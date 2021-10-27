WHAT'S COOKING? Special request yields ‘review’ of popular recipe

Recently, my nephew who lives in the United Kingdom urgent-texted me that he and his wife wanted the exact ingredients and method that Grandmother Sarah used and Aunt Carolyn still uses to make their renowned “macaroni pie.” His request brought back memories from many years ago when I first put that very recipe into my column and got a veritable flood of thankful responses from readers. Please note that this occurred well before “baked macaroni and cheese” became a national phenomenon. Truly I have responded to many reader requests for this recipe via email over the years but haven’t run the recipe/technique in its entirety since its debut. My nephew’s request prompted me to make “a macaroni pie” for supper that very day and to once again share the recipe/technique with readers.
I then emailed my nephew the recipe and included my mom’s (his grandmother’s) buttery upside-down cake recipe from last week’s column. In my email to him I stressed, “Please note, however, that you should use a can of ‘evaporated milk’ in the macaroni ‘pie.’ The milk added just before you slide it into the oven -- to be sure the noodles are slightly covered with liquid -- should be whole milk.” I wrote, “Beware. If you use skim milk or 2 percent milk, the macaroni ‘pie’ won't have as smooth a texture or taste as delicious! Please follow all directions and be sure you have time to exercise in the days ahead as both of these are ‘rich’ recipes.” He replied, “We’re on a good five- or six-days-per-week exercise routine, thankfully. It is necessary if we are going to enjoy all of these delicious foods.”
If you love warm pasta but prefer a “lighter side,” my great friend Hope Quattlebaum makes the other dish below. It really is healthful. I hope you will try both of these, keep the recipes on hand and share them with others. Also, please feel free to customize them if the urge strikes.
Mizzell-family's macaroni and cheese
1-1/2 cups dry elbow macaroni shells (8-ounce box)
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
12-ounce can Carnation evaporated milk
2 large eggs, beaten
1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper
Pinch of white sugar
2 cups of cubed or shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 stick butter (or margarine), cut into thin pats
Whole milk (enough to cover noodles)
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Some recipes use 350 degrees, but slower baking is better when it comes to melding the ingredients in “macaroni pie” as we call it in South Carolina. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Then stir in the pasta and allow it to low-boil, very lightly tossing it with a spoon (to keep the noodles from sticking together) for about 8 minutes. Test one noodle to be sure it is done. Immediately pour the pasta into a colander to drain it completely. Rub butter around the bottom and sides of a medium casserole dish. Pour the evaporated milk, eggs, salt and pepper, pinch of sugar and 2 tablespoons of flour into the dish and whisk these ingredients well. Put the pasta in and then the cheese. If the ingredients aren’t completely covered by the evaporated milk, carefully add whole milk until the ingredients are covered. Push the pats of butter (vertically) into the surface of the ingredients, evenly spaced to be sure the butter permeates the macaroni. Bake this at 325 degrees for about an hour, until the ingredients have “set” and the top is light or medium brown. Enjoy.
Hope Q’s warm pasta salad
12-ounce box rotini noodles
3 medium yellow squash, cleaned and cut in chunks
1 large onion, coarsely chopped
3 medium eggs, hard-boiled, shelled and chopped
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
Seasoning salt (to taste)
Black pepper (to taste)
In a large saucepan, bring six cups of water to a rapid boil. Stir in the noodles, squash and onions. Reduce the heat and low boil for about 10 minutes. Drain the cooked mixture well and return the contents to the pot. Set the burner at simmer. Add the chopped eggs, mayonnaise, seasoning salt and pepper. Stir well. Simmer for about five minutes. This pasta salad is best when served slightly warm.
