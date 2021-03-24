WHAT'S COOKING? Prepare eggs for Easter events

In stores everywhere there are displays of egg-dying kits of many varieties and our local grocers are featuring sale prices on large and extra-large eggs for good reason. Eggs have become part of our celebration of Easter because brightly dyed eggs symbolize colorful new life bursting forth outdoors this time of year. God’s amazing artistry in nature is perhaps His way of reminding us that Jesus Christ’s Resurrection on Easter morning still gives every one of us an opportunity for “new life” and life eternal.
When I was growing up, every Easter Mom and my Grandmother Sarah made a few dozen deviled eggs for us to enjoy with dinner. Too, they had baskets filled with brightly dyed eggs for our “picking” or “striking” competition … and you had to eat your egg if your egg’s shell got cracked by your competitor. Thankfully, there were always salt and pepper shakers nearby to make the hard-boiled eggs tastier. Of course, we used brightly dyed eggs during our egg hunts so we could easily hide them among the azaleas, daffodils, tulips and other vibrant vegetation. Pretty much every year had a big “egg dye event” as we plan to do this coming Saturday. We will gather around a table and use wax crayons (regular crayons work too) to painstakingly write names and draw designs on our hardboiled eggs before we dip them into small containers of dye. Back in the day, there was an egg relay game we played after Easter dinner and hope to play again as regular family gatherings resume.
Yes, eggs were a wonderful part of our family’s Easter events and still are. Of course they are also an excellent source of protein and other nutrients. An egg a day is consistent with American Heart Association guidelines and you may splurge a bit in spring. That is why I felt it is the perfect time to share some new recipes that contain eggs: My Mom’s Deviled Eggs, My Eggcellent Egg Salad and palate-pleasing Pasta-Veggie-Cheese Frittata. I certainly hope you will try them all and feel free to “customize” them. Please stay tuned next week as I unravel the mystery of “the list found in the cart.”
My mom’s deviled eggs
12 large hard-boiled eggs, peeled
4 teaspoons mayonnaise
1 heaping teaspoon sweet pickle relish, optional
1 teaspoon sweet pickle juice
2 tablespoons yellow or Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Regular ground paprika to sprinkle on top, optional
Neatly cut the boiled eggs in half lengthwise and carefully scoop out the yolks and place them in a medium bowl. Put the whites into a deviled egg plate or other container suitable for storage/serving. In a medium bowl, use a large folk to mash the yolks and add the mayonnaise, pickle relish, sweet pickle juice, mustard, salt and pepper. Stir these ingredients well until the consistency is medium-thick and creamy. You may simply spoon the filling into the egg whites or use a piping bag with a tip attached to create a nice swirl. Mom always sprinkled her eggs with a light dusting of paprika for color and a bit more flavor. (NOTE: I like to put a dash or two – 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon -- of Cayenne pepper into the yolk filling as I am adding the salt and pepper.) As a matter of food safety, if you don’t serve these deviled eggs within a half hour, refrigerate them.
My 'eggcellent' egg salad
8 large hard-boiled eggs, peeled, chopped
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon sweet pickle juice or red wine vinegar
1-1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
Salt to taste
Black pepper to taste
1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper
1 level teaspoon McCormick dried minced, onion, optional
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, optional
In a medium bowl, combine the chopped eggs and next six ingredients and use a large fork to “mash” the ingredients, being sure to leave the egg salad a bit chunky … not mushy as you would deviled egg filling. Stir in the dried, minced onion and parsley until evenly combined. Taste a bit and add more salt and pepper if desired. Put this egg salad on your choice of crackers or between slices of your favorite bread. As a matter of food safety, if you don’t use the egg salad within a half hour, refrigerate it.
Pasta-veggie-cheese frittata
Butter-flavored cooking spray
1 package frozen pasta and vegetables in Cheddar cheese sauce
Water (according to instructions on veggie package)
5 large eggs
1/4 cup low-fat milk
Evenly coat a 10-inch skillet with the spray. Add the pasta and vegetables in cheese sauce along with the amount of water called for on the package. Over medium heat, bring the ingredients to a boil, stirring every minute or so. As the contents begin to boil, cover the skillet (my skillet has a glass lid) and reduce the heat to low. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes stirring occasionally, until the pasta is tender.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk until well blended. Pour this over the pasta/vegetable mixture in the skillet. Cover. Cook for about 5 minutes over medium heat until the eggs are almost “set.” Remove the pan from the stove. Let it stand, covered, for 2 to 3 minutes until the eggs are completely set in the center and no visible liquid egg remains. Cut this nutrition-packed frittata into wedges as you would a pie. This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.
