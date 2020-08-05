WHAT'S COOKING? Special recipes bring peach pies to flavor extremes

For two consecutive weeks I have focused this column on various peach recipes and the response from readers has been immense. Emails relate that it is becoming common knowledge that our state is number one in peach production in the Southeast -- and pitted against other peach-growing states nationwide -- is second only to California. It seems that everyone is enthused that “our” peaches are not only plentiful, they are also sweet and delicious.
To put it mildly T&D readers are “peach proud” that our immediate region is quite rich in peaches (search the Department of Agriculture website for peaches at farms and markets near you). Too, readers expressed that they are excited that we have just turned onto the “homestretch” of peach season, which doesn’t end until mid-September. Thus the reason for readers sharing and requesting the following two “amazing” recipes.
First, let me share parts of an email from Pastor Carol Cannon, who wrote, “I read your column about peach recipes and decided to send you the recipe for my specialty: Peach-Blueberry Pie. It won first place in the dessert section in the 2003 Gilbert Peach Festival.” Though it is best to (refrigerate the pie) wait overnight to make sure the juices set -- my family also loves it hot and juicy out of the oven. Yours to good eating, Carol Rexroad Cannon, co-pastor, St. Andrew's United Methodist Church.”
Secondly, it was wonderful to “hear” from several readers who remembered the Peaches and Cream Pie recipe I shared a good number of years ago thanks to the kindness of Darlene Quattlebaum. It calls for canned peaches, but you may use fresh peaches if you prefer (just be sure to reserve 3 tablespoons of peach juice for use in the filling).
These recipes now in hand give you the capability to create some delicious desserts for you, your family and friends. I hope you will enjoy them for weeks and then years to come!
Peach-blueberry pie
Filling
3 cups sliced peaches
1 cup blueberries
1 tablespoon lemon juice
3/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons Minute Tapioca
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
In a large bowl, stir or toss these filling ingredients until they are evenly combined.
Easy oil piecrust
2 cups plain flour
1 teaspoon salt
In a medium bowl, use a fork to combine the flour and salt.
Use a separate bowl to combine:
1/2 cup vegetable (or canola) oil
1/4 cup milk
Use a fork to mix the milk-oil combination into the flour mixture to make the pie dough. Shape the dough into a ball and divide it into two balls, making one ball slightly larger to use for the bottom crust. Roll out the larger ball between two sheets of wax paper. Place rolled out dough into a pie plate (aluminum or glass). Use a spoon to place the filling on top of the bottom crust.
For the top crust, roll the second ball between the used wax paper sheets. Place this crust on top of the filling. Poke a few holes in the shape of a peach in the top crust to let the steam escape while the pie is baking.
Bake at 400° for 10 minutes; then for 30-35 minutes at 350°. This pie is best eaten warm. In fact, Carol’s family can hardly wait for it to bake and cool somewhat before they are asking for some. But Carol says the ingredients’ textures and flavors have time to truly “meld” if you refrigerate this pie overnight. When you are ready to serve it the following day, individual slices may be reheated in a microwave oven -- 12 seconds per slice.
Peaches and Cream Pie
3/4 cup self-rising flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
Small box instant vanilla pudding
3 tablespoons margarine, softened
1 medium or large egg
1/2 cup milk
1 large can sliced peaches, drained (reserve juice)
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
3 tablespoons of reserved peach juice
Cinnamon to sprinkle on top
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, combine the flour, salt, dry pudding mix, margarine, egg and milk. Beat these ingredients for 2 minutes and pour this into the bottom of a pie plate (glass or aluminum), which makes the crust.
Place the drained peach slices on top of the crust. (DO NOT STIR.) In a bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar and 3 tablespoons of juice and pour this mixture over peaches. Sprinkle the top with cinnamon. Bake for 35 minutes at 350 degrees. Gently remove the pie from the oven and allow it to cool completely before serving it.
