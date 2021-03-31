WHAT'S COOKING? Shopping list stirs Easter dinner idea

Donning my mask and disposable gloves, I went into a local grocery store one evening and took hold of the shopping cart that was nearest the entryway. I saw a piece of what I thought was a discarded disinfectant wipe in the car, but later I noticed that the paper in the cart was neatly lined. Being a curious I lifted the paper out and found that it was someone’s shopping list -- not a random list, however. To this avid cook, it was a treasure map of sorts with clues that lead me through the store to fill my cart with the makings for a delicious meal.
The list was in store merchandise order — starting in the produce section with a variety of fruits that could be used to make a simple fruit “cup” or to build a fruit salad or dessert. And the vegetables clearly lead up to a fresh Caesar salad complete with cheese and Caesar dressing. There was a listing for mushrooms followed by the next aisle — a box of linguine (I grabbed fettuccine instead) and a jar of Alfredo sauce. In the meat section, chicken breasts starred as the entrée. Of course there was also a notation to pick up a nice loaf of garlic bread.
“Well, these are the perfect ingredients for a wonderful Easter Sunday dinner,” I thought as I jotted down other items that align with my recipes, which I am sharing today. Too, I want to remind you all about the importance of attending a church service on Easter Sunday to ‘celebrate’ the ultimate sacrifice Jesus made in providing for our salvation. Asked many times during his 33 years of life to reveal the most important thing God requires of people, Jesus always answered that we are to “love one another.” Nowadays it is especially important to remember that though we may not like all of a person’s characteristics, we should still care about each person as a human being created by God. We should let our kindness flow. “Boundless kindness” – what a wonderful concept to put into practice this Easter season and for the rest of our lives. May God “renew” and bless you all.
Chicken Alfredo bake
1/3 cup vegetable oil
8 large chicken thighs or breasts
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon salt
Paprika
6 ounces of sliced mushrooms (optional)
1 jar Alfredo Sauce
1 package fettuccine or linguine cooked in chicken broth or water, drained (as directed on package)
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Line a 9-x13 inch pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Pour the vegetable oil into the pan and heat it in the oven for 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven. Very carefully place the chicken pieces, skin-side-down, in the hot oil. Sprinkle them with 1/2 teaspoon oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt and paprika. Bake the chicken at 400 degrees for 30 minutes.
Turn the chicken pieces skin-side-up. Sprinkle the pieces with the remaining oregano and salt. Dust them again with paprika. Bake the chicken for 15 more minutes. Allow the pieces to cool for about 10 minutes then cut them into the size of strips or pieces you prefer in your Chicken Alfredo. Baste the chicken pieces with the pan drippings. Optional: Pour the mushrooms over them. Bake them for 10 more minutes. Put the cooked fettuccine in a large bowl and gently stir the chicken mixture and the jar of Alfredo sauce with the pasta until everything is well combined. Rub some butter or margarine onto the sides and bottom of a 9-x13-inch casserole dish or a pan and bake it uncovered at 350 degrees until the top is lightly browned (about 15 to 20 minutes). This recipe makes eight generous servings.
Sweet ‘n spicy chicken
2 tablespoons butter or margarine, room temperature
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon peel
1 medium white or yellow onion, peeled, cut in eight sections
2 fresh jalapeno peppers, halved and seeded
1 tablespoon paprika
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
2 teaspoons garlic salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
8 boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Spread two tablespoons of butter or margarine on the sides and bottom of a 9x13-inch-baking dish or pan. In a medium bowl, combine the honey, lemon juice and lemon peel. Whisk this combination until it is well combined. Put it in a food processor and add the onion sections, jalapenos, paprika, vegetable oil, garlic salt, cinnamon, pepper and allspice. Process mixture until it is very finely chopped, scraping down the sides of the container when necessary. Set one cup of this mixture aside. Generously spread the remaining mixture evenly over both sides of the chicken pieces. Arrange the coated pieces in the prepared baking pan. Bake the chicken at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Turn the pieces over and coat them with the remaining sweet-spicy mixture. Bake uncovered for an additional 20 minutes. This recipe makes eight servings.
Strawberries and cream congealed salad
2 small boxes strawberry Jell-O
3 cups boiling water
2 cups strawberries, cleaned, cut into small pieces
1 can crushed pineapple, drained (reserve juice)
1 large tub Cool Whip
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese
Reserved pineapple juice
2 large eggs
2 tablespoons plain flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Pour the boiling water into a large bowl. Immediately pour the Jell-O in and stir it until it is well dissolved. Add the strawberries and pineapple and stir gently to evenly combine the ingredients. Pour this mixture into a 9-x13-inch glass dish. Refrigerate it until it is firm. To make the second layer, mix the Cool Whip and cream cheese with an electric hand mixer until it’s smooth. Spread this on top of the Jell-O layer and refrigerate. For the third layer, use a small saucepan to mix and cook (over low heat) the reserved pineapple juice, eggs, flour, sugar and lemon juice. Cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture has thickened. Allow this mixture to cool completely. Spread it on top of the cream cheese mixture. Top this with well-drained pieces of strawberries. If you desire, you may sprinkle the top with finely chopped pecans if you desire.
All occasions fruit salad
(You may add other layers of your favorite fruits, if desired, and use it for dessert. It also goes well with pound cake and/or vanilla ice cream.)
2 cups slices of peaches that have been peeled, pitted
2 cups watermelon, cut from the rind, seeded and cubed
2 large ripe bananas, peeled, sliced
1 cantaloupe, cut from the rind, seeded and cubed (optional)
2 cups slices of apples that have been washed, cored (peeled if desired)
2 pints strawberries, hulled, washed, drained, sliced
2 6-ounce cans frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
1 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced to garnish the top
In a decorative glass dish, layer the fruit from the peaches down to the strawberries. Drizzle the orange juice over the fruit. Cover the dish well, and allow it to fruit to marinate in the refrigerator for two hours. Garnish the top with the kiwi slices before serving. This recipe makes 12 servings.
