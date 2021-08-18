WHAT'S COOKING? So you've got lots of zucchini ...

Over the years, I have offered many recipes that included okra as an ingredient, but last week’s column was the first in which I “focused” on okra. Emails have fairly flooded my inbox, yielding all positive responses from readers. Several folks asked me to give them some ideas for using their plentiful zucchini, so I decided to answer those requests by devoting this column to zucchini recipes so that everyone may benefit from these new menu items that are truly nutritious and delicious.

Zucchini is a prolific member of the “squash family,” and it is grows in the sweet soil of our area pretty much all summer long. Chief among its nutrients are vitamins B6 and C, and manganese, making it the perfect addition to your meals in a variety of ways, as you will experience if you try the following recipes. Also, please keep in mind that zucchini and squash are interchangeable. You may use whichever you have on hand, or buy both and use them together if you want to broaden your culinary horizons.