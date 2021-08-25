WHAT'S COOKING? Potatoes open up a world of possibilities

I have “focused” on a wide variety of garden vegetables each week, and yes, even last week’s zucchini column brought responses from readers as far as two states away. Friday, I was pondering what veggie to write about this week, and I went to a friend’s shop. She just happened to have a large, clear bag of red skin potatoes sitting on a chair in her shop. She said her friend who runs the certified roadside stand across the street brought them to her. They were perfectly clean, smooth potatoes and I thought aloud, “With that bag in hand, the possibilities are many.”
I told her as others gathered in the shop about how we used to walk out to our garden at lunch or dinner time, dig a few potatoes, wash them, slice them and fry them in a cast iron skillet! Talk about “farm-to-table,” it doesn’t get any fresher than that. That’s probably why there are so many cars at roadside markets.
I know potatoes are taboo to people who have certain dietary restrictions, but please know that they truly are rich in nutrition. Potatoes are loaded with potassium, magnesium, fiber, vitamins B6 and C, calcium and iron. And because people eat new potatoes without peeling their thin, nutrient-filled red “skins” they get an extra-healthy dose of goodness. Please note that the recipes below may be made with any kind of potato you have on hand.
Onion roasted potatoes
1 envelope Lipton Onion Soup Mix
2 pounds new potatoes, washed thoroughly, cut in half
1/2 cup olive oil
Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. In a large plastic bag, add all ingredients. Close the bag tightly and shake it until the potatoes are coated. Empty the potatoes onto a shallow baking pan. Bake at 450 degrees for 40 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Be sure to “stir” the potatoes occasionally during baking time. This recipe makes six servings.
Scrumptious bacon and new potatoes
6 slices of bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
24 new potatoes (small red skinned potatoes)
12 pearl onions, peeled
3/4 cup chicken broth
1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced (optional)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon sugar (optional)
Cook the bacon in a large, heavy bottomed skillet until it is crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan and reserve two full tablespoons of the bacon drippings. Pour the excess bacon drippings out of the pan and put the reserved two tablespoons of drippings back into the skillet. Add the potatoes and onions to the bacon drippings. Cook these ingredients over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until the potatoes and onions are light brown. Add the chicken broth and bring the contents of the skillet to a boil. Gently stir the ingredients until everything is evenly combined. Cover the skillet, reduce heat to simmer for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. If you opt to add the mushroom slices do so now and cook them, uncovered, over medium heat, stirring constantly, but gently so the potatoes won't become mushy. When all of the liquid in the skillet has evaporated, gently stir in the cooked bacon, salt, pepper and sugar. This recipe yields six servings.
Creamy potato soup
6 slices lean bacon, cut up
1 cup sweet onions, chopped
3 cups cubed potatoes
1 cup water
1 can Healthy Requests cream of chicken soup
1 cup lite sour cream
1-3/4 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
Dash of pepper
1 tablespoons dried parsley (optional)
Fry the cut bacon until it’s crisp. Add the chopped onions and saute them on “simmer” for 5 minutes. Dip off most of the fat. Add the potatoes and water. Bring to a boil, stir, cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Stir in the soup, sour cream and milk. Add the salt and pepper to taste. You may choose to sprinkle with parsley just before serving.
Scalloped new potatoes
1 can cream of onion soup
1 large egg, beaten
1/2 cup whole milk
Salt and pepper to taste
4 cups thinly sliced red-skinned potatoes
1 Vidalia onion thinly sliced
Healthy dash of paprika
3 tablespoons butter
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the cream of onion soup with the egg, milk, salt and pepper to make a sauce. In a buttered casserole dish, arrange in alternate layers: potato slices, onion slices, and sauce. Dot the top with small, thin pats of butter and sprinkle the top lightly with paprika. Cover the dish and bake the potatoes at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. Take the cover off and bake the potatoes for another 15 to 20 minutes until golden brown. This recipe makes about six servings.
