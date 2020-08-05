WHAT'S COOKING? Special recipes bring peach pies to flavor extremes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For two consecutive weeks I have focused this column on various peach recipes and the response from readers has been immense. Emails relate that it is becoming common knowledge that our state is number one in peach production in the Southeast -- and pitted against other peach-growing states nationwide -- is second only to California. It seems that everyone is enthused that “our” peaches are not only plentiful, they are also sweet and delicious.

To put it mildly T&D readers are “peach proud” that our immediate region is quite rich in peaches (search the Department of Agriculture website for peaches at farms and markets near you). Too, readers expressed that they are excited that we have just turned onto the “homestretch” of peach season, which doesn’t end until mid-September. Thus the reason for readers sharing and requesting the following two “amazing” recipes.

First, let me share parts of an email from Pastor Carol Cannon, who wrote, “I read your column about peach recipes and decided to send you the recipe for my specialty: Peach-Blueberry Pie. It won first place in the dessert section in the 2003 Gilbert Peach Festival.” Though it is best to (refrigerate the pie) wait overnight to make sure the juices set -- my family also loves it hot and juicy out of the oven. Yours to good eating, Carol Rexroad Cannon, co-pastor, St. Andrew's United Methodist Church.”