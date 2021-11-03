WHAT'S COOKING? Soups to remedy autumn chills

Sunday before last, my oldest son invited me to come up to Florence so we could celebrate my birthday a few days early and my granddaughter Brooklyn’s birthday a few days late. Lance leads worship on Sundays, and I am the musician for my church, so we scheduled an afternoon family rendezvous. He asked me to call him when I reached a certain mile marker so he could put the entrées on the grill. They greeted me with love and all worked together to serve a meal of grilled steak and chicken, steamed red skinned potatoes, steamed broccoli and an amazing salad chocked full of veggies, ham, pasta and cheese. It was delicious! Dessert was a huge strawberry pie with birthday candles in it for me and a Halloween-themed devil’s food cake for Brooklyn.
The fellowship with them at their home and at the outdoor fall festival at their church that evening made me happy to the core. Infused with the vitamins I ingested via my double helping of that lightly seasoned, steamed broccoli, I decided I would make a big pot of broccoli soup as soon as weather warranted. Well, since that time the weather has been perfect for every kind of soup imaginable. So, much to my taste buds’ delight, I stirred up some soup a few times and decided to share the following recipes with you wonderful T&D readers. Please give them a try if you are longing for some homemade soup to warm you through and through on these blustery days.
Creamy broccoli soup
2 bunches broccoli
3 cups low-fat, low-sodium chicken broth
3 ribs celery, finely chopped
1 small white onion, finely chopped
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup heavy cream
8-ounce block cream cheese, cubed
1 can sliced water chestnuts
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Coarsely chop the broccoli. Cook the broccoli, celery, onion and butter in the broth for about five minutes, until it is slightly tender. Pour all of this into your blender; add heavy cream and cubed cream cheese and blend until the ingredients reach desired consistency. Then add the water chestnuts, salt and pepper and blend a little more. Simmer for 20 minutes, stirring frequently. Serve this soup while it is warm. You may reheat it to serve later, but never bring it to a boil as it may “break down!”
Bazaar vegetable soup
(This recipe was shared with me in 2006 by Diane Livingston who was parish hostess at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Orangeburg. During the church’s annual bazaar, folks “flocked” to the church to enjoy bowls of this delicious soup – which is good and nutritious!)
1 pound meat (stew meat or hamburger), browned
1 can yellow corn (or 2 cups yellow corn cut from the cob)
1 medium white onion, chopped, sautéed
1 can green beans
2 cans mixed vegetables
2 cans tomatoes (pureed in blender)
2 cups water
1 small can tomato paste
Salt, pepper, and sugar to taste
In a large Dutch oven, brown the meat and stir in all of the ingredients and simmer for several hours, stirring occasionally. This soup freezes well, which is great because the recipe makes one gallon.
Note: Diane thinks it tastes better with baby lima beans added. I do as well, so I omit one can of the mixed vegetables and add one can of baby lima beans.
Golden butternut squash soup
1 teaspoon canola oil
1 medium yellow onion, minced
2 carrots, peeled and diced
2 (10-ounce) packages thawed butternut squash
1 cup low-fat, low-sodium chicken broth
1-1/2 cups evaporated milk
1 teaspoon nutmeg
Fresh ground pepper to taste
1 cup finely shredded mild cheddar cheese
Cayenne pepper
In a large stockpot, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions and sauté them for three minutes. Add the carrots and sauté the ingredients for three more minutes. Add the butternut squash and broth and bring these ingredients to a low boil. Add the milk and simmer on low heat for 20 minutes. Add the nutmeg. (Most people puree this soup, in batches, in a blender. But I like to use a potato masher to lightly “mash” the ingredients. Either way, it is delicious.) Just before serving it, add the fresh ground pepper. Sprinkle each bowl or cup of soup with (1) a bit of finely shredded mild cheddar cheese, and (2) for color and zing, a light dash of Cayenne pepper on top (optional).
Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo.com