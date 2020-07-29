WHAT'S COOKING? Readers request more peach ideas

In a basin, bowl or other large container wash the peanuts thoroughly until the outer hulls are totally clean. Put the peanuts in an appropriate-size pot. Cover the peanuts generously with water. Add the salt (and sugar) and stir gently for a minute or so. Bring the peanuts to a boil, cover and lower to a simmer. Simmer for one to two hours. Conduct a taste test by removing a large peanut, setting it aside to cool for a minute, opening it, and testing the peanut within for “doneness” via its texture. When the peanuts are “done” remove them from the heat and let them “sit” in the water for at least 15 to 30 minutes so some of the salt (or seasoning) will soak in to the hulls before you drain the water from them. Again, allow them to cool a few minutes if you and your crowd are ready to devour them. Let them cool completely if you plan to bag them up and freeze them. Use thick, quality freezer bags and seal them well so none of the goodness will escape.