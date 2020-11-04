WHAT'S COOKING? Readers anxiously seek Stew, chowder recipes

During our first major cold weather front a few weeks ago, I wrote a column that featured some hearty soups. In response, many of you readers who wrote about how you have become accustomed to cooking over the past many months, and many of you went a bit further to say you now “actually enjoy cooking.” And, of course, there were the comments about the after-meal cleanup process being the least favorite part of the whole process. Among those many reader responses were requests for one-pot stews and chowders that are both nutritious and delicious. So, I filtered through my favorites and chose three for this week. If you don’t like peeling and cutting up fresh vegetables found at your local grocer, there are frozen and canned vegetables that are ready to drain and add to the stew pot. Just be sure to thaw any bags of frozen vegetables so they won’t hold up the cooking process!