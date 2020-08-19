WHAT'S COOKING? Protein-rich eggs delicious, versatile

When I was a youngster, I worked on Granddaddy Jay and Grandmother Sarah’s farm every summer. My brother, Bruce and I loved to spend summer nights with our grandparents. The long hours of work were far outweighed by the fringe benefits, the best of which was spending time with our awesome grandparents! Work on the farm started at about 6:30 a.m. weekdays and Saturdays. I recall that we looked forward to Saturdays because we would "knock off" (finish our work day) at noon, except for evening feeding of farm animals. Another favorite aspect of working on the farm was my Grandmother's excellent breakfasts … the smell of her cooking made it easy to get up, change from our pajamas to our work clothes, and hurry to the table to fuel our bodies for each day's work. Grandmother served cured ham, bacon or sausage and grits with fried eggs or scrambled eggs every morning and either toast or biscuits to go with it.