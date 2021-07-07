WHAT'S COOKING? 'Peachy' summertime desserts

I am truly thankful that locally grown fresh peaches are now for sale at many places in our area. For maximum flavor infusion, I found that it is easy to grab a half dozen peaches or so on my way home so that I may stir up a totally fresh after-dinner treat. You, too, may want to stop at your local grocery store or roadside stand so that you may stir up your first peach cobbler of the summer. You and your family will be so very happy you did. After you have a dose of peachy-cinnamon goodness, I know you will agree that cobbler, along with chocolate delight, strawberry shortcake and banana pudding, have come to be quintessential desserts in Southern homes and eateries. In fact, in our family peach cobbler and ice cream are sometimes the preferred birthday “treat” instead of cake and ice cream!
That shared, please make note that all of the recipes below may also be used for blackberries, blueberries, cherries, raspberries or other fruits. So, go ahead and bake them. They are pretty much foolproof and delicious … sure to bring a smile to everyone who tries them.
Mom’s old-fashioned peach cobbler
Filling
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/4 cup water
4 cups fresh peach slices
Topping
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3 tablespoon margarine or butter
1 large egg, well beaten
3 tablespoons milk
1/2 cup sugar-cinnamon mix
For the filling: In a saucepan, combine 1/2 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon cornstarch. Add 1/4 cup water and stir well. Stir in the peach slices and cook on low heat, stirring frequently, until thickened and bubbly. Pour this filling into an 8x8x2-inch baking dish that has been “greased” with butter or margarine. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees,
For the topping: In a large bowl, mix the flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon. Cut in the margarine until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a separate bowl, combine the egg and milk. Add this to the flour mixture, stirring to moisten the flour mixture. Drop the topping into mounds on top of the filling. Gently smooth it out. Sprinkle the sugar-cinnamon mix evenly over the top. Bake this dessert at 400 degrees for 30 minutes or until the topping is golden grown.
Southern peach compote
4 cups peeled, pitted, chopped peaches, well drained
1/2 cup mixed dried fruit bits
5 tablespoons light brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/3 cup peach juice (or orange juice concentrate)
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Place the peaches in a square casserole dish that has been “greased” with butter or margarine. In a bowl, combine the mixed dried fruit bits, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Spoon this mixture evenly over the peaches. Sprinkle the peach juice (or orange juice concentrate) across the top of the dry mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, or until the top is nicely browned. Serve this compote warm with ice cream on top or on top of pound cake. This recipe makes four servings.
Peach-perfect tea cake
1/2 stick butter (Land ‘O Lakes)
1 cup self-rising flour (White Lily)
1 cup sugar
1 cup milk
3/4 teaspoon cinnamon
3 cups fresh peaches, cut into small pieces and sweetened to taste
2 teaspoons lemon juice
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Melt the butter in an 8-x12-inch glass or metal baking dish. Remove the dish from the oven, but leave the oven on to preheat. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, milk and cinnamon until the ingredients form a smooth batter. Pour the batter into the baking dish on top of the melted butter. DO NOT STIR IT.
In a separate bowl, sprinkle the peach pieces with the lemon juice. Pour these fruit pieces into the center of the baking dish, on top of the batter. AGAIN, DO NOT STIR IT. Bake this tea cake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Always serve tea cake warm. It is yummy enough alone, but you may choose to top each piece with a dusting of confectioner’s sugar, a scoop of ice cream or dollop of whipped cream.
