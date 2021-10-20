WHAT'S COOKING? Pineapple upside-down cake yummy birthday choice

Melt the butter in a 9- x 13-inch baking pan. Stir in the brown sugar and 2 tablespoons of the pineapple juice. Be sure this mixture is evenly distributed over the bottom of the pan. Place the drained pineapple slices in a single layer on top of the melted butter in the bottom of the pan. Set the pan aside and be certain your oven is set at 350 degrees.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, use an electric hand mixer to cream the butter and sugar. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the flour alternately with the milk to the creamed mixture, beating well. Add the vanilla extract and beat just enough to be sure the vanilla is well incorporated into the batter. Very slowly pour the batter into the 9-x13-inch pan so that the pineapple slices will stay in place. Bake this cake at 350 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes, until the cake is golden brown. Allow it to cool for about 15 minutes before inverting it onto a rectangular cake container. This upside-down cake is so moist and flavorful!