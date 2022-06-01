WHAT'S COOKING?: Pie, bread made with veggies

On May 18, my column about summer squash included meal recipes. Since then, three readers have asked if I would please run the squash custard pie and the recipes for sweet squash bread and zucchini bread that I ran some time ago. All three folks had cooked them but can’t find the recipes at this point. Well, I am happy they enjoyed them enough to remember just how good they tasted and to ask for recipe reruns.

We’ll start with my Aunt Stella’s Squash Custard Pie, which is totally delicious and filled with homegrown nutrition. Too, summer squash and zucchini may be prepared into slightly sweet breads. The three breads below are good as dinner breads or as desserts any time of year. Too, you may cut a slice, toast it and drizzle it with honey and/or butter for a change-of-pace breakfast. These recipes are simple country cooking ideas, and I hope you’ll enjoy them.

Squash Custard Pie

1/2 stick butter

3/4 cup sugar

3 large eggs, beaten

1-1/2 cup grated squash

2 tablespoons self-rising flour

3 teaspoons lemon extract

1 lightly baked piecrust

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs, then squash, flour and lemon extract. Stir until well combined. Pour into the piecrust. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Let it “stand” until cool before serving.

Sweet squash bread

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla

1-1/2 cup coarsely shredded, tightly packed squash (summer or zucchini)

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-x-5-x-3-inch loaf pan. In a medium bowl, combine all of the dry ingredients, except the sugar, thoroughly. Set this bowl aside. In a large bowl, beat the eggs well. Add the sugar, oil and vanilla. Beat these ingredients until they are well combined (about three minutes). Stir in the squash. Add the dry ingredients. Stir them just until the dry ingredients are moistened. Pour this mixture into a loaf pan. Bake this batter in the prepared pan at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean. Cool the pan for 10 minutes on a wire rack. Then remove the bread from the pan and eat it warm or allow it to totally cool. When the loaf is completely cooled, wrap it with plastic wrap or place it in an airtight container.

Zucchini bread

with raisins ‘n walnuts

(Makes 2 loaves)

2-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1/2 teaspoon mace

1 cup oil

3 large eggs, beaten

1-1/2 cups firmly packed brown sugar

2 cups shredded, unpeeled zucchini

1 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 cup raisins

3/4 cup chopped black walnuts.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Soak the raisins in extremely hot water for 15 minutes and drain them well. In a large mixing bowl, sift to combine the dry ingredients together. In another mixing bowl combine the oil, eggs, vanilla and sugar. Stir the zucchini into the egg mixture. Stir in the nuts and raisins. Add the flour mixture gradually to the batter. Spoon the batter into two greased and floured loaf pans. Bake these loaves at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of each loaf comes out clean. Cool the bread in the pans for 10 minutes. Then remove the bread from the pans and finish the cooling process on wire racks. When the loaves are completely cooled, wrap them with plastic wrap or place them in an airtight container.

For apple bread: Prepare the recipe, except substitute 2 cups shredded peeled apple for the shredded zucchini. Be sure to bake as directed.

Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo. com

