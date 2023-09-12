Over the years, I have offered many recipes that included okra as an ingredient, but last week’s column was the first in which I “focused” on okra. Emails have fairly flooded my inbox, yielding all positive responses from readers. Several folks asked me to give them some ideas for using their plentiful zucchini, so I decided to answer those requests by devoting this column to zucchini recipes so that everyone may benefit from these new menu items that are truly nutritious and delicious.

Zucchini is a prolific member of the “squash family,” and it is grows in the sweet soil of our area pretty much all summer long. Chief among its nutrients are vitamins B6 and C, and manganese, making it the perfect addition to your meals in a variety of ways, as you will experience if you try the following recipes. Also, please keep in mind that zucchini and squash are interchangeable. You may use whichever you have on hand, or buy both and use them together if you want to broaden your culinary horizons.

Zucchini-Pasta Salad

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) box rotini or elbow noodles

2 medium zucchini, cut in bite-size pieces

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

3 medium hard-boiled eggs, chopped

2 tablespoons mayonnaise (or plain yogurt)

Seasoning salt (to taste)

Black pepper (to taste)

In a large saucepan, bring six cups of water to a rapid boil. Stir in the noodles, squash and onion. Reduce the heat and “low boil” for about 8 minutes. Drain the cooked mixture well and return the contents to the pot. Set the burner at simmer. Add the chopped eggs, mayonnaise (or yogurt), seasoning salt and pepper. Stir just until the ingredients are combined and simmer for about five minutes. This pasta salad is best when served slightly warm.

Zucchini Bread (This may be served at tea/coffee time, as a dinner bread or as a dessert.)

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups self-rising flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 cup unpeeled, finely shredded zucchini

1/4 cup cooking oil

1 large egg

1/4 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, cinnamon and nutmeg. In another mixing bowl combine the white sugar, brown sugar, shredded zucchini, cooking oil, egg and lemon peel. Use a hand mixer to combine this very well. Stir in the flour mixture just until all of the ingredients are combined. Stir in the chopped walnuts. Pour the batter into a greased 8x4x2-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Allow the loaf to cool for 10 minutes. Remove the bread from the pan and place it on a wire rack to cool completely.

Sausage-Zucchini Skillet

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large sweet onion, peeled, coarsely chopped

1 pound link smoked sausage, sliced into bite-size pieces

2 pounds fresh zucchini, sliced in circles (zucchini, yellow squash or both)

1 teaspoon light brown sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a large skillet, cook the sausage and onion in the olive oil until the sausage is lightly browned and the onions are transparent. Add the zucchini and cook over medium heat for about 10 minutes — until they are tender but not mushy. Season the dish with light brown sugar, salt and pepper if desired. Simmer for another five minutes, then serve it.

Baked Chicken-Zucchini-Carrots

Ingredients

1/2 cup frozen orange juice concentrate

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves or 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves, crushed

Generous dash black pepper

4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves or big thighs

1 can (10-1/4 ounces) Campbell’s Healthy Request Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup

2 medium zucchini, sliced (about 3 cups)

3 large carrots, cut into 2-inch matchstick-thin strips (about 3 cups)

Directions

In a 2-quart shallow baking dish, combine the orange juice concentrate, thyme and pepper. Add the chicken pieces and turn them to coat each piece. Cover the dish and refrigerate it for about 30 minutes, turning the chicken occasionally. Spoon off the marinade and reserve it. In a small bowl, combine the soup, carrots, zucchini and reserved marinade. Pour this vegetable mixture over the chicken in the baking dish. Cover the dish tightly and bake it at 400 degrees for one hour. Remove the chicken from the dish. Stir the well-cooked sauce left in the baking dish. Serve the sauce with the chicken. You may choose to garnish each plate with an orange slice and a bit of fresh rosemary.