheese and the butter. Distribute this mixture across the top of the spinach. Bake it at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 more minutes until a knife inserted a bit off-center comes out clean. Let this dish stand for about five minutes or a little longer before cutting it or serving it to allow it to "set."

Fresh spinach salad

2/3 cup salad oil

1/4 wine vinegar (you may choose one that contains garlic)

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 full bunch of fresh spinach (about 3 cups)

6 slices bacon, cooked crisp

3 hard-boiled eggs

Combine the first eight ingredients in a jar and set it aside until you are ready to "dress" the salad. Wash and dry the spinach leaves. Tear the spinach into bite-size pieces and place the spinach in the refrigerator to keep it crisp. Crumble the bacon into a bowl. Chop the hard-boiled eggs into the bowl with the bacon and lightly toss these ingredients to combine them. Arrange the spinach in individual salad dishes or put it into a large bowl. Pour the "dressing" over the spinach and top it with the chopped bacon-egg mixture. This should yield four large or six small servings

Beef ‘n spinach bake

2 pounds ground chuck

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

3 tablespoons dried chopped garlic

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

2 (10-ounce) packages, frozen chopped spinach

1 can cream of onion soup, not diluted

1-1/2 cups sour cream

2 cups cooked rice

2 cups shredded mild Cheddar cheese

In a large skillet, brown the ground chuck, then drain any drippings from the pan. Stir in the onion, garlic, oregano, salt, black pepper and Cayenne pepper. Simmer over low heat for about 10 minutes, stirring to brown the onions a bit and to combine the flavors. Remove the skillet from the stove.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. While the oven is heating up, stir the spinach, soup, sour cream and rice into the ground chuck mixture. Be sure to stir this until the ingredients are well combined. Put the mixture into a greased 13-x9-inch baking pan or glass dish. Sprinkle the mixture evenly with the shredded Cheddar cheese, and bake it at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. This recipe will feed a crowd. (Note: Always use long-grain rice in your recipes.)

Luscious linguine with spinach

8-ounce package linguine

1 cup sliced carrots

1 cup sliced celery

1 cup chopped sweet onion

2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

2 cups water

1 chicken-flavored bouillon cube

1 onion-flavored bouillon cube

1 teaspoon garlic powder

10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

Break the linguine into 1-inch lengths, and set this pasta aside. Sauté the carrots, celery and onion in butter in a large, heavy pot until all of the ingredients are crisp-tender. Add the linguine and cook these ingredients, stirring constantly, until the pasta begins to brown. Add the water, both bouillon cubes and garlic powder. Bring this entire mixture to a boil. Cover it. Reduce the heat and simmer this pasta concoction for about 15 minutes, or until the water is absorbed. Place the spinach on top of the pasta. Cover the pot and simmer everything for 5 minutes. Lightly toss this mixture as you would a salad; then, serve it immediately. This recipe yields four to six moderate servings.