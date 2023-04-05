This past weekend, as I was beginning to write this week’s column, I thought about my personal morning devotions, all of which have focused on the approach of Easter — the day that Christ arose and gave us the most wonderful expression of love — the gift of salvation! I know that my family members and I plan to attend church on Easter Sunday in honor of that ultimate sacrifice Jesus made for us all. He lived to be our loving example, died on the cross and rose again to provide eternal life for everyone.

After church we will enjoy fellowship and a family meal together. Considering what to make for this meal, I thought about two readers’ email requests for our family’s popular teriyaki chicken recipe. And, I agree with everyone who insists that this particular chicken dish is easy to make, as well quite flavorful and nutritious. Best of all, it can be cooked ahead of time. All of these chicken recipes are good enough to serve to company — even as an entrée on your family’s Easter dinner table.

Best teriyaki chicken

2-1/2 pounds of chicken tender strips, cut in 1/2-inch cubes

3 or 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 bottle Kikkoman Teriyaki Baste and Glaze

3 or 4 tablespoons Kikkoman soy sauce

1 lemon, cut and squeezed

1/4 cup of sugar

2 teaspoons butter

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

In a large, heavy skillet, cook the chicken strips on medium high for eight to 10 minutes in the olive oil, stirring occasionally. Then add the glaze, soy sauce, juice of the lemon, sugar, butter, salt and pepper. Cook for another 10 to 15 minutes or until the glaze thickens. Stir this scrumptious entrée occasionally. This simple, yet delicious recipe makes six servings.

Grilled chicken breasts

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 teaspoons blackening seasoning

Preheat the grill. Rub the chicken breasts with olive oil and then the seasoning. Grill the chicken for eight minutes on each side. Pierce it with a fork. If the juices run clear, it is done. If not, of course, grill it a few minutes more on each side. Neatly slice the chicken breasts. You may choose to serve it plain or to top each piece with thinly sliced, grilled onions and/or mushrooms, crumbled feta or goat cheese or another topping of your preference.

Baked chicken Parmesan

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 broiler fryers, cut up

1 teaspoon leaf oregano, crumbled

1 teaspoon salt

Paprika

1 can (6 ounces) sliced mushrooms (optional)

1/4 cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Line a 15x10x1-inch pan with aluminum foil. Pour the vegetable oil into the pan and heat it in the oven for 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven. Very carefully place the chicken pieces, skin-side-down, in the hot oil. Sprinkle them with 1/2 teaspoon oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt and paprika. Bake the chicken for 30 minutes.

Turn the chicken pieces skin-side-up. Sprinkle the pieces with the remaining oregano and salt. Dust them again with paprika. Bake the chicken for 15 more minutes. Baste the chicken pieces with the pan drippings. Pour mushrooms and liquid over chicken. Sprinkle the chicken pieces with cheese. Bake them for 10 more minutes. This recipe makes eight servings.

Spicy citrus chicken

2 sheets (12x18-inches each) Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil

1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken tenders

1 cup instant rice, uncooked

2 cups sliced celery

1/3 cup orange marmalade

2 to 3 tablespoons spicy Szechuan sauce

11-ounce can of mandarin oranges, drained but juice reserved

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. Center half of chicken tenders on each sheet of foil. Arrange half of the rice around each serving of chicken. Top the rice and chicken with celery, orange marmalade and Szechuan sauce. Using a slotted spoon, spoon the oranges over the ingredients; reserve the juice. Bring up the sides of the foil; double fold the top and one end to make a packet with the foil. Through the open end of the packet, pour in half of the reserved mandarin orange juice. Double-fold the open end to seal the packet, leaving room for heat circulation inside. Repeat to make two packets.

Place the foil packets on a cookie sheet and bake the chicken for 25 minutes at 450 degrees. Stir before serving. This recipe makes two servings.

Chicken-shrimp supreme

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter

1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms

2 tablespoons sliced green onion

2 cans condensed cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup sherry

1/2 cup light cream

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese

2 cups cut-up cooked chicken

2 cups cooked shrimp

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

In a 3-quart saucepan, melt the butter. Add the mushrooms and onion, and sauté them for five minutes. Add the soup, and gradually stir in the sherry and light cream. Add the cheese and heat over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the cheese is melted. Add the chicken and shrimp, and thoroughly heat to serving temperature. (Do not bring this mixture to a boil.) Just before serving, stir in the parsley. Serve this entrée over warm rice. This recipe makes eight lovely servings. (This dish may be prepared ahead of time, covered and refrigerated, and reheated just before serving.)