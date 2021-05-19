WHAT'S COOKING? Perfect time for patriotic desserts

Red velvet cupcakes

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream the butter, sugar and eggs. Add the red food coloring. Using a separate bowl, sift and measure the flour. Put the flour back into the sifter and add the salt and cocoa powder to the sifter; and, sift again. Add the flour mixture, vanilla and buttermilk to the creamed mixture and beat it well. In a small cup, stir the baking soda and vinegar. Pour it into the batter, but don’t beat it. Instead, fold it in with a spoon or spatula. Pour this into two 12-count cupcake pans the cups of which have been “greased” with butter or lined with paper or foil cupcake liners. (OR, if you prefer, pour the batter into three greased and floured 9-inch cake pans that have been lined with parchment paper.) Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Let the cupcakes cool completely before frosting and decorating them. (OR, let the cake layers cool for 10 minutes before inverting the layers onto a flat surface to let them cool completely before frosting and decorating them.) The Butter Frosting recipe is below.