WHAT'S COOKING? 'Peachy' summertime desserts

I am truly thankful that locally grown fresh peaches are now for sale at many places in our area. For maximum flavor infusion, I found that it is easy to grab a half dozen peaches or so on my way home so that I may stir up a totally fresh after-dinner treat. You, too, may want to stop at your local grocery store or roadside stand so that you may stir up your first peach cobbler of the summer. You and your family will be so very happy you did. After you have a dose of peachy-cinnamon goodness, I know you will agree that cobbler, along with chocolate delight, strawberry shortcake and banana pudding, have come to be quintessential desserts in Southern homes and eateries. In fact, in our family peach cobbler and ice cream are sometimes the preferred birthday “treat” instead of cake and ice cream!