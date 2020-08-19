WHAT'S COOKING? Protein-rich eggs delicious, versatile

When I was a youngster, I worked on Granddaddy Jay and Grandmother Sarah’s farm every summer. My brother, Bruce and I loved to spend summer nights with our grandparents. The long hours of work were far outweighed by the fringe benefits, the best of which was spending time with our awesome grandparents! Work on the farm started at about 6:30 a.m. weekdays and Saturdays. I recall that we looked forward to Saturdays because we would "knock off" (finish our work day) at noon, except for evening feeding of farm animals. Another favorite aspect of working on the farm was my Grandmother's excellent breakfasts … the smell of her cooking made it easy to get up, change from our pajamas to our work clothes, and hurry to the table to fuel our bodies for each day's work. Grandmother served cured ham, bacon or sausage and grits with fried eggs or scrambled eggs every morning and either toast or biscuits to go with it.
At home, my mother served either scrambled eggs, omelets, fried eggs, poached eggs or French toast (bread dipped in an egg batter) several times a week for breakfast or supper. We put eggs in salmon croquettes, eggs in our macaroni pies and corn pies -- in almost anything you can think of. As far as we were concerned, eggs were an “egg”cellent source of protein and other nutrients. Though dieticians and nutritionists have waivered in their assessments of eggs over the years, it is generally accepted that eggs are a great source of protein. That said, I want to share with you a few recipes that incorporate eggs as a source of mind-boosting protein.
Quick egg, pasta, veggie frittata
Cooking spray
16 ounces frozen pasta and vegetables in Cheddar cheese sauce
Water
4 eggs
1/4 cup low-fat milk
Evenly coat a 10-inch skillet with spray. Add pasta and vegetables in sauce along with the amount of water called for on the package. Over medium heat, bring this to a boil. Cover the pan. Reduce the heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender -- about 5 minutes.
In a medium bowl, beat together the eggs and milk until they are well blended. Pour this over the pasta/vegetable mixture. Cover the pan. Cook over medium heat until the eggs are almost set (about 5 to 6 minutes). Remove the pan from the stove. Let it stand, covered, until the eggs are completely set in center and no visible liquid egg remains (about 2 to 3 minutes). Cut frittata into wedges and serve from the pan or slide the whole frittata from the pan onto a serving platter. This recipe makes 4 servings.
Spanish rice bacon ‘n’ eggs
Cooking spray
1-1/2 cups water
1-1/2 cups instant rice
16 ounces salsa
1 cup real bacon pieces
4 eggs
1 cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella or cheddar cheese
Evenly coat a 10-inch skillet with spray. Add water. Bring the water to a boil. Stir in the rice. Cover the pan. Remove the pan from the stove. Let it stand for 10 minutes. Stir in the salsa and bacon pieces. Cook the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly, until bubbly and heated throughout (about 2 to 3 minutes).
With the back of a large spoon, make 4 indentations (about 2 inches in diameter) in the mixture. Break and slip an egg into each indentation. Cover the skillet. Cook over medium heat until the egg whites are completely set and the yolks begin to thicken but are not hard (about 5 to 6 minutes). Sprinkle the top with cheese. Cover the pan again and let it stand until the cheese is melted. This recipe makes four servings.
Bacon, eggs, cheese 'n spinach casserole
2 (10-ounce) packages frozen, chopped spinach, cooked and drained
4 tablespoons of butter
1/4 cup flour
1 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 cup milk
1 cup fresh bread crumbs
4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled, coarsely chopped
1 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
6 strips of a lean brand of bacon cut in 1-inch pieces
Melt the butter in a small saucepan. Stir in the flour and salt. Add the milk slowly and heat it, stirring it constantly until a sauce is formed, thickens and begins to bubble. Butter a 2-quart dish, then layer the ingredients as follows: place half of the bread crumbs on the bottom of the dish, half of the spinach, half of the eggs, half of the sauce and half of the cheese. Then layer the remaining spinach, eggs, sauce and cheese. Put the remaining bread crumbs on top of this and place the bacon pieces evenly across the top. Bake this casserole uncovered at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. This recipe makes six servings.
