WHAT'S COOKING? Special request yields ‘review’ of popular recipe

Mizzell-family's macaroni and cheese

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Some recipes use 350 degrees, but slower baking is better when it comes to melding the ingredients in “macaroni pie” as we call it in South Carolina. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Then stir in the pasta and allow it to low-boil, very lightly tossing it with a spoon (to keep the noodles from sticking together) for about 8 minutes. Test one noodle to be sure it is done. Immediately pour the pasta into a colander to drain it completely. Rub butter around the bottom and sides of a medium casserole dish. Pour the evaporated milk, eggs, salt and pepper, pinch of sugar and 2 tablespoons of flour into the dish and whisk these ingredients well. Put the pasta in and then the cheese. If the ingredients aren’t completely covered by the evaporated milk, carefully add whole milk until the ingredients are covered. Push the pats of butter (vertically) into the surface of the ingredients, evenly spaced to be sure the butter permeates the macaroni. Bake this at 325 degrees for about an hour, until the ingredients have “set” and the top is light or medium brown. Enjoy.