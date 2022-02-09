WHAT'S COOKING? Share love with S’mores, triple chocolate cheesecake

Last week, I wrote about various sweets that are sure to make Valentine’s Day brighter and tastier. As I was pondering recipes for this week’s column, I got a wonderful idea from some of my friends’ conversation about whether or not they were able to “roast” marshmallows over the fireplace or gas logs in their childhood home “back in the day” when conditions were too “harsh” for a campfire.

That immediately brought fond memories of a really “fun” family activity – something we did when I was growing up – creation of Hershey’s S’mores. You don’t have to be camping out to enjoy these traditional goodies. Nowadays many families can “toast” the marshmallows in the microwave. Don’t be alarmed when they swell up. They shrink and taste great.

I found the following recipe/method on the inside of a package of Hershey bars. Just remember that all of the graham crackers and chocolate squares should be halved and ready to receive the piping hot marshmallows and that S’mores should be eaten quickly after you make them.

If you have no one with which to enjoy making S’mores, you may prefer to make a Triple Chocolate Cheesecake. These ideas shared, I wish you all a delicious and wonderful Valentine’s Day!

Hershey’s S’mores

4 graham cracker sheets, broken into halves

2 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars (1.55 ounces), broken into halves

4 large marshmallows

Indoors, in the microwave: Place a graham cracker half on a paper towel. Top it with a chocolate bar half and one marshmallow. Microwave at MEDIUM (50 percent) in 10 second intervals, until the marshmallow puffs. Immediately top it with another graham cracker half. Gently press the S’More together. Repeat until you have made as many S’Mores as you need to satisfy you and your loved ones.

Outdoors or over an indoor fireplace: Place a chocolate bar half on a graham cracker half. Toast the marshmallow over the grill, firepit or fireplace. Be sure to supervise children during this process. Place the toasted marshmallow over the chocolate. Top it with a second graham cracker half. Gently press the S’More together. Repeat until you have made as many S’Mores as you want.

Try these variations: (1) PB&J S’Mores may be made if you spread a thin layer of peanut butter and grape or strawberry jelly on the bottom graham cracker; (2) Rocky Road S’mores may be made if you use chocolate graham crackers and sprinkle them with finely chopped nuts; and last, but certainly not least, (3) Chocolate Banana S’mores may be made if you place slices of banana on top of the chocolate bar. For more recipes, visit www.hersheykitchens.com.

Triple-chocolate cheesecake

Crust

12 chocolate graham cracker sheets

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 large egg white

Baker’s Joy (or baking spray with flour)

1 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons cake flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

3 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 ounces milk chocolate, melted, cooled

2 cups whipped topping, divided

2 cups strawberries, cherries or raspberries

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray and set it aside.

To make the crust, break the chocolate graham crackers into pieces, put them into a sealable bag and crush them well. In a medium bowl, use a fork to combine the cracker crumbs, brown sugar and salt. Add the melted butter and egg white and combine well. Press this mixture into the bottom and about an inch up the sides of the prepared springform pan. Bake the crust at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Put the pan on a wire rack and allow it to cool completely. Change the oven temperature to 325 degrees.

To make the filling, put the sugar, cocoa powder, flour and salt into a sifter and sift the ingredients into a bowl and set it aside. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese until it is smooth. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the vanilla extract and the melted milk chocolate and beat on low speed just until the ingredients are combined. Sprinkle the sugar mixture over the cream cheese mixture. Beat this at low speed until everything is combined. Use a spoon to “fold in” one cup of the whipped topping. Pour this mixture into the cooled pan and smooth out the top. Bake at 325 degrees for an hour. Allow the pan to cool at room temperature. Cover the cheesecake and refrigerate it for 8 hours or overnight. Slice the cheesecake and serve each slice as-is or top each slice with a dollop of whipped cream and/or a spoonful of berries of your choice.

Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo. com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0