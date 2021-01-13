WHAT'S COOKING? Readers continue asking for ‘cake’ recipes

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt and set this aside. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and gradually add the sugar, beating well at medium speed with an electric mixer. Add eggs, one at a time, and beat well after each addition. Add 1 cup of the flour mixture, then 1/4 cup of milk, then 1 cup of flour mixture, then 1/4 cup of milk, then 1 cup of flour mixture, then 1/4 cup of milk, then the last cup of flour mixture, beating well after each addition. Stir the extracts into the mixture just until well blended. Pour the batter into the pan. Bake at 300 degrees for one hour and 40 minutes or until a wooden pick or piece of uncooked spaghetti inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. (DO NOT OPEN THE OVEN DURING THE BAKING TIME.) Cool the cake in the pan for 15 minutes. Remove the cake from the pan and allow it to cool on a rack.