WHAT'S COOKING? Pumpkin flavor remains popular

As with so many other T&D area events and annual large group gatherings during this pandemic that requires ongoing social distancing, Indian Field Camp Meeting should have been taking place this week. This is the first time in my life we have not had our Camp Meeting, which includes three worship services per day under the tabernacle and three “amazing” meals each day amidst wonderful fellowship.
I have said in the past that we hire the very best cooks to cook the meals, but all of our desserts are brought by family members and friends. Several of our family members have birthdays during meeting each year, special cakes are usually brought in for celebrations. Oddly enough, pumpkin cake, pumpkin cheese cake and pumpkin pie are the favorites of the birthday celebrants.
So, in keeping with tradition and to keep up with current times, I am offering a few not-to-complicated yet delicious recipes that you and your family may enjoy as you continue welcoming autumn.
Pumpkin Marble Cheesecake
Crust
2-1/4 cups gingersnap crumbs
3/4 cup melted butter or margarine
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup finely chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)
Filling
3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract (not flavoring)
5 large eggs, room temperature
1 cup canned pumpkin
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
In a medium bowl, mix all crust ingredients well (including nuts if you are using them) and press firmly onto the bottom of a 9-inch spring form pan. Bake the crust at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Allow the crust to cool completely.
In a large bowl, use a hand mixer to combine the softened cream cheese, 3/4 of the cup of sugar and the vanilla extract. Add the eggs and mix until all ingredients are well combined. Put 1 cup of this batter in a small bowl and set it aside. To the remaining batter add the reserved 1/4 cup of sugar, the pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg and mix well the ingredients well.
In the piecrust, alternate layers of pumpkin batter and cream cheese batter. Lightly swirl the batter around with a knife to create the marbling effect. Bake this pie at 350 degrees for 55 minutes. Let it wit for at least 20 minutes before pulling the lever, releasing the sides.
Pumpkin-molasses cake
2-1/2 cups self-rising flour, sifted once
1-3/4 cups light brown sugar
2/3 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/3 teaspoon ground ginger
3/4 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup butter or margarine, room temperature (softened)
1/2 cup canned pumpkin
1/4 cup light molasses
2 teaspoons finely shredded orange peel
3 large eggs
In a large bowl, use a whisk to stir the sifted flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and ginger until well combined. Add the buttermilk, butter, pumpkin, molasses and orange peel. Beat the “batter” with an electric mixer on medium speed, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl continually to loosen any clumps. Beat for about three minutes on medium. Then stir for a minute, increase the beater speed to high and beat for two more minutes. Add the eggs and beat for two more minutes. Pour this mixture into a greased 13x9x2-inch pan (or into two greased 8-inch or 9-inch round pans). Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes (use the toothpick test). Cool the cake pan(s) on a wire rack for 10 minutes before inverting on to a cake serving plate. Cake can be topped with butter-cream cheese frosting or with extra creamy Cool Whip.
Pumpkin bread
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
1 cup canned pumpkin
1/2 cup whole milk
2 large eggs
1/3 cup Crisco shortening
1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)
1/2 cup raisins (optional)
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl use a large fork to combine 1 cup of the flour, the brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, baking soda, nutmeg, and ginger. Add the pumpkin, milk, eggs, and shortening. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until blended, then on high speed for two minutes. Add the remaining flour and beat well. To transform dinner bread into dessert bread, stir in the nuts and raisins. Pour the batter into a greased 9x5x3-inch-loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes on a wire rack. Remove the bread from the pan and cool thoroughly on a wire rack.
Traditional pumpkin pie
9-inch unbaked deep-dish pie crust
3/4 cup white sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
2 eggs, room temperature
15-ounce can Libby's 100% Pure Pumpkin
12-fluide ounce can Nestle Carnation Evaporated Milk
Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the sugar, salt, cinnamon, ginger and cloves.
Beat the eggs lightly in a large bowl. Stir in the pumpkin and the sugar-spice mixture. Gradually stir in the evaporated milk. Pour this mixture into the pie shell. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake for another 40 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick or knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool this yummy pie on a wire rack for about two hours. Serve it immediately or refrigerate it.
(DO NOT freeze this pie as it will cause the crust to separate from the filling.
Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo.com.
