WHAT'S COOKING? Region abounds with fresh fruits and vegetables

Viva 'la veggie salad

Select a one-quart mold in which to chill the salad. Peel one large cucumber and slice it in quarters lengthwise. Use a sharp knife to cut the thin strip of seeds (lengthwise) from each quarter. Discard the seeds. Then dice the cucumber and set aside. In a large glass bowl, dissolve gelatin in hot water. Add cold water, vinegar, salt and pepper and stir well. Add mayonnaise and use an electric mixer on slow speed to beat the mixture until well combined. Pour this into a shallow dish and freeze it for about 20 minutes. The mixture won’t be completely firm. Pour it back into the bowl and beat again until fluffy. Stir in cucumbers, carrots, cabbage and onion bits and pour into the one-quart mold. Chill. This recipe makes 6 servings.