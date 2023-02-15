This coming weekend, we will get together at the Mizzell pond house to celebrate our Aunt Mattie’s 100th birthday. At all family gatherings she attends, Aunt Mattie is smiling continually as people compliment her on how lovely she still is. In fact, at her birthday party two years ago, I recall that Aunt Mattie was open to hugs and photos. Back then I watched her enjoying herself, and I thought of the hours I spent in her kitchen soaking up her culinary wisdom and savoring the food she prepared and taught many of us to prepare.

Up until the time she was 95, she cooked a tender, juicy ham every Easter, and at Christmas we all anticipated her huge pan of savory roast beef. Too, each Campmeeting I would look forward to my Aunt Mattie's transformation of plain stewed pear halves into a pear "salad" platter. I wrote about this simple dish many years ago, and I still recall a reader approaching me at the grocery store and asking, “Can your Aunt Mattie’s half a stewed pear on a green lettuce leaf, dolloped with Dukes or Miracle Whip and sprinkled with cheese and paprika really taste so good that you shared it in your column?” I recall commenting to that curious reader, "Anything Aunt Mattie creates with her hands, food of all kinds and delicate quilts is special because she has a loving heart and works intently to create enjoyment for others."

Well, Aunt Mattie (who remained “on the go” until she was 92) is my role model and spiritual hero because she has endured unimaginable heartbreak many times and tremendous adversity in her life, but has never faltered in her Christian faith and in her love for everyone in our family and community. The following three recipes of hers are among my favorite. I hope you will enjoy them all!

Spicy pear relish

8 cups finely diced pears

1 cup chopped onions

3 cups vinegar

3-1/2 cups sugar

1 heaping tablespoon celery seed

1 tablespoon salt

3/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Pour all ingredients into a large metal pot and bring everything to a slow boil, stirring constantly. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for about an hour, stirring frequently to prevent residue from sticking to the sides. Pour the hot mixture into four sterilized pint jars. Immediately press the canning lids on and screw the rings on tight. Allow the lids to seal -- you will hear a slight popping sound as they seal themselves. Let the jars cool before storing them in your cabinet. The relish will taste best if you wait a week or so before opening a jar. Always refrigerate a jar after opening it.

Aunt Mattie’s squash casserole

8 medium yellow squash (may use zucchini or both)

1 large Vidalia or yellow onion, chopped

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup milk

3 tablespoons melted butter

1-1/2 cups fresh bread crumbs

3 cups grated sharp Cheddar cheese

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees and butter a 3-quart casserole dish. Wash the squash and cut it into bite-size pieces into a large saucepan. Add the chopped onion to the pan and cook this in a little salted water, boiling for about 10 minutes or just until the vegetables are tender. Use a colander to drain the vegetables well, and arrange them in the buttered casserole dish

In a small bowl, combine the eggs, pepper, salt, milk, butter, crumbs and half of the cheese. Stir thoroughly, and pour this mixture over the squash and onions. Sprinkle the top with the remaining cheese. Bake this at 325 degrees for 30 minutes or until the top is golden brown.

Absolute best chocolate delight

1-1/2 cups of self-rising flour

1 cup of lightly roasted, finely chopped pecans, divided

1 stick margarine, melted

2-1/2 cups 10X powdered sugar

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 large container Cool Whip

3 cups of milk

2 small boxes of instant chocolate pudding

1 large container Cool Whip (top layer)

Mix together the flour, margarine and pecans. Press this mixture into a 9 x 13-inch glass or aluminum baking dish. Bake at 300 degrees for about 15 minutes or until it is golden brown. Allow it to cool while you are preparing the next two layers.

Mix together the cream cheese, powdered sugar and Cool Whip. Spread this mixture onto the cooled crust.

Finally, mix the instant pudding and milk. (IMPORTANT: This mixture will be thick because you used a cup less milk than two boxes of pudding require. That will make the pudding layer firm and easy to cut and serve.) Spread the pudding mixture on top of the cream cheese mixture. Refrigerate the "delight" for about 10 minutes and top it with the additional container of Cool Whip. P.S. Some people reserve a "handful" of the chopped pecans to sprinkle sparsely over the top as a garnish. If you are transporting this dish, refrigerate it for at least an hour to let the flavors meld and the "delight" to become chilled throughout. If you are not transporting it, keep it refrigerated until you are ready to serve it to your family and/or guests.