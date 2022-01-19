WHAT'S COOKING? Oyster roasts offer mega-flavor, nutrition

How would you like to spend your Saturday eating your fill of roasted oysters, giving a mega-boost to your immune system and at the same time giving financial support to a worthwhile cause? Believe it or not, all you have to do is go online to buy a ticket(s) to one of the several all-you-can-eat oyster roast fundraisers going on in our great state. Gather up your oyster knife and gloves, perhaps a bottle of hot sauce, and enjoy yourself without dealing with preparation and cleanup. Literally hundreds to thousands of oyster enthusiasts eagerly attend these events, which sometimes offer such dishes as chicken bog, chili, barbecue pork or other alternatives.

In case you weren’t aware, nutritionists now say that oysters are the world’s top zinc-rich food, and because zinc is one of the most important components of the body’s immune system, oysters are now being labeled “super-foods.” Oysters are packed with other essential nutrients, such as protein, vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids. They’re particularly high in vitamin B12, vitamin D and copper. So you may enjoy yourself and feel good knowing that you have boosted your system and helped others in the process.

Please consider attending the Miracle League of Florence’s annual Oyster Roast on January 22 at 6 p.m., at the Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fairgrounds on E. Palmetto Street in Florence. Too, Columbia has its Oyster and Pig Roast Saturday from noon to 5 at City Roots Farm, 1005 Airport Blvd. Search online for more information oyster roasts in your area planned for February, March and April. If you prefer to stir up your own nutritious oyster fare, please consider the following recipes.

Oyster pie

2 pints oysters, drained

1 can cream of mushroom or cream of onion soup, your preference

2 (5-ounce) boxes Oysterette crackers

1 stick of butter, sliced into thin "pats"

Put the soup directly from the can into a bowl. Fill the soup can 3/4 from the top with whole milk. Stir the soup and milk together until the mixture is smooth in consistency. Line a baking dish with a layer of crackers, then a layer of oysters. Repeat, ending with a layer of crackers on top. Pour the soup and milk mixture over the top. Add small pats of butter and sprinkle pepper to suit your taste. Bake the Oyster Pie at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.

Smoked oyster spread

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons mayonnaise or Miracle Whip, your preference

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Vegetable cooking spray

2 (3.66-ounce) cans smoked oysters, drained and chopped

Garnishes: paprika and/or lemon slices

Combine the cream cheese, mayonnaise or Miracle Whip, Worcestershire sauce and garlic powder. Coat a 15-inch-long piece of wax paper with cooking spray. Spread the cream cheese mixture on the paper in a 10-x 6-inch rectangle. Place the chopped oyster pieces evenly over the cheese. Roll this yummy creation up as you would a jellyroll, starting with the long side. Cover the "roll" and chill it. When you are ready to serve this as a "spread," add the garnishes if you opt to use them and serve the spread with bagel chips and/or melba rounds.

Oyster stew

3 tablespoons salted butter

2 bunches green onions, thinly sliced, including both green and white parts

1 small clove garlic, minced

2 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy cream

1/4 cup bourbon

1 cup very rich chicken stock

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

2 pints fresh raw medium oysters, plus 1-1/2 cups of their drained juice

Hot sauce

In a medium-size stockpot over medium heat, melt the butter. When the foaming has subsided, add the onions and garlic and sauté for three to four minutes until they begin to be translucent. Add the milk, cream, bourbon, chicken stock, salt, white pepper, and oyster “liquor”. Bring this mixture to a boil for 10 minutes.

Remove the pot from the heat and add the oysters. They should "steep" in the hot stock for about three minutes, until they are heated through fully and just begin to curl at the edges. Do not overcook them. For optimum results, serve this stew immediately. This recipe serves six people. You may want to keep a bottle of your favorite hot sauce on hand for those who prefer hot sauce with their oysters.

Oyster-crab dressing

(This dressing goes well with any type of broiled, baked, grilled or fried saltwater fish.)

1 (8.8-ounce) package Uncle Ben’s Ready Rice (long-grain wild rice)

1/2 cup Land O Lakes salted butter

1/3 cup chopped white or yellow onion

1/3 cup seeded green bell pepper, chopped

1/2 cup chopped fresh mushroom caps

1 (12-ounce) container fresh oysters, drained

1 pound fresh crabmeat, drained, picked, flaked

1 can cream of onion soup, not diluted

3/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts, lightly toasted

1-1/2 cup crushed Italian-seasoned croutons or breadcrumbs

1/4 teaspoon each salt, black pepper, Cayenne pepper

Prepare the Ready Rice according to the directions on the package. Set the rice aside.

In a large skillet, over medium heat, melt the butter, then add the onion, bell pepper and mushrooms and saute for about 10 minutes (until the vegetables are tender).

Stir in the oysters and crabmeat and cook over medium heat for about 10 minutes. Stir in the rice and soup, pecans or walnuts, croutons or breadcrumbs, salt, black pepper and Cayenne pepper. Cook over low heat, stirring every three minutes for 12 minutes so that the flavors will meld and the dressing will be evenly heated. This recipe makes eight to 10 servings.

