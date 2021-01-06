WHAT'S COOKING? Requests for cheesecake recipes top topic for new year

I had four requests for cheesecake recipes this past week, which set a record for the number of times the same kind of recipe was sought in the same week. Coincidentally, my Wilton springform pan I used for more than a decade “sprung its spring” from overuse back in early fall. I immediately searched for and found a new Wilton pan just in time for the holiday baking season. With my new pan needing to be “seasoned,” I worked a bit to change my classic cheesecake recipe to omit the sour cream, which had no flavor but affected the texture. I found over the years that many folks throw up a red flag when they see “sour cream” as an ingredient in a “baked good.” With only some fine tuning in the ingredients and a slight alteration in the baking temperature and time I was able to make a “basic” cheesecake that can be topped with about anything your heart desires.