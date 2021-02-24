WHAT'S COOKING? Special confections enhance break time

After this past week’s column on “nutritious breakfast options,” I had a fair barrage of interesting responses from readers who either shared their own childhood breakfast memories or asked questions about ingredient omissions/substitutions. The most common element among these folks’ messages, though, was a need for some “sit back and savor” recipes. Specifically, they wanted recipes for a crumb cake, cinnamon-spice cake or “coffee cake.”
In response, I am starting with my absolute favorite “crumb cake” which is so called because you actually make delicious “crumbs” to sprinkle both amid and atop the cake. I hope you will try them all … one at a time … so you won’t overload your taste buds.
Delicate brown sugar crumb cake
For the cake
3-1/2 cups self-rising flour
2 cups sugar
1 cup Land 'O Lakes butter, at room temperature
4 large eggs, room temperature
1-1/2 cup whole milk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
For the crumbs
2 cups light brown sugar
4 tablespoons plain flour
5 tablespoons butter, melted
1-1/2 cups lightly toasted, finely chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)
2 teaspoons cinnamon
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-x13-inch cake pan. Sift the flour and sugar together into a large mixing bowl. Cut the butter into the flour-sugar mixture until the ingredients are “fine.” In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk and vanilla. Add half of the liquid to the dry ingredients and beat with an electric mixer until the "batter" is smooth. Add the remaining liquid and beat until the final batter is totally smooth.
In another bowl, use a large fork to combine the brown sugar, flour, melted butter, chopped nuts and cinnamon to make the "crumb" mixture. Pour half of the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle half of the “crumbs” on top of the first half of the batter. Pour in the rest of the batter (do not stir). Sprinkle the remaining crumbs on top. Bake this cake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes.
Blueberry Buckle
(This is my Aunt Frances’s easy, but delicious dessert.)
3/4 cup light brown sugar
3/4 cup granulated white sugar
1-1/2 cups lightly toasted, chopped pecans or walnuts
4 cups fresh blueberries
1 box yellow cake mix
1-1/2 sticks butter or margarine
Grease a 9-x13-inch baking pan and preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the two types of sugar. Sprinkle the sugar into the bottom of the baking pan. Pour the chopped nuts over the sugar. Add the blueberries, spreading them evenly over the sugar and nuts. Sprinkle the dry cake mix evenly over the berries. Gently press the cake mix down in the pan over the other ingredients. Melt the butter and drizzle it over the dry cake mix as evenly as possible. Bake this at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. The top should be golden brown.
Fun-to-make ‘Monkey Bread’
(I was in a local grocery store when I saw a couple get two boxes labeled “Monkey Bread” from the frozen dessert section. That brought back memories of a recipe by the same name we used to take turns making and sharing during our morning breaks in The T&D breakroom.)
4 large cans plain biscuits
1-1/2 cup (white) sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1 stick butter or margarine
1 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl combine the sugar and cinnamon. Cut each of the biscuits into four parts and roll them in the sugar-cinnamon mix. Make more cinnamon-sugar mix if necessary. Stack the coated biscuit pieces evenly into a greased tube pan. Melt the butter or margarine in a small saucepan, and stir the brown sugar into the margarine. Pour this mixture over the biscuits and sprinkle the nuts on top (optional). Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes. Serve warm.
‘Chocolate-covered apples’ cake
(Years ago a friend of mine shared this easy cake recipe.)
1 box chocolate or German chocolate cake mix
3 large eggs
1 can of apple pie filling
1 regular tub Cool Whip
2 tablespoons cinnamon-sugar
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-x13-inch baking pan. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the cake mix and eggs until there are no lumps remaining. Stir in the can of apple pie filling until a nice batter is formed. Pour this into the prepared pan and bake it for 35 to 40 minutes. Allow it to cool. Stir the cinnamon-sugar into the Cool Whip to create a perfect topping to dollop on each piece.
