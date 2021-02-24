WHAT'S COOKING? Special confections enhance break time

Grease a 9-x13-inch baking pan and preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the two types of sugar. Sprinkle the sugar into the bottom of the baking pan. Pour the chopped nuts over the sugar. Add the blueberries, spreading them evenly over the sugar and nuts. Sprinkle the dry cake mix evenly over the berries. Gently press the cake mix down in the pan over the other ingredients. Melt the butter and drizzle it over the dry cake mix as evenly as possible. Bake this at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. The top should be golden brown.