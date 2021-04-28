WHAT'S COOKING? Reaping the benefits of fishing

Place the fish fillets in a single layer in a microwave-safe dish, the sides and bottom of which have been ‘greased’ with butter or margarine. Evenly drizzle the lemon juice over the fillets. Using a fork, pierce each piece of fish four or five times. Sprinkle them lightly and evenly with lemon pepper and allow them to sit for about 10 minutes so the seasoning can soak in. If you are planning to bake them, have your oven preheated to 350 degrees, slide the dish in and bake for 20 minutes. If you are planning to grill them, have the grill hot, place the fish on a ‘greased’ grill pan and sizzle them on each side for 10 full minutes. Remember that fish that are ‘done’ will flake when with a fork.