WHAT'S COOKING? Pondering blueberries for a party

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine sugar, butter or margarine, eggs and milk. Beat these ingredients well. In a separate bowl, combine flour, salt and baking powder. Add the dry ingredients to the sugar mixture and beat until blended (about 1 minute). Fold in the blueberries. Spoon the batter into 18 well-greased muffin cups. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.

Blueberry crunch

Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan with butter and preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the two types of sugar. Sprinkle the sugar into the bottom of the baking pan. Pour the chopped nuts over the sugar. Add the blueberries, spreading them evenly over the sugar and nuts. Cover these ingredients evenly with dry cake mix. Press down in pan over the other ingredients. Melt the margarine/butter and pour it over the cake mix as evenly as possible. Bake this at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. The top should be lightly browned. Serve this “Crunch” warm, topped with ice cream or Cool Whip.