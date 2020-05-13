WHAT'S COOKING? Region abounds with fresh fruits and vegetables

This past week, I received a good amount of correspondence about my mention of farmers' markets and roadside stands. Thankfully, I have found that there are many skilled produce farmers and gardeners in our region and in our state who enjoy tilling the wonderful, fertile soil. Of course roadside stands, farmers' markets, strawberry patches and other agriculture vendors have been open throughout March, April and into May. You may want to visit and see what they have to offer -- while still keeping a social distance.
According to my Certified SC Grown Harvestfinder, which you may find online at http://www.certifiedscgrown.com, May is the perfect month for asparagus, beans (snap/pole/variety), beets, blueberries, broccoli, cabbage, cilantro, cucumbers, leeks, mixed leafy greens, onions, oriental vegetables, parsley, peaches, peas, radishes, squash (yellow), sweet corn and zucchini. The following recipes will give you some new salad ideas to "toss" around.
Watermelon salad with feta cheese
1/2 medium seedless watermelon, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 cup chopped fresh mint
1/4 cup fresh lime juice
1-1/2 cups broken feta cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
In a large bowl, combine the watermelon, lime juice and half of the mint. Transfer this mixture to a serving bowl and top it with crumbled feta cheese, salt and pepper to taste and the remaining mint. This refreshing salad is so good, your friends and family may ask you to make a double batch soon.
Viva 'la veggie salad
1 cup diced cucumber (peeled and seeded)
3-ounce package lime gelatin
1/4 cup hot water
1/2 cup cold water
1 tablespoon vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 cup carrots (finely shredded)
1 cup cabbage (finely shredded)
1 tablespoon onion (finely chopped)
Select a one-quart mold in which to chill the salad. Peel one large cucumber and slice it in quarters lengthwise. Use a sharp knife to cut the thin strip of seeds (lengthwise) from each quarter. Discard the seeds. Then dice the cucumber and set aside. In a large glass bowl, dissolve gelatin in hot water. Add cold water, vinegar, salt and pepper and stir well. Add mayonnaise and use an electric mixer on slow speed to beat the mixture until well combined. Pour this into a shallow dish and freeze it for about 20 minutes. The mixture won’t be completely firm. Pour it back into the bowl and beat again until fluffy. Stir in cucumbers, carrots, cabbage and onion bits and pour into the one-quart mold. Chill. This recipe makes 6 servings.
Chopped broccoli salad
1 large bunch broccoli
1 small red onion or white or yellow onion, coarsely chopped
1 cup shredded mild cheddar cheese
1/4 cup raisins
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper (or black pepper)
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
4-5 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
Be sure to wash your broccoli well. Allow it to dry in a colander. Chop the broccoli into small pieces. Add the chopped onion, shredded cheese and raisins and toss them well. To make a "dressing," use a separate bowl to whisk together the mayonnaise, sugar, pepper and vinegar. When you are ready to serve the salad, add the crisp bacon crumbles and the dressing. Toss the salad to coat everything evenly. (If you put the bacon in the salad too soon, it will lose its taste bud-tingling crispiness.)
Asparagus casserole
2 slices toasted bread, cut in four squares
1 can asparagus, drain and reserve liquid
1 can cream of mushroom soup
Grated sharp cheese
Crumbled potato chips
Line a small casserole dish with the toasted bread. Add the asparagus. Mix the mushroom soup with about 1/2 of juice from the asparagus. Pour this over the casserole and top it with grated cheese. Crumble potato chips on top. Bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes or until bubbling. This recipe may be tripled for a 9-x 13-inch casserole dish
