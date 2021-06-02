WHAT'S COOKING? Pondering blueberries for a party

As you all know, it is blueberry season in our region of South Carolina. So, as I was shopping for something to make for a birthday party this coming weekend, I looked at blueberries in my local grocer’s produce section and at a nearby produce stand. I found some really plump, juicy specimens at both places and thought about the fact that fresh fruits are an excellent way to nourish our families and ourselves.
For convenience, your local grocery store and certified roadside stands are well stocked with berries right now. If you decide to go to a pick-your-own patch it will require a bit of labor, but it may become a wonderful field trip for you, your children and/or grandchildren. Whatever your source of blueberries, I guarantee that the end result will be so very rewarding if you combine the fruit you select with the following recipes and create some delicious memories.
Perfect summer blueberry muffins
(This recipe, shared in 2011 by Albertine “Teeny” Taylor of Cameron, will yield muffins with a velvety texture and excellent flavor.)
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup butter or margarine, at room temperature
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup whole milk
2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 to 1-1/2 cups fresh (or frozen) blueberries
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine sugar, butter or margarine, eggs and milk. Beat these ingredients well. In a separate bowl, combine flour, salt and baking powder. Add the dry ingredients to the sugar mixture and beat until blended (about 1 minute). Fold in the blueberries. Spoon the batter into 18 well-greased muffin cups. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.
Blueberry crunch
(This recipe is from my Aunt Frances Metts of Harleyville.)
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated white sugar
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
4 cups fresh blueberries
1 box yellow cake mix
1-1/2 sticks margarine or butter
Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan with butter and preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the two types of sugar. Sprinkle the sugar into the bottom of the baking pan. Pour the chopped nuts over the sugar. Add the blueberries, spreading them evenly over the sugar and nuts. Cover these ingredients evenly with dry cake mix. Press down in pan over the other ingredients. Melt the margarine/butter and pour it over the cake mix as evenly as possible. Bake this at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. The top should be lightly browned. Serve this “Crunch” warm, topped with ice cream or Cool Whip.
‘Like Magic’ blueberry tea cake
3/4 stick butter or margarine, melted
1 cup sugar
1 cup flour
1 cup milk
3/4 teaspoon cinnamon
3 cups fresh blueberries, washed, patted dry, coated with sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Pour the melted butter or margarine into an 8x12 glass or aluminum baking dish.
In a large bowl, mix the sugar, flour, milk and cinnamon until a smooth batter is formed. Pour the batter into the baking dish on top of the melted butter. DO NOT STIR.
In a separate bowl, sprinkle the sweetened blueberries with lemon juice; then pour the blueberries into the center of the baking dish on top of the batter. Again, DO NOT STIR. Bake this at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Serve it warm.
Blueberry, cherry, cranberry salad
2-1/2 cups water
3 (3-ounce) packages black cherry-flavored gelatin
2 cups Coca-Cola (name-brand, regular)
16-ounce can whole-berry cranberry sauce
15-ounce can pitted Bing cherries (drained and quartered)
1 cup blueberries (large ones quartered, others halved)
2 cups chopped pecans, slightly toasted
Bring 2-1/2 cups water to a boil in a large saucepan over high heat. Remove the pan from the heat. Add the gelatin and stir until the gelatin totally dissolves.
Stir the Coca-Cola, blueberries, cranberry sauce, cherries and chopped pecans into the gelatin mixture. Pour this mixture into a lightly greased 13-x9-inch glass dish. Cover the dish and chill the “salad” for eight hours or until it is firm. Cut the salad into squares and serve it on leaves of Romaine or iceberg lettuce.
