WHAT'S COOKING? Peaches yielding flavor, nutrients

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In honor of peach season, which just got under way, I want to remind you about the importance of ingesting plenty of fruit in recipes for the purpose of boosting your immune system and energy level. Thumbing through my recipes a few days ago, I found a few truly delicious and healthy recipes you may want to try if you are struggling with weariness due, in part, to the extreme heat. The first recipe was a favorite that one of my T&D friends shared with me many years ago — a truly delicious recipe for Easy Fruit Pizza.

Remember that a dose of vitamin-packed fruit like peaches, kiwi, and strawberries, blueberries, etc. will surely give you a dose of vitamins any time of year. Pretty much all of the children and grandchildren in our family are crazy about fruit. They'd rather have fruit for dessert than a cookie. That said, I hope you enjoy these recipes and they will bring you improved health and your taste buds abundant happiness.

Easy fruit pizza

1 20-ounce package refrigerated cookie dough, any flavor

3 cups thawed Cool Whip

1/2 box 10X powdered sugar

2 cups assorted fruit as desired, such as sliced peaches, bananas, kiwi, blueberries, strawberries, or crushed pineapple, etc.