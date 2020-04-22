WHAT'S COOKING? Social distancing on the cheese aisle

A friend and I were carefully "social distancing" in the cheese section on the dairy aisle of a local grocery store the other day. She was already looking over the selection and sales prices of shredded cheeses when I approached. Though we were wearing masks and gloves, we stayed a bit further than an appropriate distance apart. My friend said she thought she had enough cheese to make a nice potato casserole but realized she had used a big amount in the macaroni "pie" she made for Easter dinner. So, she was saving time by grabbing the shredded sharp cheddar to use in a potato casserole as a side dish. I needed some shredded cheese for homemade Mexican food as it was "Taco Tuesday," a wedge of medium cheddar for general use, and sliced American cheese for my grilled cheese sandwiches.
My friend and I talked briefly about the ever-increasing variety of cheeses available to consumers today and how consistency and flavor of cheeses can transform any dish from an appetizer, to a salad, to a side dish, to an entrée, to a dessert. That said, I will share some wonderful recipes with calcium-rich cheese. I hope you and your family will enjoy them.
Worth-the-effort twice-baked potatoes
(If you don't enjoy 'hot' or 'spicy' cheese, simply use one cup of your favorite cheddar cheese, shredded.)
4 (8 ounces each) baking potatoes, scrubbed
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 to 3 large cloves garlic, minced
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack cheese with jalapeno peppers (Mexican style)
1/2 cup bacon bits
3/4 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
2 tablespoons chopped green onions or fresh chives, divided
Salt and pepper to taste
Chopped tomatoes (optional)
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Bake the potatoes for one hour or until they are tender when you pierce them with a fork. Allow the potatoes to cool slightly so that they will be easy to handle. Cut the potatoes lengthwise in half. Scoop out the potatoes, leaving about 1/4-inch shells (with the skins). Set these “shells” aside. In a medium skillet, melt the butter over low heat. Add the garlic and cook it, stirring occasionally, for about two minutes. In a large bowl, mash the potato “insides” that you scooped out. Stir in the garlic butter, cheese, bacon bits, sour cream, cilantro, one tablespoon of green onion, salt and pepper. Combine these ingredients well. Spoon this potato mixture into the potato shells. Place them on a baking sheet and bake them on 400 for about 10 minutes. Sprinkle them with the remaining onion and tomatoes. Add more cheese if you prefer. This recipe yields 8 servings (stuffed potato halves).
Hot 'N Spicy Cheese Dip
2 cup whole milk
2 cups each of Sharp Cheddar and Monterey Jack shredded cheeses
2 cups fresh bead crumbs
1/2 cup minced fresh parsley
3 tablespoons minced jalapenos (fresh or canned – may use less)
1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Ground red pepper (optional and use amount desired)
In the bottom of a double boiler, bring a few inches of water to boil. Combine the milk, cheeses and bread crumbs in the top half of the double boiler. Heat the mixture, stirring it often, until the cheese melts. Do not allow the mixture to boil, though. After the cheese has melted, stir in the parsley, jalapenos, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and red pepper (if desired). Serve the zingy dip with toast points, tortilla chips, your favorite crackers or with fresh bell pepper wedges. This recipe yields four cups of dip.
Cucumber-yogurt ‘n cheese salad
1 cup plain yogurt
2 teaspoons dried will weed, crushed
1 teaspoon sugar
3/4 teaspoon salt
4 cups peeled, sliced, fresh cucumbers
1 cup shredded carrot
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/3 cup very thinly sliced red onion
2 cups cheese, shredded (your favorite cheese)
In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, dill, sugar and salt. Add the cucumbers, carrot, onion and cheese. Stir the ingredients until everything is well coated with the yogurt mixture. This salad is best served right after you create it. If you are not going to serve it right away, refrigerate it until you are ready to serve it. This recipe makes six to eight delicious servings.
