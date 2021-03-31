WHAT'S COOKING? Shopping list stirs Easter dinner idea

Donning my mask and disposable gloves, I went into a local grocery store one evening and took hold of the shopping cart that was nearest the entryway. I saw a piece of what I thought was a discarded disinfectant wipe in the car, but later I noticed that the paper in the cart was neatly lined. Being a curious I lifted the paper out and found that it was someone’s shopping list -- not a random list, however. To this avid cook, it was a treasure map of sorts with clues that lead me through the store to fill my cart with the makings for a delicious meal.

The list was in store merchandise order — starting in the produce section with a variety of fruits that could be used to make a simple fruit “cup” or to build a fruit salad or dessert. And the vegetables clearly lead up to a fresh Caesar salad complete with cheese and Caesar dressing. There was a listing for mushrooms followed by the next aisle — a box of linguine (I grabbed fettuccine instead) and a jar of Alfredo sauce. In the meat section, chicken breasts starred as the entrée. Of course there was also a notation to pick up a nice loaf of garlic bread.