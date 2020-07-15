WHAT'S COOKING? Peaches yielding flavor, nutrients

In honor of peach season, which just got under way, I want to remind you about the importance of ingesting plenty of fruit in recipes for the purpose of boosting your immune system and energy level. Thumbing through my recipes a few days ago, I found a few truly delicious and healthy recipes you may want to try if you are struggling with weariness due, in part, to the extreme heat. The first recipe was a favorite that one of my T&D friends shared with me many years ago — a truly delicious recipe for Easy Fruit Pizza.
Remember that a dose of vitamin-packed fruit like peaches, kiwi, and strawberries, blueberries, etc. will surely give you a dose of vitamins any time of year. Pretty much all of the children and grandchildren in our family are crazy about fruit. They'd rather have fruit for dessert than a cookie. That said, I hope you enjoy these recipes and they will bring you improved health and your taste buds abundant happiness.
Easy fruit pizza
1 20-ounce package refrigerated cookie dough, any flavor
3 cups thawed Cool Whip
1/2 box 10X powdered sugar
2 cups assorted fruit as desired, such as sliced peaches, bananas, kiwi, blueberries, strawberries, or crushed pineapple, etc.
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Press cookie dough evenly into a 12-inch pizza pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden brown. Cool completely. Slice fruit and drain juice from fruit. In a medium bowl, stir whipped topping and powdered sugar together. Spread the mixture on top of the cookie crust. Evenly distribute varieties of fruit on top. Slice into 12 slices.
Variation of fruit pizza
Prepare the cookie crust and fruit as described above. In a medium bowl, beat 2 blocks (8 ounces) (of regular or low-fat) cream cheese and 12-ounces apricot preserves until creamy. Stir in 2 cups whipped topping, and 2 teaspoons lemon juice until the mixture has a smooth consistency. Spread this on top of the cookie crust. Evenly distribute varieties of fruit on top. Slice this creamy, nutritious pizza into 12 slices.
Peach crisp
Filling
6 cups sliced peaches
2 to 4 tablespoons sugar
Topping
1/2 cup regular rolled oats
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 cup butter (or Parkay), room temperature
1/2 cup finely chopped pecans
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. For the filling: Place the fruit in an 8-x 1-1/2 inch round baking dish. Stir in the sugar. For the topping: In a medium mixing bowl, combine the oats, brown sugar, flour, nutmeg, ginger and cinnamon. Cut in the margarine or butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the nuts. Sprinkle the topping evenly over the filling. Bake this dessert at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until the peaches are tender (fork test) and the topping is lightly golden brown. This recipe makes six servings.
Baked peaches
8 well ripened peaches
1/2 cup raisins or mixed dried fruit bits
4 tablespoons light brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/3 cup apple juice
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Wash, peel and slice the peaches into thick slices. Place the slices in a square casserole dish that has been “greased” with butter or margarine. In a bowl, combine the raisins or mixed fruit, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Spoon this mixture evenly over the peach slices. Sprinkle the apple juice across the top of the dry mixture. Bake this dessert at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, or until the peaches are tender. This recipe makes four servings.
Choose-a-fruit frozen yogurt
(For this recipe, you have to double all ingredients if you use a 4-quart or 5-quart ice cream freezer.)
2 cups cut-up, peeled peaches, fresh or frozen unsweetened strawberries, red raspberries or blueberries, or nectarines
2 (8-ounce) cartons plain yogurt
1/2 to 3/4 cup honey or sugar
In a blender container, blend the fruit until it is smooth. Press the blended fruit through a sieve to remove seeds, if necessary. Stir in the yogurt and honey. Pour this mixture into a 1- to 2-quart ice cream freezer. Freeze according to manufacturer’s directions. Let the frozen yogurt stand at room temperature for 20 minutes before serving. This recipe makes one quart. (This recipe is from an old “Better Homes and Gardens” cookbook.)
