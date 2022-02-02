WHAT'S COOKING? ‘Score big’ on game day, Valentine’s Day

Last week I wrote about various chicken recipes that you may want to try during ballgame get-togethers or for any meal. For today’s column — offered 11 days before the Super Bowl and 12 days before Valentine’s Day — I am writing about sweets you may serve on either occasion — or for both.

On game day, of course, many folks put on their team colors and get vocally rowdy in their homes or at gatherings of fellow football fanatics. With a football-shaped serving tray filled with treats, you are sure to score big with fans of all ages! Of course you may choose heart-shaped containers for a Valentine’s Day party at school or church or give individual bags or containers of confections for friends and loved ones.

Remember that, supporting your favorite team and/or loving your family and friends “with good taste” makes every special day fully enjoyable.

Football cookies

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 cup butter (at room temperature)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup finely chopped pecans (optional)

More powdered sugar for dipping

Various colors of small squirt-tube decoration gel

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine the powdered sugar, butter and vanilla extract with a spoon until the ingredients are smooth. Stir in the flour until a smooth dough forms. Stir in the pecans if you are including them. Scoop the dough using a teaspoon and roll them into 1-1/4-inch balls. Squeeze each ball lightly to shape them into little footballs (or into hearts). Place them about two inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake these cookies for about eight minutes or until they are very lightly browned. While they are still warm, dip them in powdered sugar and place them on waxed paper to cool. After they have cooled completely, decorate them with gel or sprinkles in your favorite team's colors or with pink or red for Valentine’s Day. Then store them in an airtight container until you are ready to serve them or give them to your family and friends.

Cherry winks

1 cup butter or margarine, at room temperature

3-ounce package cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon almond extract

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1-1/4 cup finely chopped pecans

Candied cherries, halved

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter or margarine and cream cheese. Gradually add sugar, beating until it is light and fluffy. Add the egg and almond extract. Beat well. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, soda and salt. Add this dry mixture to the creamed mixture. Stir the ingredients well. Chill this mixture about an hour. Shape the dough into 1-1/4-inch balls. Roll each ball in the chopped pecans. Place the balls on an ungreased cookie sheet. Press a cherry half into the center of each ball. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. This recipe makes several dozen “winks.”

Chocolate cake footballs

18.25-ounce package German chocolate cake mix

16-ounce container milk chocolate ready-to-spread frosting

3 cups toasted, finely chopped pecans, divided

Wax paper

4 (7-ounce) containers milk chocolate dipping chocolate

Candy dipping fork

Paper or aluminum foil baking cups

Prepare and bake the cake mix according to package directions in a lightly greased 13-x9-inch pan. Allow the cake to cool completely in the pan (about 30 minutes). Crumble the cake into a large bowl. Scoop the frosting by spoon full over the cake crumbles. Sprinkle the ingredients with one cup of the chopped pecans. Stir the ingredients gently just until well combined. Using a cookie scoop, scoop the mixture into 1-1/2-inch balls. Roll them in your hands, shape them like footballs and place them on wax paper-lined baking sheets. Cover them and chill them for one hour.

Then, melt the dipping chocolate, one container at a time, according to package directions. Using a candy dipping fork, dip the chilled footballs in the melted chocolate, allowing the excess chocolate to drip off. Place the coated balls on wax paper-lined baking sheets. Sprinkle the tops with the remaining chopped pecans. You may also “decorate” them with white tube gel/icing to look more like footballs if you prefer. Chill them for at least 30 minutes or until they are “set.” Place them in attractive paper or aluminum baking cups to serve them. Note: you may make them “heart-shaped” and decorate them with pink and/or red sprinkles if you prefer.

