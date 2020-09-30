WHAT'S COOKING? Pumpkin flavor remains popular

Pumpkin-molasses cake

In a large bowl, use a whisk to stir the sifted flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and ginger until well combined. Add the buttermilk, butter, pumpkin, molasses and orange peel. Beat the “batter” with an electric mixer on medium speed, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl continually to loosen any clumps. Beat for about three minutes on medium. Then stir for a minute, increase the beater speed to high and beat for two more minutes. Add the eggs and beat for two more minutes. Pour this mixture into a greased 13x9x2-inch pan (or into two greased 8-inch or 9-inch round pans). Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes (use the toothpick test). Cool the cake pan(s) on a wire rack for 10 minutes before inverting on to a cake serving plate. Cake can be topped with butter-cream cheese frosting or with extra creamy Cool Whip.