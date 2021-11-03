WHAT'S COOKING? Soups to remedy autumn chills

Sunday before last, my oldest son invited me to come up to Florence so we could celebrate my birthday a few days early and my granddaughter Brooklyn’s birthday a few days late. Lance leads worship on Sundays, and I am the musician for my church, so we scheduled an afternoon family rendezvous. He asked me to call him when I reached a certain mile marker so he could put the entrées on the grill. They greeted me with love and all worked together to serve a meal of grilled steak and chicken, steamed red skinned potatoes, steamed broccoli and an amazing salad chocked full of veggies, ham, pasta and cheese. It was delicious! Dessert was a huge strawberry pie with birthday candles in it for me and a Halloween-themed devil’s food cake for Brooklyn.

The fellowship with them at their home and at the outdoor fall festival at their church that evening made me happy to the core. Infused with the vitamins I ingested via my double helping of that lightly seasoned, steamed broccoli, I decided I would make a big pot of broccoli soup as soon as weather warranted. Well, since that time the weather has been perfect for every kind of soup imaginable. So, much to my taste buds’ delight, I stirred up some soup a few times and decided to share the following recipes with you wonderful T&D readers. Please give them a try if you are longing for some homemade soup to warm you through and through on these blustery days.