WHAT'S COOKING? Readers continue asking for ‘cake’ recipes

As 2021 progresses, emails of all kinds have me happy to check my “inbox” more often than usual. Thank you all for your enthusiasm and kindness! I have noticed that this year is a bit different, though. In Januarys past, most folks emailed for low-calorie suggestions to help them with their resolutions to lose weight. This year readers are focusing on “cakes” … cheesecakes first and now pound cakes – two of my favorite topics.
One of the requests I received this past week was from Carolyn Morgan who wrote: “Years ago you had a recipe for old-fashioned pound cake that was published in The T&D. It was delicious and I can’t find the recipe. Would you please send it to me?" I have included two pound cake recipes, the second is an unusual pound cake that does not include extra salt nor baking powder. It really works and forms an extraordinary crust.
I have also included a recipe for a low-fat cake recipe for readers seeking to cut their fat intake without sacrificing flavor.
Old-fashioned pound cake
4 cups sifted all-purpose flour
3 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 sticks unsalted butter at room temperature
3 cups sugar
6 eggs at room temperature
3/4 cup milk at room temperature
3 teaspoons almond extract
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Preheat your oven to 300 degrees. Grease and flour a 10-inch tube cake pan.
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt and set this aside. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and gradually add the sugar, beating well at medium speed with an electric mixer. Add eggs, one at a time, and beat well after each addition. Add 1 cup of the flour mixture, then 1/4 cup of milk, then 1 cup of flour mixture, then 1/4 cup of milk, then 1 cup of flour mixture, then 1/4 cup of milk, then the last cup of flour mixture, beating well after each addition. Stir the extracts into the mixture just until well blended. Pour the batter into the pan. Bake at 300 degrees for one hour and 40 minutes or until a wooden pick or piece of uncooked spaghetti inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. (DO NOT OPEN THE OVEN DURING THE BAKING TIME.) Cool the cake in the pan for 15 minutes. Remove the cake from the pan and allow it to cool on a rack.
One step pound cake
This really works if you follow the directions precisely. Please note that setting the specified ingredients below out for about 45 minutes to reach “room temperature” is very important to the success of this particular cake. Put all of the ingredients into a large mixing bowl in this order:
4 cups plain flour, sifted once
3 cups granulated sugar, sifted once
4 sticks salted butter, room temperature
6 large eggs, room temperature
3/4 cup whole milk, room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract (may use almond, or lemon extract)
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees or to 300 degrees if you are using a dark pan. Mix the ingredients on the “low” speed of an electric mixer until all of the ingredients are well combined. Increase the mixer speed to “medium” for three or four minutes. Pour this batter into a tube pan that has been sprayed with baking spray such as butter-flavored Pam.
Bake the cake at 325 degrees for 90 minutes. Test for doneness. Let the cake stand for 10 minutes before removing it from the pan. Invert it onto a large plate and immediately transfer by turning it over onto a cake plate so that the crunchy crust is on top. (Please note that this batter is too much batter to bake in a bundt cake pan, so if you only have a bundt pan, you may dip three or four full tablespoons of batter out of the bowl before pouring it in the pan. That will keep the baking cake from running over the top of the smaller pan.
Best low-fat cake
1/2 cup egg substitute
2 cups granulated sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
20-ounces of canned crushed pineapple, juice included (2-1/2 cups)
1 cup nuts, chopped, plus extra to sprinkle on top (optional)
Frosting
8-ounces package fat-free cream cheese, softened
1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13x9-inch pan with vegetable cooking spray. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the egg substitute and granulated sugar together. In a separate bowl, mix the flour and baking soda together and beat this into the egg mixture. Add the pineapple, juice and all, and continue to mix until blended. Stir in the vanilla and the nuts (if using). Pour and scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. While the cake is baking, make the glaze.
Glaze
(This is a lighter, almost fat-free topping that can be used on any cake.)
2 cups confectioner’s (10X powdered) sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons almond extract
Small amount of milk
To make the glaze: In a medium bowl, use a whisk to combine the confectioner’s sugar, 1-1/2 teaspoons almond extract and a small amount of milk. Whisk the mixture, adding either milk or powdered sugar to get a very creamy, but flowing glaze. Spoon the glaze on top of the warm cake and let it flow over the sides.
Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo.com