WHAT'S COOKING? Readers anxiously seek Stew, chowder recipes

During our first major cold weather front a few weeks ago, I wrote a column that featured some hearty soups. In response, many of you readers who wrote about how you have become accustomed to cooking over the past many months, and many of you went a bit further to say you now “actually enjoy cooking.” And, of course, there were the comments about the after-meal cleanup process being the least favorite part of the whole process. Among those many reader responses were requests for one-pot stews and chowders that are both nutritious and delicious. So, I filtered through my favorites and chose three for this week. If you don’t like peeling and cutting up fresh vegetables found at your local grocer, there are frozen and canned vegetables that are ready to drain and add to the stew pot. Just be sure to thaw any bags of frozen vegetables so they won’t hold up the cooking process!
Please stay tuned for next week when I will share recipes for oyster stew and two types of clam chowder that will surely warm us all through and through.
Savory beef stew
2 pounds of lean beef or pork stew meat
4 carrots, cleaned, cut in large pieces
3 large Idaho potatoes, peeled, cut in large pieces
1 large yellow onion, skinned, cut in small pieces
1 package Lipton (dry) beefy-onion soup mix
1 can beef broth, undiluted
1 can beef consume, undiluted
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
Place the vegetables (carrots, potatoes, onions) in the bottom of the crockery. Place the meat in next and top with the soup mix, beef broth, beef consume and Worcestershire sauce and stir gently but until the ingredients are well combined. Cook on low for 8 to 10 hours or on high for 4 to 6 hours. (Before serving, you may thicken the juices by adding cream of mushroom or cream of onion soup and simmering another 20 minutes.) This recipe makes eight servings that are good alone or over rice.
Pork or lamb stew
1-1/2 pounds of pork or lamb stew meat, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
2 tablespoons of cooking oil
1 can beef broth, undiluted
1 cup dry red wine (or more beef broth)
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon dried marjoram, crushed
1 bay leaf
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon sugar
2 large peeled Idaho potatoes cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1-1/2 cups sliced carrots
1/2 cup chopped yellow onion
1/2 cup sour cream
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
In a large saucepan brown the meat in hot oil, stirring to make sure all of the meat is evenly browned. Tilt the pot and dip out a spoonful of the “fat.” Add the broth, wine, garlic, marjoram, bay leaf, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1/4 teaspoon sugar. Bring this pot to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to “simmer,” cover the pot and simmer for 30 minutes or until the ingredients are tender. Stir in the potatoes, carrots, and chopped onion. Return the pot to boiling, stir well, and reduce the heat to “simmer” for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove and discard the bay leaf. In a small bowl, stir the sour cream and flour together. Gently stir two tablespoons of hot liquid from the pot into the bowl. Pour this mixture into the pot and cook, stirring until the stew is bubbling. Reduce heat and simmer for an additional 30 minutes. This makes four to six servings.
Soothing corn chowder
2 cans white or yellow whole kernel corn, drained
1 large Idaho potato, peeled, cubed
1/2 cup peeled, chopped yellow onion
1/3 cup water
1 chicken bouillon cube, crushed
1/3 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon sugar
2 cups whole milk
1 tablespoon butter or margarine
2 tablespoons plain (all-purpose) flour
In a large saucepan, combine the cans of corn, potato, onion, water, bouillon, pepper, salt and sugar. Bring this mixture to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to “simmer.” Cover the saucepan and simmer the beginnings of this chowder for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1-1/2 cups of the milk and the butter or margarine. Continue to simmer for another 15 minutes. In the measuring cup containing the remaining 1/2 cup of milk, stir in the flour. Stir this mixture into the corn chowder. Simmer, stirring frequently until the chowder thickens and becomes rich and bubbly. Reduce heat to “warm” until you are ready to serve it but keep a check on it to be sure it doesn’t dry out. I most often top individual bowls with sprinklings of real bacon bits. Some folks add a sprinkling of shaved or shredded cheese of their choice.
