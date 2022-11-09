WHAT'S COOKING?: Pear recipes offer fabulous flavor

I was pleasantly surprised this past week by readers’ emails in which they expressed their hopes for pear recipes. “I clipped your column on apple recipes back at the end of September, and I keep looking for you to share some pear recipes,” one reader wrote. “Will you please share a few because I have a friend whose pear tree is heavy laden and she is offering to share some pears with me.”

My response was, “As we all know, apples and pears are two healthful fruits of autumn that may bring a salad to life, add character when added to cakes and pies and send your senses soaring when you sink your teeth into a warm, bubbly cobbler. I have been enjoying fresh apples and pears in as many kitchen creations as I possibly can during these cool mornings and evenings.

“As for delicious fall fruit recipes, of course a dish of peeled, sliced, lightly sweetened pears would be simple, yet perfect for dessert. But, you may also ‘zap’ pears in the microwave for a few minutes to ‘stew’ them? Then sprinkle them with some sugar, Splenda or Stevia and lightly dust them with cinnamon and/or nutmeg. Zap them another minute or so to let the flavors meld. You can top a dish of warm pears with whipped topping, frozen yogurt or with ice cream … even melted caramel. It is amazing that a few simple ingredients can yield a dessert that tastes luxurious."

Baked pears

8 well ripened pears

1/2 cup raisins or mixed dried fruit bits

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 cup apple juice

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Wash, peel and slice the pears into medium-thick slices. Place the slices in a square casserole dish that has been “greased” with butter or margarine. In a bowl, combine the raisins or mixed dried fruit bits, brown sugar and cinnamon. Spoon this mixture evenly over the pear slices. Sprinkle the apple juice across the top of the dry mixture. Bake this dessert at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until the pears are tender. Serve this dessert warm on top of a nice slice of pound cake, topped with ice cream ... or with cake and ice cream! This recipe makes four dessert servings.

Pear cobbler

Filling

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 cup water

4 cups fresh pear slices

Topping

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 heaping tablespoon margarine or butter

1 large egg, well beaten

3 tablespoons milk

For the filling: In a saucepan, combine 1/2 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon cornstarch. Add 1/4 cup water and stir well. Stir in the pear slices and cook on low heat, stirring frequently, until thickened and bubbly. Pour this filling into an 8x8x2-inch baking dish that has been “greased” with butter or margarine. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

For the topping: In a large bowl, mix the flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon. Cut in the margarine until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a separate bowl, combine the egg and milk. Add this to the flour mixture, stirring to moisten the flour mixture. Drop the topping into mounds on top of the filling. Gently smooth it out. Bake this dessert at 400 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes, until the topping is golden grown. Serve this cobbler with ice cream or frozen yogurt if desired. This recipe makes six servings.

Pear casserole

1-1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup self-rising flour

4 cups stewed pears, drained, cut in small chunks

2 cups grated medium cheddar cheese

1 stack Ritz crackers, crushed

1 stick margarine

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Mix the sugar and flour in a large bowl. Add the drained pear chunks and cheese. Pour this mixture into a medium casserole dish and sprinkle crushed crackers on top. Melt the butter, drizzle it evenly over the crackers and bake the casserole at 325 degrees for 30 minutes.

Heart warming pear crisp

5 tablespoons cold butter, plus more for greasing the pan

6 cups pitted, sliced pears (2 to 3 pounds)

Juice of 1/2 lemon

2/3 cups packed brown sugar

1/2 cup rolled oats (not instant oats)

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup chopped nuts, optional

1 cup vanilla ice cream or whipped cream (optional)

Heat the oven to 400 F. Cut the 5 tablespoons of butter into 1/4-inch bits and put them in the fridge or freezer. Lightly butter a square baking pan. In a large bowl, toss the pears with the lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of the brown sugar and spread them out in the prepared pan.

Combine the chilled pieces of butter with the remaining brown sugar, the oats, the flour, the salt and the nuts if you're using them in a food processor and pulse a few times, then process a few seconds more, until everything is combined but not too finely ground. (To mix this by hand, mash the mixture together between your fingers.)

Crumble the topping over the pears and bake this “Crisp” for 30 to 40 minutes, until the topping is browned and the pears are tender and bubbling. Serve hot, warm, or at room temperature. This recipe makes six to eight servings.

Pear torte

1-1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, soft and at room temperature

1/4 cup sugar plus 1 tablespoon sugar

2 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup milk

1 medium pear, washed, cored and cut into 1/4-inch slices

3 tablespoons lightly toasted, sliced almonds (optional)

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease and flour an 8-inch Pyrex square pan, 2-inches deep. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, beat the butter and 1/4 cup sugar with an electric mixer just until combined. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat until well blended. Alternately add the dry ingredients and the milk, stirring gently between additions, until just blended. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan.

Arrange the pear slices on top, pressing in slightly, and sprinkle with remaining sugar and nuts, if using nuts. Bake about 45 minutes or until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Serve this torte warm or at room temperature. This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.