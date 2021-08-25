WHAT'S COOKING? Potatoes open up a world of possibilities

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. In a large plastic bag, add all ingredients. Close the bag tightly and shake it until the potatoes are coated. Empty the potatoes onto a shallow baking pan. Bake at 450 degrees for 40 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Be sure to “stir” the potatoes occasionally during baking time. This recipe makes six servings.

Scrumptious bacon and new potatoes

Cook the bacon in a large, heavy bottomed skillet until it is crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan and reserve two full tablespoons of the bacon drippings. Pour the excess bacon drippings out of the pan and put the reserved two tablespoons of drippings back into the skillet. Add the potatoes and onions to the bacon drippings. Cook these ingredients over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until the potatoes and onions are light brown. Add the chicken broth and bring the contents of the skillet to a boil. Gently stir the ingredients until everything is evenly combined. Cover the skillet, reduce heat to simmer for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. If you opt to add the mushroom slices do so now and cook them, uncovered, over medium heat, stirring constantly, but gently so the potatoes won't become mushy. When all of the liquid in the skillet has evaporated, gently stir in the cooked bacon, salt, pepper and sugar. This recipe yields six servings.