WHAT'S COOKING? Prepare eggs for Easter events

In stores everywhere there are displays of egg-dying kits of many varieties and our local grocers are featuring sale prices on large and extra-large eggs for good reason. Eggs have become part of our celebration of Easter because brightly dyed eggs symbolize colorful new life bursting forth outdoors this time of year. God’s amazing artistry in nature is perhaps His way of reminding us that Jesus Christ’s Resurrection on Easter morning still gives every one of us an opportunity for “new life” and life eternal.

When I was growing up, every Easter Mom and my Grandmother Sarah made a few dozen deviled eggs for us to enjoy with dinner. Too, they had baskets filled with brightly dyed eggs for our “picking” or “striking” competition … and you had to eat your egg if your egg’s shell got cracked by your competitor. Thankfully, there were always salt and pepper shakers nearby to make the hard-boiled eggs tastier. Of course, we used brightly dyed eggs during our egg hunts so we could easily hide them among the azaleas, daffodils, tulips and other vibrant vegetation. Pretty much every year had a big “egg dye event” as we plan to do this coming Saturday. We will gather around a table and use wax crayons (regular crayons work too) to painstakingly write names and draw designs on our hardboiled eggs before we dip them into small containers of dye. Back in the day, there was an egg relay game we played after Easter dinner and hope to play again as regular family gatherings resume.