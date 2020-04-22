WHAT'S COOKING? Social distancing on the cheese aisle

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Bake the potatoes for one hour or until they are tender when you pierce them with a fork. Allow the potatoes to cool slightly so that they will be easy to handle. Cut the potatoes lengthwise in half. Scoop out the potatoes, leaving about 1/4-inch shells (with the skins). Set these “shells” aside. In a medium skillet, melt the butter over low heat. Add the garlic and cook it, stirring occasionally, for about two minutes. In a large bowl, mash the potato “insides” that you scooped out. Stir in the garlic butter, cheese, bacon bits, sour cream, cilantro, one tablespoon of green onion, salt and pepper. Combine these ingredients well. Spoon this potato mixture into the potato shells. Place them on a baking sheet and bake them on 400 for about 10 minutes. Sprinkle them with the remaining onion and tomatoes. Add more cheese if you prefer. This recipe yields 8 servings (stuffed potato halves).