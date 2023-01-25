WHAT'S COOKING?: Oyster Roasts: Enjoy great taste, fellowship, nutrition

Over the past several weeks, I have received many text messages and online invitations to all-you-can-eat oyster roasts. Most all of them are from folks/organizations putting on annual, “established” fund raisers This time of year when I hear my phone “ping” I feel a longing for the wonderful food and fellowship enjoyed at these “benefits” because I have seen firsthand the “good” that these events do for the various causes.

If you’ve never been to one, let me urge you to give it a try. You may become a fan like literally thousands of other folks in our great ocean-front state. That is why it is advisable to go online and buy tickets in advance so that, as the “winter-spring oyster roast season” progresses, you and your “crew” may gather up your oyster knives and gloves … perhaps a bottle of hot sauce … and enjoy yourselves without dealing with preparation and cleanup at home. Please note that if there is a person or two in your group who doesn’t eat roasted oysters, these events almost always offer an alternative such as chicken bog, chili, barbecue pork or other Southern fare.

You may recall that nutritionists tout oysters as a “super-food” because they are the world’s top zinc-rich food, and zinc is one of the most important components in our immune system. Other essential nutrients in oysters include protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, vitamin D and copper. So you may enjoy yourself and feel good knowing that you have boosted your system and helped others in the process.

Simply search the Internet for information on oyster roasts planned from now through April. If you prefer to stir up your own nutritious oyster fare, please consider the following recipes and note that this is a first-run for the Oyster Omelet … YUM! You may also want to try Oyster Pie, Scrumptious Oyster Stew, Oyster-Crab Dressing and/or Smoked Oyster Spread. These are rich with flavor and are not too complicated to prepare.

As for selecting oysters, just buy already-shucked pints of medium-size oysters. The medium-size oysters have the most flavor, and they are available in stores during months with the letter 'r' in their names. Oysters should never have any odor other than just a slight whiff of seawater. If they do, please throw them away immediately. That goes for any other shellfish or fish, too. All of that said, I urge you to be bold and try something new and nutritious!

Oyster omelet

1 tablespoon light cooking oil

1/3 cup chopped white onion

1/4 cup green bell pepper

2 cups fresh oysters

5 large eggs

1 tablespoon whole milk

1/4 cup butter

Pinch cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

In a medium cast iron skillet, saute the onion and bell pepper in the oil until the bits of onion are golden to golden brown. Remove the pan from the heat. Pour the contents into the top pot of a double boiler and add the oysters; stir gently. Heat the oysters for about five minutes or until the skirts curl. In a separate bowl, use a whisk to beat in the eggs and milk until they are kind of foamy. Put the butter into the cast iron skillet and heat it until the butter is melted. Reduce the heat to low and pour the egg/milk mixture into the pan. Use a rubber ladle to move the eggs around in the pan and allow them to cook until they begin to solidify. When the eggs appear almost “done” stir in the chopped onion/oyster mixture. After about a minute, use the ladle to fold the omelet over. Then simply cut it in half and serve. This recipe makes two nice servings.

Oyster pie

1 can cream of mushroom or cream of onion soup, your preference

3/4 soup can of whole milk

2 (5-ounce) boxes Oysterette crackers

2 pints oysters, drained

1 stick of butter, sliced into thin "pats"

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

Put the soup directly from the can into a bowl. Fill the soup can 3/4 from the top with whole milk. Stir the soup and milk together until the mixture is smooth in consistency. Line a baking dish with a layer of Oysterette crackers, then a layer of oysters, then a layer of crackers, then a layer of oysters and end with a layer of crackers on top. Gently pour the soup/milk mixture over the top. Add small pats of butter and sprinkle the top with white pepper. Bake the at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.

Scrumptious oyster stew

3 tablespoons salted butter

2 bunches green onions, thinly sliced, including both green and white parts

1 small clove garlic, minced

2 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy cream

1/4 cup bourbon

1 cup very rich chicken stock

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

2 pints fresh raw medium oysters, plus 1-1/2 cups of their drained juice (called 'liquor')

Hot sauce (on hand)

In a medium-size stockpot over medium heat, melt the butter. When the foaming has subsided, add the onions and garlic and sauté for three to four minutes until they begin to be translucent. Add the milk, cream, bourbon, chicken stock, salt, white pepper, and oyster “liquor.” Bring this mixture to a boil for 10 minutes.

Remove the pot from the heat and add the oysters. They should "steep" in the hot stock for about four to five minutes, until they are heated through fully and just begin to curl at the edges. Do not overcook them. For optimum results, serve this stew immediately. This recipe serves six people. You may want to keep a bottle of your favorite hot sauce on hand for those who prefer hot sauce with their oyster stew.

Oyster-crab dressing

(This dressing goes well with any type of broiled, baked, grilled or fried saltwater fish.)

1 (8.8-ounce) package Uncle Ben’s Ready Rice (long-grain wild rice)

1/2 cup Land O Lakes salted butter

1/3 cup chopped white or yellow onion

1/3 cup seeded green bell pepper, chopped

1/2 cup chopped fresh mushroom caps (optional)

1 (12-ounce) container fresh oysters, drained

1 pound fresh crabmeat, drained, picked, flaked

1 can cream of onion soup, not diluted

3/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts, lightly toasted

1-1/2 cup crushed Italian-seasoned croutons or breadcrumbs

1/4 teaspoon each salt, black pepper, Cayenne pepper

Prepare the Ready Rice according to the directions on the package. Set the rice aside.

In a large skillet, over medium heat, melt the butter, then add the onion, bell pepper and mushrooms and saute for about 10 minutes (until the vegetables are tender).

Stir in the oysters and crabmeat and cook over medium heat for about 10 minutes. Stir in the rice and soup, pecans or walnuts, croutons or breadcrumbs, salt, black pepper and Cayenne pepper. Cook over low heat, stirring every three minutes for 12 minutes so that the flavors will meld and the dressing will be evenly heated. This recipe makes eight to 10 amazing servings.

Smoked oyster spread

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons mayonnaise or Miracle Whip, your preference

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Vegetable cooking spray

2 (3.66-ounce) cans smoked oysters, drained, chopped

Garnishes: paprika and/or lemon slices

Combine the cream cheese, mayonnaise or Miracle Whip, Worcestershire sauce and garlic powder. Coat a 15-inch-long piece of wax paper with cooking spray. Spread the cream cheese mixture on the paper in a 10-x 6-inch rectangle. Place the chopped oyster pieces evenly over the cream cheese. Roll this yummy creation up as you would a jellyroll, starting with the long side. Cover the "roll" and chill it. When you are ready to serve this as a "spread," add the garnishes if you opt to use them and serve the spread with bagel chips and/or Melba rounds.