WHAT'S COOKING? Perfect time for patriotic desserts

During a recent meeting of our chapter of the American Legion Auxiliary, we enthusiastic members unanimously decided to spend one day of our upcoming Memorial Day weekend representing our area by attending the state Auxiliary conference. After the meeting I thought about the many members of my family and our community who served or are serving in the military to keep our nation “free.” Then my thoughts turned to what I might make to take to a Memorial Day get together I hope to attend. Having eaten so many strawberries over the past month or so and anticipating blueberry season, I suddenly thought: These red and blue fruits evenly spaced atop a “delight” base is a dessert I want to create.
Yes, for celebrations you can grill about any kind of entree under the sun — pork, beef, chicken, fish, seafood … and/or grill some corn on the cob and other vegetables to round out the meal. But, for dessert purposes, let’s think “red, white and blue” and stir up at least one of the desserts below. You may actually use any red and blue fruits you like. Just be sure to wash and drain or pat-dry the fruit well. And, when you are celebrating on May 31, please take time to remember those who died while serving, those who bravely served and those who are continuing to defend us every day.
Red, white and blueberry delight
Layer one
1-1/2 cup self-rising flour
1 stick butter, softened
1 cup finely chopped pecans (optional)
Pinch of salt
In a medium bowl, combine these four ingredients and press the mixture into the bottom of a 9-x13-inch glass baking dish. Bake this “crust” at 300 degrees until it is lightly browned (about 15 minutes). Set it aside to cool completely.
Layer two
16 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
1 box 10X powdered sugar
16-ounce container of Cool Whip
In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine these ingredients until the mixture is quite creamy, then spread it over Layer One after it has completely cooled. Put this in the refrigerator until you are ready to top it with strawberries and blueberries.
Layer three
2 cups blueberries, rinsed, drained
2 cups strawberries, rinsed, drained
To create a sense of patriotism for Memorial Day, the Fourth of July or Veterans Day, wash and dry some whole blueberries and sliced strawberries and distribute them atop the second layer. If you want to get very artistic, you can design an American flag using these fruits (and/or pitted cherries or raspberries patted dry so that juice doesn't “run” all over the second layer). Cover the dish loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate it overnight. Keep it cold until dessert time. This recipe makes plenty for a crowd.
Red velvet cupcakes
1-1/2 sticks unsalted butter
2-1/4 cups sugar
3 medium or large eggs
3 small bottles red food coloring
3-3/4 cups sifted plain flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups buttermilk
3/4 teaspoons baking soda
1-1/2 teaspoons white vinegar
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream the butter, sugar and eggs. Add the red food coloring. Using a separate bowl, sift and measure the flour. Put the flour back into the sifter and add the salt and cocoa powder to the sifter; and, sift again. Add the flour mixture, vanilla and buttermilk to the creamed mixture and beat it well. In a small cup, stir the baking soda and vinegar. Pour it into the batter, but don’t beat it. Instead, fold it in with a spoon or spatula. Pour this into two 12-count cupcake pans the cups of which have been “greased” with butter or lined with paper or foil cupcake liners. (OR, if you prefer, pour the batter into three greased and floured 9-inch cake pans that have been lined with parchment paper.) Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Let the cupcakes cool completely before frosting and decorating them. (OR, let the cake layers cool for 10 minutes before inverting the layers onto a flat surface to let them cool completely before frosting and decorating them.) The Butter Frosting recipe is below.
Butter Frosting
4 tablespoons cornstarch
1-1/2 cups cold water
4 sticks butter or margarine
1-1/2 boxes 10X powdered sugar, sifted
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
In a saucepan, combine the cornstarch and cold water. Cook it over medium heat, stirring continually, until it thickens. It doesn’t take long. Set this aside and let it cool. In a large bowl, combine the butter or margarine, powdered sugar (sifted) and vanilla. Beat well with an electric hand mixer. Then beat in the cornstarch mixture. Beat it until the mixture looks like whipped cream. Frosts 24 to 30 cupcakes depending on how thick you frost them. Use red, white and blue sprinkles and/or other patriotic decorations on the tops.
Exquisite strawberry pie
1 9-inch pie crust
OR 1 large Keebler graham cracker pie crust
Filling
1 cup sugar
1-1/2 cups water
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 cups fresh strawberries, some whole, some cut in chunks
2 small boxes (3-ounce) strawberry Jell-O
1 cup fresh blueberries washed, drained, optional
16-ounce container of Cool Whip, optional
If you are using a regular pie crust, bake it at 350 degrees until it is very lightly browned (5 to 10 minutes). Set it aside to cool while you make the filling.
Filling: In a small saucepan, combine sugar, water and cornstarch. Bring these ingredients to a boil, stirring constantly; reduce the heat to between medium and low and continue to simmer, stirring frequently, until the mixture is clear and thickened. Remove the saucepan from the heat and immediately stir in both boxes of dry Jell-O. Refrigerate the mixture – in the pan – until it is slightly congealed. Stir in the strawberries and pour this filling into any type of pie shell you choose. Chill the pie until the contents are firm. It is actually best when chilled overnight.
Optional: Place some blueberries among the strawberries if you want to create a “patriotic” look. Too, you may put dollops of Cool Whip on top of each serving.
‘Patriotic’ Classic Cheesecake
Crust
3 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/3 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3/4 cup butter softened
Filling
3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
1-1/4 cups sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons plain flour
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 eggs, room temperature
1/2 cup whole milk
Topping
2 cups fresh strawberries and/or raspberries, washed, drained, sliced
2 cups blueberries, washed, well drained
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, stir together the four crust ingredients. Press the mixture firmly onto the bottom and halfway up the sides of a 9-inch spring-form pan that has been “lightly greased” with butter.
In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese until it is light and fluffy. Gradually beat in the sugar, flour and vanilla extract until these ingredients are fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating at low speed just until the ingredients are blended. Stir in the milk until the batter is of an even consistency. Pour this mixture over the crust. Place the spring-form pan on a cookie sheet or other shallow pan and place the cheesecake into the preheated oven.
Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes. Cheesecake is done when it springs back when lightly touched in the center (cheesecake will shake slightly when moved). Remove the cheesecake from the oven and gently run a knife around the inside edge of the pan.
Cool the cheesecake on a wire rack at room temperature for one hour. Chill the cheesecake in the refrigerator for at least four hours so that it cools to the very center. Remove the pan from the refrigerator and release the spring to separate the sides of the pan from the bottom. For patriotic holidays, you may top the cheesecake with the fresh fruit to create a red, white and blue design.
Easy Patriotic Sugar Cookie
1 20-ounce package refrigerated sugar cookie dough (or other flavor)
1 (16-ounce) container Cool Whip
1 box 10X powdered sugar
2 cups red fruit, such as strawberries or raspberries, washed, drained, sliced
2 cups blueberries, washed, drained
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Press the cookie dough evenly into a “lightly buttered” standard cookie sheet or 12-inch pizza pan. Bake it at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, until the cookie is lightly browned. Allow it to cool completely.
In a medium bowl, stir the whipped topping and powdered sugar together. Spread the mixture on top of the cookie crust. Distribute the fruit on top to create a patriotic design.
Variation of Sugar Cookie Topping
Prepare the cookie crust and fruit as described above. BUT, in a medium bowl, beat 2 (8-ounce) blocks of cream cheese and 12-ounces of apricot preserves until the mixture is creamy. Stir in 2 cups of whipped topping, and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice until the mixture has a smooth consistency. Spread this on top of the sugar cookie. Decoratively distribute the fruit on top.
