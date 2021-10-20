WHAT'S COOKING? Pineapple upside-down cake yummy birthday choice

My birthday is next week and I am looking forward to having a “good reason” to indulge in a few slices of awesome cake. You see, when we were growing up my mother baked each person’s favorite cake on their birthday. We looked forward to her cakes almost as much as we did getting to have our friends and extended family over to celebrate on our special day.
Oddly as it may seem, five out of the six of us preferred Mom’s rich, buttery Pineapple Upside-Down Cake, which she made with quality ingredients, including an extra measure of “TLC” (tender loving care). We reckoned that her love for us all was why the food she made always tasted exquisite.
In keeping with that tradition, I plan to make an upside-down cake the day before my birthday so I may start enjoying it for breakfast on my special day. If you have never made this cake, please try it or try one of the other pineapple-containing recipes below. They will add flavor to your fall and holiday season … maybe even to your birthday if you so choose.
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
For the pineapple layer:
1 stick butter, room temperature
1 box Dixie Crystal light brown sugar
1 large (20-ounce) can pineapple slices, drained (reserve 2 tablespoons juice)
Melt the butter in a 9- x 13-inch baking pan. Stir in the brown sugar and 2 tablespoons of the pineapple juice. Be sure this mixture is evenly distributed over the bottom of the pan. Place the drained pineapple slices in a single layer on top of the melted butter in the bottom of the pan. Set the pan aside and be certain your oven is set at 350 degrees.
For the cake layer:
1 cup butter, room temperature
2 cups sugar
4 eggs
3-1/4 cups self-rising flour (I use White Lily.)
1-1/4 cup whole milk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, use an electric hand mixer to cream the butter and sugar. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the flour alternately with the milk to the creamed mixture, beating well. Add the vanilla extract and beat just enough to be sure the vanilla is well incorporated into the batter. Very slowly pour the batter into the 9-x13-inch pan so that the pineapple slices will stay in place. Bake this cake at 350 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes, until the cake is golden brown. Allow it to cool for about 15 minutes before inverting it onto a rectangular cake container. This upside-down cake is so moist and flavorful!
Pineapple ‘N Orange Cake
1 box yellow cake mix (your choice)
4 eggs
1/2 cup oil
1 small (11-ounce) can mandarin oranges (don’t drain)
1 large (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple (drain juice, reserve juice)
1 large tub Cool Whip
1 small box instant vanilla pudding
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 8-inch or 9-inch cake pans. Mix the dry cake mix, 4 eggs, 1/2 cup oil and oranges and bake as the cake box directs. After five minutes of cooling time, invert the layers onto plates. Allow the layers to cool. Evenly spoon the reserved pineapple juice over them.
To make the frosting, stir together the Cool Whip, dry vanilla pudding mix and crushed pineapple. Frost the layers before you stack them to make a delicious layer cake.
Low-fat Pineapple Cake
1/2 cup egg substitute
2 cups granulated sugar, sifted once
2 cups self-rising flour, sifted once
1 large (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, juice included
1 cup chopped nuts, plus extra to sprinkle on top (optional)
Frosting:
1 (8-ounce) package fat-free cream cheese, room temperature
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-x13-inch pan with vegetable cooking spray. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the egg substitute and granulated sugar together. Add the sifted flour to the egg mixture and beat with an electric mixer until ingredients are well combined. Add the pineapple, juice and all, and continue to mix until blended. Stir in the vanilla. Stir in the nuts (if using). Pour and scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Test for doneness by sticking a toothpick in the very center. If there is batter on the toothpick, bake the cake longer (increments of 10 minutes) until the toothpick comes out clean.
While the cake is baking, make the frosting. In a medium bowl, stir the cream cheese with a wire whisk, not with a mixer (fat-free cream cheese gets thin if beaten with an electric mixer). Gradually whip in the confectioners’ sugar and then stir in the vanilla. Cool the cake about 10 minutes and frost it. If the frosting is thin, pour it on the cake anyway. It will still taste delicious.
Easiest Pineapple Cake
1 box Angel Food Cake mix
1 large (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained, juice reserved
1 container Cool Whip Lite
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-x13-inch glass or aluminum baking dish.
Dip out one cup of the crushed pineapple and put it and the reserved juice into a large bowl with the dry cake mix. Simply stir by hand until the ingredients are well combined. Don’t add anything else. Pour this batter into the prepared pan and bake for 23 to 25 minutes or until the top of the cake begins to crack (use the toothpick test for doneness). Allow the cake to cool for about 15 minutes before inverting it onto an oblong cake plate. You may choose to frost it directly in the pan. Be sure this cake is completely cool before frosting it.
To make the frosting, simply dump the rest of the crushed pineapple into a medium bowl. Put the entire contents of the lite whipped topping container into the bowl. Stir the whipped topping and pineapple until it is well blended. Frost the cake and refrigerate it until you are ready to serve it. This makes a light, refreshing dessert.
